The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, January 29 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a message for Thursday, January 29, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer. The shift takes us from chasing mental stimulation to experiencing more emotional awareness.

The collective tarot card for Thursday is the Page of Pentacles, reversed, highlighting areas of immaturity that lead to procrastination. Pay attention to what causes you to drop the ball and not finish what you set out to do. Consistency is key to getting things done today.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, January 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aries, your tarot card for January 29 is the Queen of Swords, reversed, which asks you to pay special attention to your words.

Communication, especially when it leads to misunderstandings, can become a source of sadness or a disruption to relationships. It's time to put your thinking cap on and pause before speaking.

Pay attention to social cues and others' body language. Listen with your eyes before choosing what is best to say.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Wands, reversed

Everyone goes through moments of self-doubt, Taurus, and while you believe in yourself, you could experience some second-guessing on Thursday. Your daily tarot card for January 29, the Six of Wands, reversed, signals a drop in self-confidence.

You could be looking for outside confirmation of your value, and if you don't get it, you question your impact and relevance. Today, consider the silent part of leadership and influence, realizing that much of what gets done behind the scenes is rarely witnessed by outsiders.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool, reversed

Gemini, your tarot card for January 29 is The Fool, reversed. This card is a call to action. It's time to plan ahead.

You can tackle the work you need to do this week when you are prepared. Before jumping into something you know is complicated or difficult, pause. It's better to take a little more time at the start than to feel stuck later and realize forethought would have saved you time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords highlights an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start over again. Cancer, a fresh start is what you need on January 29, and you can erase the circumstances that led to trouble.

Envision what you want to see happen in your future and focus on the outcome of your work. Don't look back except to learn what needs to change so you can implement those actions now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords

Leo, your daily tarot card, the Seven of Swords, focuses on intuition that lets you know someone's motives aren't honest.

On January 29, your instincts lead you toward a self-protective stance. Today, it's advisable to step away from conflicts or problems that aren't yours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Virgo, the reversed Wheel of Fortune is about bad luck, but you don't have to accept unfavorable circumstances. You have the power to make changes that turn things around in a favorable manner on January 29.

Everything good starts with choice after reviewing patterns. Look at what led to now and see what could have been done better. Use that information to improve dynamics going forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Cups, reversed

The past can be a beautiful memory to reflect on, Libra. Yet, according to the Six of Cups, reversed, on January 29, negative emotions can creep up to remind you of what you didn't like.

Today, be mindful as you assign meanings to various patterns. You don't have to identify with good or bad ones, but keep them as a reminder of an enriching history.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Cups, reversed

Watch patterns in how others handle their daily responsibilities, Scorpio. On January 29, the Page of Cups, reversed, is about childishness and behavior that demonstrates signs of immaturity.

There could be underlying reasons why someone chooses denial, fantasy, or things that appear unwise. If it seems appropriate, ask why to open up healing conversations that are helpful and productive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles

The Two of Pentacles is about a light-hearted attitude when doing work, Sagittarius, and on January 29, everything you do can be infused with positive energy.

You can find many things to look forward to throughout the day, but finding the gems to focus on will require flexible thinking and an open mind, which you have!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, your daily tarot card for January 29, the Nine of Wands, reversed, highlights being tired after a long season where you worked hard and yet felt that your efforts were non-productive.

Don't be hard on yourself, Capricorn, if you try to make something important happen, but the plan didn't work out as you hoped. Instead, evaluate what worked and what didn't work. See what you can do to make that dream come true in a different way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Aquarius, on January 29, the Hanged Man, reversed, signifies a delay coming to an end. You are free to resume the activity that was put on hold. This activity could include a return to work, a relationship, a hobby or a goal.

The one thing you won't want to do is act impulsively because of how ready you are. Time won't be made up by rushing. Instead, focus on being as productive as you can under your current circumstances.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Pisces, your daily tarot card on January 29, the Ace of Cups, is about new beginnings. You are ready to start over again with a new beginning in love, spirituality or abundance.

Emotions flow overwhelmingly on Thursday, and the experience is positive and hopeful. Allow yourself to enjoy this experience and see what the future will bring.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.