3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On January 29, 2026

Starting on January 29, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The Cancer Moon is perhaps the gentlest of all lunar transits, and its ability to usher in joy is absolutely one of its better traits.

While this blessing is available to all, on Thursday, these astrological signs really get to reap the rewards of its presence. This is when the heaviness finally lifts. When the Moon is in Cancer, we reconnect with people we've grown apart from or been at odds with. We get the sense that nobody among us has a secret agenda, and we certainly don't, either.

Happiness is the only verdict here. The Cancer Moon brings us warmth and a little bit of fearlessness, too. We aren't afraid to love or be loved. We are good to go on January 29.

1. Leo

The Cancer Moon turns your attention inward, Leo. After January 29, happiness returns because you give yourself a break from being there for everyone. That's a nice side to you, but sometimes, you need others to come to you.

On Thursday, you reconnect with someone who makes you feel seen. That might feel surprising, Leo. It might also get you out of your shell. Imagine being seen. Wow, that's liberation, for sure. This gives you the feeling that you're not alone in the world. There are people who love you and want to be near you. During the Cancer Moon, joy returns and fills your heart. You're good to go now, Leo.

2. Capricorn

Joy and happiness come your way during the Cancer Moon, Capricorn. On January 29, you get a lot closer to someone you like. It seems like this is the moment that everything changes, and that's a good thing.

During this lunar phase, you are becoming more social and more adept at being social. You can be shy at times, Capricorn, relying only on what you know. Yet this day has you thinking outside the box when it comes to what actually makes you happy. Let the happiness come in waves, Capricorn. Don't stand in its way and don't be defensive. Live your life as it's meant to be. In this way, you'll live a joyful life with loved ones who want to be with you.

3. Gemini

Gemini, the Cancer Moon helps you settle your emotional state after a period of mental overload. And, seriously, who isn't on mental overload these days? After January 29, joy returns because you pull away from the stuff that robs your bliss. You watch a little less news, and you spend a little less time doomscrolling. That's a good thing, Gemini.

While it's good to stay informed, notice how uplifting it feels when you don't feed yourself a constant diet of doom. A sense of contentment comes from simplicity, Gemini. Familiar places, comforting routines, or heartfelt conversations help you feel present again. Once your nervous energy settles, happiness follows naturally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.