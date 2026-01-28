4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On January 29, 2026

On January 29, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Thursday's astrological energy exposes buried anger, suppressed desires, and some of the truths we've told ourselves that are just not right.

This day brings a wake-up call for four zodiac signs. While this might sound frightening, it's the kind of confrontation we need to shake off all that has kept us in the dark.

Advertisement

On January 29, we are reclaiming our power, setting boundaries, and acting from what we know to be the raw truth. No more self-deceit. Let the good times begin!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The signs you receive are blunt and personal, Aries. On January 29, you learn that biting your tongue is not always the best way to go about things. It's time to speak up.

Advertisement

There's a moment of recognition that takes place on this day, and it's both with yourself and with how you present yourself to others. You aren't fond of being seen as someone you're not, and you want to represent yourself fully, as you are.

You are the only one shrinking yourself down, so why bother, Aries? Everyone already believes in you all the way. Own your power and be the strong and brave Aries you know yourself to be.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The universe points out the ways you have been overdoing it, and how you may be treating yourself in ways that could be disrespectful. It's time to get back that awesome self-esteem of yours, Virgo. No more put-downs. You deserve better.

On January 29, you receive a message that shows you've been living your life in an imbalanced way. You need to be kinder to yourself, Virgo!

Thursday's astrological energy shows you that self-sacrifice has turned into self-neglect. The realization comes through exhaustion, and don't we have enough of that already? Take time to heal your heart and then move on. It's all good.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The universe is speaking your language, Scorpio. Thursday's astrological energy shows you that you've been lying to yourself about something, and you know it. It's OK. We all do so on occasion, but the key is not to make a habit out of it.

You received a sign from the universe on January 29. It wakes you up to the idea that living your truth is way better than repressing anything that's on your mind.

Advertisement

You owe yourself the truth, Scorpio. You aren't freeing yourself for the sake of someone else. This is all for you. Live free, as you are supposed to.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day brings you a sign that has a lot to do with independence and self-direction. On January 29, you recognize where you've gone off course. When you think about it, you aren't happy about that idea.

The universe is pushing you toward a necessary detour. Now this makes you happy again. This sign is about choosing your own priorities, even if others do not immediately understand them.

Since when has your life ever been normal anyway, Aquarius? You like it unique, and you love being true to yourself. When you align yourself with your deeper values, everything falls into place.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.