Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 2, 2026

On February 2, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. Jupiter retrograde has us embracing open and honest communication within our relationships.

Three zodiac signs get to see what actually works and what doesn’t. On this day, we feel smart enough to go with what does, and we feel proud of ourselves for having the guts to stand by that choice.

Deep love arrives when we are open, honest, and realistic with our partners. If there's a conversation we need to have, then this is the day to have it. It's time to get the old baggage out of the way. We are here for real change and deep love, not just talk.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde encourages you to look closely at what you’ve been accepting when it comes to love, Taurus. Is it good enough, or is it just a phone-in? On February 2, you recognize that weak love is not enough for you anymore. Now, you want real, deep love.

Advertisement

A conversation you have on this day helps you see that you're the one doing all the giving in your relationship. Quite frankly, you're over it. This isn’t about blame, Taurus. It’s about calling the shots as you see them.

The beauty of this, though, is that your counterpart is ready to step up their game. During this retrograde, love becomes more fulfilling because you finally ask for what you need, Taurus. Deep love arrives when you are honest in your relationship.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Jupiter retrograde shows you that you have been prioritizing keeping the peace over taking a good, long look at what's really going on in your love life, Libra. No more!

Avoiding discomfort may feel good in the moment, but it only adds to the endless unresolved feelings. The reality is that sooner or later, one of you has to break, and February 2 seems to be the day it all happens.

It's a good thing, Libra, even if it doesn't always feel like it. When we hit bottom, the only place to go after is up. And, don't worry, up you will go. All it takes is for you and your person to have that one meaningful conversation and then, ta-dah! Deep love arrives.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On February 2, you get to see just how much past experiences have shaped your expectations around love. This is not always in a good way, Pisces.

Jupiter retrograde shows you that you're playing with patterns, and that one of them has become all too obvious to you. You know that you can't do that again, Pisces. Upon noticing the pattern, you change it midstream. Nice work!

Advertisement

Deep love arrives because you stop comparing it to past experiences. It's that simple. Although it's challenging not to fall into the comparison trap, this habit only hurts you, your partner, and your relationship. So, no more comparison tests, Pisces. You give the person you're with a fair chance, and it works.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.