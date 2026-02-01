The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, February 2 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a message for you on Monday, February 2, 2026. Today, the Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in Leo. The luminaries are in fixed energy, so there's a desire for stability and persistence.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Monday is Two of Wands, which is about balancing ideas. Pay attention to what is going on around you. You may have flashes of insight that help you identify ways to do things better, save time, or improve efficiency.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, February 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands

Aries, being tenacious isn't necessarily a bad thing. Your daily tarot card for February 2 references standing your ground, implying that today you need to be firm in your convictions.

When you feel challenged by others, remain courageous. Your beliefs are non-negotiable, and it's best to let others know what you truly think rather than compromise or sacrifice authenticity.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Death

Change requires commitment to the process, and on February 2, the Death tarot card indicates a transformation. You're preparing to start a new journey where your life will take a different direction.

Once it begins, going back to what you used to know is unlikely. Even if you could, you would not be the same person, and the experiences would not match your needs. Your mindset is prepared to look to the future and embrace it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups

Don't settle for less than what you deserve when it comes to love. On February 2, the Two of Cups is about a harmonious relationship.

This implies that your romantic life can be everything you need and more. Instead of settling for half-hearted lovers or people who refuse to give their all, wait. The best is yet to come.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Don't let a single negative moment make you think every day will end the same way. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, references misfortune, but not all negative cycles repeat.

On February 2, you get to choose what your outcome will be through the power of your action and how you grow from experience.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Swords

Leo, when you put your mind to doing something, you do it. On February 2, the Knight of Swords is about intense energy that is fast-paced and powerful.

Today, you are ready to set into action the life you dream for yourself. You won't waiver during challenges, instead, you're encouraged to remain strong and persistent.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card is about taking a new direction in your life. On February 2, if you dislike where you are, you can choose to change your situation.

True change begins in the mind, and how you perceive your choices starts with understanding what happened, reflecting on what you could have done differently, and choosing one thing to act on to take the next step.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Swords

On February 2, Libra, you'll want to resist letting others sway your boundaries. The Queen of Swords represents firmness when it comes to what you believe.

Yet, the peer pressure to cave due to people-pleasing can be strong today. Instead of letting a need to be liked define how you act in different scenarios, let the desire to be true guide you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice

What's right is right, and on February 2, the Justice encourages fairness. You are ready to take responsibility for your part.

You admire and respect others when they do the same. Today's perfect for honoring your integrity, working for fairness, and, if necessary, pursuing a legal matter.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Deciding to be more frugal is hard, but on February 2, you find the strength and determination to cut back on various expenses.

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, highlights a need to review your economic choices. It's a good day to do a mini-review of your spending and saving, and to see where you can improve in your life. If you want to become more self-sufficient, this is the season of life to pursue it.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress, reversed

Asking for what you need is hardest when it involves emotions. On February 2, the Empress, a reversed tarot card, invites you to confront your fears about self-neglect.

If you have given of yourself to others yet feel depleted, don't push yourself further. Instead, pay attention to your need for sleep and your body's desire for rest. Self-care starts with you honoring your needs first.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower, reversed

Aquarius, the Tower, reversed, reveals a problem you avert by paying attention to changes unfolding in your life.

On February 2, there wil be clear signals too much for you to ignore. Instead, take action when it seems right. Your intuition helps you recognize where to start and how to avoid becoming part of a preventable problem.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

On February 2, Three of Pentacles, reversed, indicates a poorly organized or mismatched relationship that makes collaborating impossible.

To get things where they need to be, write down your concerns, then state them positively. Your goal is to help bring things back together and build the relationship so it's supportive and going well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.