Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, January 29: Mercury Aligns With Pluto

The daily horoscope for Thursday, January 29, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. Today, the planet of communication, Mercury, is conjunct Pluto in Aquarius, so you’re drawn to people who stimulate your mind as much as your heart.

You want to be around those who grasp your vision and respect your complexity. The friends and family who understand your need for freedom attract your attention. Today, speak from your truth, so you attract those who can hold it.

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, January 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, once you’ve trail-blazed the outside world, conquered the mountain, and proven your strength, a deeper question arises: you know when it’s time to take off your armor.

Victory is powerful on January 29, but belonging is sacred. When the battle quiets and the dust settles, who is invited to sit at your table? True power isn’t only about leading from the front.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it’s never too late for a new-year confession, especially one spoken to your own heart. Let the markings of your past be seen without filters, edits, or apologies on January 29.

Carrying old weight only bends your spirit's spine. Release what no longer serves you and step forward lighter, freer, and more open. Healing doesn’t erase the story. It just transforms how you carry it, allowing you to move through the year with strength instead of strain.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, full steam ahead. The plans you put on pause and the ideas you hesitated to act on are ready to breathe again on January 29.

You're getting a bird’s-eye view of what (or who) has been quietly holding you back. Let that insight become your accelerator. Awareness gives you the power to choose differently, move smarter, and trust your direction. The path forward feels lighter when you know exactly what you’re leaving behind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury aligning with Pluto is an invitation for an emotional cleanse, a sacred reset of your inner landscape. Dust off the corners of your heart that have been collecting unspoken feelings, quiet grief, and forgotten dreams.

When emotions are allowed to move freely, they no longer weigh you down. Tears are cathartic on January 29. Honesty becomes renewal. What flows out creates space for what wants to grow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when you learn to read between the lines, the game changes. You no longer need to play the chessboard to understand the moves.

Your intuition sharpens, cutting through confusion and unnecessary doubt. On January 29, paranoia dissolves into clarity. Truth becomes visible when you stop questioning your perception. Confidence now comes from inner knowing, not external reassurance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, which friendships feel like a chosen family? Superficial connections fade when depth calls on January 29.

This is a good day to honor the ones who have stood beside you through evolution, growth, and change. The ones who’ve seen you at your strongest and your most human.

Loyalty holds power when it’s rooted in shared history, not convenience. On Thursday, celebrate the people who truly know you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, external rewards may sparkle, but they don’t always satisfy the soul. Without inner fulfillment, even the most glamorous opportunities feel hollow.

Invitations, gifts, and recognition mean little when they don’t align with your deeper desires. Don’t trade your dreams for temporary treats on January 29. Choose what nourishes your spirit, not just your image.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, believing in the impossible is visionary. Your greatest escape doesn’t come from following a cookie-cutter plan, but from trusting your own transformation. Risk feels sacred when it’s aligned with your truth.

You are meant to outgrow the scripts that were written for you. The moment you bet on yourself, your power multiplies. Liberation begins when you stop playing small in a world that was never built for your depth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your spirit craves freedom on January 29 like a wild horse craves open land. But true freedom is conscious.

Grabbing the reins of your independence means honoring both your desire to roam and your responsibility to choose wisely. This is your chance to rewrite the story and move beyond old narratives that no longer fit who you are becoming.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if intimacy has felt distant or out of reach, the remedy begins with vulnerability. Move toward what you desire on January 29 instead of rehearsing heartbreak.

Let go of the tragic scripts you’ve been replaying in your mind. Love doesn’t always arrive in dramatic acts. Sometimes it whispers in quiet moments of courage. Trust in new beginnings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, alignment is your true currency. The projects and commitments that matter most honor your values, not just your bank account.

Material reward without meaning feels empty. On January 29, say no to everything that dilutes your power. Choose purpose over pressure. What you build now should reflect who you are, not just what you earn.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your romantic era is a beautiful canvas waiting for your touch. On January 29, you’re stepping into a season where love feels richer, warmer, and more aligned with your heart’s deepest desires.

Connection now invites devotion, tenderness, and emotional depth that nourish rather than deplete. As you gently make space for what truly uplifts you, new possibilities begin to bloom naturally.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.