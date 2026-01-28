Your Daily Love Horoscope For Thursday, January 29: Passion Intensifies Today

Your love horoscope is here for Thursday, January 29, 2026. Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Mars in Aquarius, bringing about heightened passion, excitement, and a desire to break free from conventional norms. This does carry positives, such as the ability to choose the relationship that’s right for you, new emotional depths, and transformation.

However, with Lilith's unpredictability, you do need to be cautious about how you approach that special person in your life or how you show up for the process of finding love. In the best sense, Lilith and Mars free you from what held you back, yet they can also create impulsiveness and swift decisions borne from anger. Tread carefully, and stop and ask yourself whether the decision you are making gets you closer or further from the love you have always wanted.

Love horoscopes for Thursday, January 29, 2026:

Aries

Reflect on what is motivating you, Aries. Although Lilith in Sagittarius is in your house of luck, Mars in Aquarius is creating confusing energy around the choices that you are making.

The energy of January 29 is meant to help you embrace a new belief about love and to motivate you to take chances. However, you also want to make sure you’re not alienating anyone who loves you; otherwise, this new beginning is one you take on your own.

Taurus

How you approach the process matters, Taurus. With the energy of Lilith and Mars on January 29, you need to be sure that you’re approaching the process of finding love with patience and grace.

Sometimes you rebel against what you think is the issue, only to realize later that it was something completely different. Try to hold space for what arises versus forcing anything on your own.

Gemini

Make the decisions together, Gemini. Lilith will be in your house of romance while Mars continues its progression through your sector of expansion.

This can be extremely positive energy that helps you and the person you’re with plan your future, take an exotic trip, or figure out what you both need to feel fulfilled.

However, it could also lead you to see your partner as the enemy or the one holding you back on January 29, so be cautious with any split decision decisions and try to make sure you're making them together.

Cancer

Don’t do anything out of anger, Cancer. Lilith is helping you shake up your routine and focus on better caring for yourself. This energy can inspire a new way of approaching dating or creating the life that you love.

Yet, Mars in Aquarius could lead you to make choices out of anger or in an effort to prove that you’re over someone you really aren’t. Try to focus on small ways to improve yourself and your life on January 29, and be sure to create space to feel what arises.

Leo

Only you know if this relationship is right for you, Leo. As much as matters in your romantic life have been positive recently, they’ve also come with a sense of discomfort. Whether the relationship has reached a point of change on January 29, or you have within yourself, you know that this situation isn’t one that can continue on in the way it has.

Try to take time making any choices, especially if you’re with someone you deeply care about. There is a way through this together, but you still need to give yourself time to see it.

Virgo

Be proactive in making positive changes, Virgo. The energy of Lilith and Mars helps you to start making significant changes within your long-term relationship. Yet you’re also being guided to do what aligns with your needs rather than following the blueprint for love.

This energy on January 29 can help you start making positive changes and planning for the future, but it’s better to start slowly than wait until it becomes critical. Just remember that you already are free to follow your heart.

Libra

It’s time to sit down and have that important conversation, Libra. Although emotions are high on January 29, there is a situation that you can’t avoid discussing any longer.

Lilith is in your house of communication, urging you to reflect on perspectives and ways of repairing this connection that you hadn’t previously considered. It allows you to deviate from the norm and figure out what’s best for you. Just be mindful of holding space for where this conversation goes, rather than trying to control the outcome.

Scorpio

Move from a place of stability, Scorpio. As Lilith and Mars align on January 29, a financial issue arises within your relationship or home. This energy is why you’ve felt stuck recently, but there is a way through. You can try something different.

Whether it’s dividing money up in a new way, reassigning bills or focusing on your own financial freedom, this decision is one that helps create greater space for romance in your life.

Sagittarius

Embrace the unexpected, Sagittarius. Lilith is in your zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which means you are not into following any sort of rules when it comes to love. As Lilith aligns with Mars in your house of communication, you must be willing to embrace the unexpected.

Whether it’s the feelings you suddenly realize you have or broaching a topic you once thought never interested you, what arises on January 29 won’t just shock the person you approach but yourself as well.

Capricorn

Healing takes time, Capricorn. As Lilith and Mars align, you are being urged to take some quiet time for yourself.

This energy involves a new level of healing, specifically involving what you feel you deserve from a partner. While this leads to future decisions, you need some time to yourself to reflect on what comes up.

You can make major strides in your healing on January 29, but don’t try to plan too far ahead, as you need to hold space for what it means to finally know your worth.

Aquarius

There is always a benefit to new connections, Aquarius. Whether you are single and looking for love or happily in a relationship, the energy is exciting and new.

This is about meeting someone new or spending time with friends who help you to understand yourself on a deeper level. You feel like shifting your routine a bit on January 29, to make space for social connections, and it is worth it, as there is something important to learn here.

Pisces

You have to be willing to take a new path, Pisces. The energy of Lilith and Mars inspires you to take a new direction in your life guided by your intuition. While this can help you immensely in your professional goals, romantically, it means finally dating on your level.

You found yourself drawn to those who need your help rather than to those who complement your energy. Yet, on January 29, the energetic shift helps you understand what true alignment genuinely means.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.