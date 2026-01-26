Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of January 26 - February 1, 2026

After the week of January 26 to February 1, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. Neptune leaves Pisces for Aries on Monday, and this is a huge astrological event.

Neptune has been transiting through Pisces since April of 2011 and will not return to this sign in our lifetime. With Neptune now in Aries, we are all driven to accomplish our personal goals. On Tuesday, January 27, Mars in Aquarius forms a conjunction with Pluto, but we feel the energy before and after this day. This is a difficult transit, indicative of arguments, accidents, and total transformations. Be aware of your surroundings and how you respond and interact with others. Pay close attention to your finances at this time.

Luckily, we have a lighter and more positive transit on Thursday, January 29. Mercury conjuncts Venus, making this an excellent day to socialize, attend important meetings, and address financial matters. Finally, on Sunday, February 1, the Full Moon rises in Leo. This lunar transit is all about love, friendship, and fun, but be careful not to incite any drama. Things may get heated this week, but for three zodiac signs, life is about to get so much better.

1. Taurus

The powerful Mars-Pluto conjunction has you dealing with a power struggle this week, Taurus. Expect different power dynamics to come into play at work. You may feel a need to assert personal authority, but if so, do this carefully and think things through.

It is important to address any career concerns head-on, as opposed to ignoring or sweeping anything under the rug. You may need to change or re-evaluate certain things. Don’t act on impulse this week, and instead use patience and consider all decisions carefully.

If you consistently have issues with someone you work with, pay special attention to the power dynamics at play and limit your time with them to only what is necessary. Grounding is especially important this week, as taking a level-headed approach makes a significant difference. Some self-care is needed as well.

2. Aquarius

The fast-moving planets are all entering your sign, Aquarius, including Mars and Pluto. This may set off a power struggle or bring attention to an issue involving personal control or anger. The Full Moon shows us that this relates to a partner, either in your personal or professional life.

Don’t fall for manipulative tactics or let others provoke you into anger. You may find you are dealing with subtle power dynamics, so don’t react defensively or burn bridges you may one day have to walk back across. Set healthy boundaries if needed.

If you feel a strong urge to dominate the narrative, take a step back, then proceed with a calm demeanor. Don’t let others force you into a corner by dominating viewpoints. Push for a breakthrough, not a breakdown.

3. Leo

This week, with the Mars-Pluto conjunction, expect to experience some intense relationship dynamics, Leo. This transit brings drama to a personal relationship. It can manifest as jealousy or some type of personally directed competition.

This issue can only be dealt with by honest and direct communication. Be careful not to become angry and fly off the handle. Try to communicate with clarity and strength, as opposed to anger or rage. If you feel a sense of jealousy or competitiveness, ask yourself why you feel this way and what you can do to change the situation.

Most importantly, take some time to focus on why the situation occurred. Don’t let your ego or someone else’s lead to the destruction of a viable relationship. Consider taking some time out to regroup and speak with others you trust about the situation. Engage in some much-needed self-care.

