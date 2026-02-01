Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, February 2: The Moon Aligns With Venus

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 2, 2026, is here. Today, the Moon in Leo is opposite Venus in Aquarius.

This energy creates a bit of a standoff between the heart that wants to be seen and the mind that wants to stay free. At the same time, you may notice your own resistance to being fully claimed. There's a part of you that says don’t cage me or overly define me into expectations of how you should be.

Daily horoscopes for Monday, February 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, one part of you wants to play and create. Plus, you want to feel alive in your body, in your art, in your desires. Another part of you is oriented toward long-term visions, networks, and collective futures.

You may feel pulled between living for the moment and building for tomorrow. Notice where you’ve been postponing joy in the name of responsibility and where you’ve been avoiding commitment in the name of freedom. The medicine is integrated.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you are standing at the intersection of ambition and belonging. On one side is the version of yourself that wants recognition and tangible achievement.

And on the other is your private world, where your need for safety and emotional anchoring lies. Just remember, true stability comes from aligning your outer goals with your inner rhythms.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your mind is alive today, buzzing with ideas, conversations, and sudden insights. At the same time, you’re contemplating bigger questions about meaning, direction, and what you truly believe in.

You may notice that small exchanges are opening large existential doors. This is a day for conscious communication. Listen with curiosity. Your conversations are shaping your worldview.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer today brings attention to your sense of worth. You may be reflecting on what you give, what you receive, and where you’ve been overextending out of loyalty or fear.

Love does not require self-sacrifice. Security does not require self-abandonment. This transit asks you to honor your tenderness while standing firmly in your values. You deserve relationships that nourish your heart.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, this is a powerful mirror moment. You are being asked to witness yourself through others' eyes and to witness others without losing yourself. Your emotional needs, identity, and creative expression are heightened, while relational dynamics feel intensified.

You may crave affirmation, devotion, and visible commitment. It is present. Today teaches you that your radiance is strongest when it is rooted in authenticity, not approval.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your inner world is speaking loudly today. Memories, dreams, intuitions, and old emotional patterns surface for review.

You may feel more sensitive than usual, more porous, more reflective. Meanwhile, daily duties and practical demands continue to ask for efficiency.

This tension reveals where you’ve been neglecting your emotional maintenance. Your healing accelerates when you treat your inner life with the same devotion you give your work.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, community and creativity are in dialogue today. You may feel torn between showing up for friends, collaborators, and collective spaces, and honoring your own romantic, artistic, or sensual desires.

Perhaps you’ve been prioritizing harmony over self-expression. Or pleasure over responsibility. Let your uniqueness enrich your relationships, rather than hiding it to preserve them.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your public role, reputation, and ambitions are illuminated, while your private emotional needs quietly demand attention.

You may feel pressure to appear composed, capable, and unshakeable, even as you long for softness and reassurance. This is an invitation to redefine strength. Real leadership includes tenderness.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your hunger for expansion is strong today. You want growth, meaning, adventure, and philosophical clarity. Yet everyday conversations, logistics, and commitments require your attention.

You feel impatient with routines, craving transcendence over repetition. Mastery is built through devotion to detail. When you honor the small steps, the big leaps become possible.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, themes of relational trust and emotional reciprocity come into focus. You may be reassessing what you share (materially and energetically) and what you keep for yourself.

Questions of fairness, boundaries, and mutual investment arise. Look more closely at whether your self-reliance has become self-isolation. You are learning that interdependence is far from a weakness.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this is a defining relational moment for you. You may feel a little torn between staying true to yourself and adapting to others. Between autonomy and attachment. As you know, freedom includes vulnerability.

You don’t have to dilute yourself to be loved, and you don’t have to stay distant to remain sovereign. Let yourself be both original and open.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your relationship to work, well-being, and daily structure aligns with your emotional and spiritual depths. You may feel overstimulated by routines that ignore your sensitivity. Or guilty for needing rest.

Today reminds you that your intuition is part of your productivity. Your imagination is part of your medicine. By nourishing your inner tides, you’ll notice how your outer life becomes more fluid and sustainable.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.