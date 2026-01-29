3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, Starting February 2

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck all week, starting February 2. Tough decisions are part of this week's theme, but much of success involves work that's performed in the background.

Monday through Wednesday, you navigate red day territory. On Monday, you'll break things down to determine what's relevant and eliminate problems. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll pay attention to habits that fall under the old way of doing things so you can redirect and bring things into focus. There are painstaking decisions to be made regarding focus. You have to narrow your attention to what leads you to your destination and remove what doesn't. Then you have to compartmentalize how you spend your time and resources, which, again, requires difficult choices.

Advertisement

On Thursday, life flows, then on Friday, the rewards start flowing in abundance. Saturday is an Open Day to do things that don't align with your goals but still provide you with a sense of emotional fulfillment. Then Sunday, it's time to wrap everything up and mentally prepare for a new week.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, abundance and luck arrive this week through structure and a plan. This is a perfect week for you because you're so good at strategizing and scheduling. Early this week, you will want to fulfill any extra familial obligations that you know require your attention and presence. Clearing your schedule and improving your focus helps you mentally prepare and get in the zone. The day that's easiest for you to attract abundance and luck is Saturday, February 7.

Clutter can be a huge emotional deterrent, so remove items from your home and personal space that hinder positive feelings. A Feng Shui negative energy cleansing ritual can involve tossing warm water out the front door to clear dust and debris, and sweeping (or shoveling) the area to make it look clean. Then think about what you want to attract into your life. Believe that it's already yours!

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, this week, your abundance and luck come to you through a new venture. Your best day to attract luck is on Friday, January 6, when your energies naturally align with that of the Pig. It's a receiving day, so start a new job or look for one. If you want to have your own company or turn a hobby into a vocation or calling.

You want to keep both your heart and mind open, as well as your hands. You want to reconnect with your values. What you want and who you want to be. By knowing your personal values, you can attract things that align most closely with them. You will create relationships that align with your beliefs, dreams, and goals.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tuesday, February 3, is the day of peak abundance and luck, Rat. You are intuitive, so the high-risk energy that's associated with a danger day pushes you to make snap decisions that should not be put off for another day.

Instead of pushing yourself to do things when tired, you'll rest early this week and think through your process. You'll stop thinking only about what you do on your own and delegate. You want to collaborate and delegate. You want to be as resourceful as possible.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.