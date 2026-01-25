The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, January 26 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here with a message for Monday, January 26, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in Taurus. The luminary channel aligns with fixed air and earth energy, so you're grounded yet open to change. Neptune is entering Aries, which changes how you view your dreams. You go from thinking about what could be and deciding to pioneer those dreams, turning them into something real.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Monday is the Six of Wands, reversed, which implies delays in getting recognized for your work and the things that you do. This is a vulnerable time, right now, and you might wonder if a lack of acknowledgement means you should change. It's important to be patient and avoid drastic measures without a concrete reason.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, January 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups

Aries, today opens the door to your feelings. The Queen of Cups is about emotional maturity and tapping into your heart so you can explore what you want and how you'll go about getting it.

It's so easy to get distracted by all the messages you hear online, from friends, and by the things you surround yourself with each day. But January 26 is meant to be different. It's meant to be a day for self-discovery. Go figure yourself out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Strength, reversed

Taurus, your daily tarot card is the reversed Strength, which highlights feeling weak but not wanting to admit you'd like help from others. You learn to navigate any thoughts or feelings of self-inadequacy you experience on January 26.

It's brave of you to question why you often refuse help from others. Today, evaluate what being fully independent means to you. Consider delegating one small area of your life to simplify and give yourself time back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about your talents and skills, Gemini, and often implies that you have many you've not tapped into yet. On January 26, consider picking up one as a hobby or to dabble.

Don't expect to be good at a latent talent just because you have the potential to do well with it. Instead, remember all things are a process, including the amount of time you spend on it. Today's struggle could become tomorrow's passion project that you excel at!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Cancer, your tarot card for January 26 signifies disruptions and a little bit of bad luck. Today, look at your options to explore how negatives can be turned into positives.

You'll confront what you're afraid to change, and perhaps realize it's time to let yourself do what needs to be done, even if you're afraid. Bad luck can be an opportunity to reinvent something that's not working right. It comes in disguise as an inconvenience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

Leo, you're ready to take a stand for what you believe in. On January 26, there's a need for you to act courageously for what you want out of life.

People often have their own perception of what is right, and it may not match what you think is best for yourself right now. These are testing moments of fortitude that show you how strong you can be in the face of challenges and difficulties.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords, reversed

Your emotional outlook changes on January 26, Virgo, and the Six of Swords tarot card reveals a step away from difficult times toward a calmer experience.

You've recently gone through a test or a problematic situation that felt impossible to overcome, yet today things are starting to shift in a better direction. You're no longer caught in the trenches of old thinking. You've grown stronger, more resourceful and eager to live a new life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Ten of Pentacles reversed, symbolizes conflict over money, and few stressors are greater than financial problems, especially within couples and families. Yet, disagreement doesn't mean compromise or finding solutions is impossible.

In fact, it can help you discover what you and others feel passionate about and refuse to compromise. Working through a tough conversation on January 26 can be both healing and insightful. Try not to avoid it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, today's tarot card is a full-circle reading that shows you're coming to a point in your life that's both healing and inspiring. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is about emotional recovery after a long period of pain and sorrow caused by betrayal from someone you trusted deeply.

On January 26, you'll slowly begin the process of recovery, which often includes a bit of hesitation to let your guard down, mingled with the desire to leap into situations you missed out on. Give yourself time to emotionally and mentally regroup as you return to parts of your life and retest safety.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands

Sagittarius, the Queen of Wands encourages outgoing adventures and expression of your bold side. You're ready to explore a new hobby and see what you can accomplish through the expression of your creativity.

On January 26, trust your instincts and listen to how you feel. Creativity is an inherent part of your soul's expression, and your heart uses your intuition to guide you in knowing what's right or wrong for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

Today's tarot card is one that you'll readily identify with, Capricorn. The Queen of Pentacles is a hard-working person who leads with heart. January 26 is a beautiful time to stick to your dreams and see how to double down on your efforts and make what you want happen.

This requires a mix of maturity and vision, Capricorn. Apply your energy toward learning more about business, finance and any skill that you need to get to reach the next level of your professional goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, be careful not to let procrastination stop you from doing what you set out to do. On January 26, you could become passive and avoid completing a task due to fear, a lack of confidence, or general disinterest.

It's OK to reevaluate your commitment to a project. Your reasons yesterday can change, and what is no longer of interest. A setback is a chance to redefine your objective and approach. Today can start off unusually slow or demotivating, but end up highly productive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you're ready to delegate a few tasks and become much more productive on January 26.

With fewer responsibilities on your plate, you will have more time to focus on hobbies, friendships, your dreams, and yourself. Start small and create a bucket list to focus on, and continue to maximize your fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.