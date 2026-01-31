The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, February 1 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, February 1, 2026. Today, the Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in Leo, in the Full Moon lunar phase. During the Full Moon, intuitive energy grows increasingly potent. You're pulled into a new direction, and your determination to make changes is heightened.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the reversed Six of Swords, which symbolizes resistance to change. This symbolizes the Sun and Moon in fixed signs. So, today, be gentle as you learn to adopt new habits. Awareness is a valuable first step on a journey toward lasting change, but for now, aim to make a decision.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, February 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot, reversed

Aries, the Chariot, reversed, is about loss of control, and on the first day of February, the areas of life that aren't under your command reveal themselves.

The good news is that change is always possible. Even if you have consequences for mistakes you've made in the past, today is the first step in the right direction. Recognizing that life isn't as it should be is a powerful first step.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

The Fool is your daily tarot card for February 1, Taurus, representing a powerful first step on a new journey. You are ready to embark on a new path.

You know what you want, and chances are, this is an opportunity you've hoped to have for a long time. The message for today isn't just to follow your heart, it's to manage it. Passion can blind you to problems as they occur, creating overwhelm. You want to be optimistic, driven and realistic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands

Gemini, on February 1, the Six of Wands signifies victory after problems. Today, you receive recognition and a reward for the hard work you put in in January. This recognition could come from someone close to you, a boss, a coworker or yourself.

Don't brush this moment off as if your tenacity doesn't matter. Relish this moment and let the power of all you've accomplished sink in at a cellular level. Let your mindset accept that when you set a goal, you can accomplish it. Tomorrow you can set a new one!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

Cancer, the Queen of Pentacles tarot card, is symbolic of your nurturing energy. This symbolizes a caring and compassionate person who gives selflessly to others. On February 1, you're embarking on a new path, focusing on your family and home.

Since Pentacles is about material possessions and wealth, it's ideal to start with money, including how it's spent or saved for the purpose of establishing security that's not just for yourself but for every person your life impacts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, references overwhelming emotions that create a sense of imbalance. Since the February 1 Full Moon is in your zodiac sign today, Leo, there's powerful emotional energy that could disrupt your sense of peace and make you want to change.

Start with your dreams, especially the ones you've yet to realize. The lunar nodes are entering your sign in July of this year. Use lessons from the past year to help you plan wisely for the future and get what you want from your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Cups

The reset button is hit as the Full Moon in Leo activates closure for you, Virgo. Your daily tarot card, the Page of Cups, signifies a new beginning. So a fresh start rapidly ushers into your life today or tomorrow.

On February 1, think about what you want to see unfold. Be sensitive to your wants and hopes. Try not to structure your ideas too quickly; instead, leave room for imagination to ignite a sense of wonder and awe about what your future can be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: King of Pentacles, reversed

Today's tarot card for February 1 is the King of Pentacles, reversed, which addresses materialism or greediness in yourself or others. During the start of a new month, resist the urge to define your value by what you own or can buy.

Money can be used for good, but when it's managed and viewed in the right light. You can be competitive, but do so with the mindset that everyone needs to win, not just one person or cause. Your ability to turn imbalance into something harmonious will guide the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

The Seven of Pentacles refers to the prosperous outcome of a wise investment that has taken time to grow. On February 1, you are the patient one who slowly and carefully tends to the things you invest time or energy into.

You pay attention to the long-term benefits of financial decision-making. Rather than think that a situation must produce a quick outcome, you value the journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, your daily tarot card is the Four of Swords, reversed, which highlights a return to action. Today, think about all the things you want to accomplish.

February 1 can be like a new year's start, as you try to get back into the swing of things, like fitness or a hobby. It's great to return to productivity after a little break. A pause fosters appreciation for what you do with a fresh perspective.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Swords, reversed

It's time to break negative energetic cycles, and the Seven of Swords, reversed tarot card, is about putting a stop to someone's attempt to harm.

On February 1, pay attention to body language, social cues and the way you're treated by others. You can tell when someone has authentic, kind intentions. The same is true when a person is lying. It will be tempting to confront dishonesty to address it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, the Six of Swords, reversed, often comes up when you feel stuck. A relationship can seem to be holding you back from the type of relationship you want, due to a lack of commitment, or a job may not be giving you what you need.

On February 1, the decision to change resides with you. It can be hard to start over, but these blocks can make it hard to move in a new direction. The key is to realize when it's time to try something new or to work harder where you are now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to review how your partnerships function to see if they are working as seamlessly as they should.

On February 1, there can be a significant breakdown in communication. You can point the finger at others or look at your contributions. See if you can begin a repair in the relationship when possible. It's easier to control yourself than to try to get others to change today.

