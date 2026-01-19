Your weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from January 19 - 25, 2026. This week, the energy changes mid-month from Pig to Rat. Attention and focus shift from the heart to logic and reasoning. The pace picks up, since Rat energy favors action and strategy. The energetic path is a stable energy to initiate something new.

You'll sense what needs to change to progress into the next chapter of your life, so it's important to address obstacles and remove those that are inflexible or outgrown on Wednesday and Thursday. The end of the week brings success and rewards for your efforts. Sunday is perfect for hitting the restart button, resting, and thinking about what worked, what didn't go well, and what can be improved.

1. Rat

Design: Your Tango via Canva

Rat, this week rewards clean decisions combined with fast execution of ideas. You'll be tempted to overplan, but your real luck comes from doing the simplest thing consistently. In other words, let momentum build what you hope to achieve. Midweek, you'll realize how one distraction (habit or idea) is quietly taking away from your focus. If you cut it or compartmentalize your focus, the energy will sharpen immediately.

The second half of the week brings you beautifully open and transparent conversations. You'll experience perfect timing and get the yes you hope for. The point is to act quickly when the timing feels right. Your lucky color is dark or smoky grey. Your lucky number is 4. This week's most compatible animal sign is the Dragon.

2. Ox

Design: Your Tango via Canva

Joy becomes a top priority for you the week of January 19. Monday through Wednesday support routines, long-term plans, and anything that sets a firm foundation for your goals. This week's energy supports disciplined choices, and the payoff for intentional action comes quickly.

There's a higher-than-average probability for a surprise opportunity to appear that you might question or pass by. However, inspect it and follow your intuition. It could be worth exploring because it expands your future.

In love, you soften your guard and let someone enter your life. Rather than do most of the carrying in a relationship, you find a person who is willing to shoulder the load and meet you halfway. Your lucky color is teal green. Your lucky number is 8, and your most compatible animal sign is the Snake.

3. Tiger

Design: Your Tango via Canva

The week of January 19 - 15 brings a powerful boost to your confidence, but you'll still want to lead your actions with a carefully planned strategy. It's easy for you to act forcefully, especially if you feel provoked, but you learn to treat tests of your character with caution. Impatience becomes a teacher.

Midweek, you experience sharp energy that could take your future to the next level, or move you into conflict. With patience, you see how quickly situations improve. You gain respect and recognition for your reservedness. The feeling of winning will keep you on track for your goals. In love, choose the person who brings you peace. Your lucky color is pink. Your lucky number is 11. The most compatible animal sign is the Pig.

4. Rabbit

Design: Your Tango via Canva

Rabbit, you're naturally magnetic this week, but your lesson is discernment. From Monday through Wednesday, you find reasons to reset emotionally. You'll feel clearer about what you want, especially in relationships. Midweek can expose what needs to be released, whether it's an old story, a hurt, or a habit of over-accommodating.

Once you stop holding on to the memories that have held you back, something internally shifts. Your confidence begins to rise. You find pleasure and joy in the little things, and it's where you place your undivided attention. Your lucky color is champagne beige. Your lucky number is 6. Your compatible animal sign is the Snake.

5. Dragon

Design: Your Tango via Canva

This is a quiet, yet powerful week for you, Dragon. You're less performative and much more focused on doing things in detail. You aim to take things slowly and move with intention. You release your commitment to situations that require more energy than is necessary. You realize the true meaning of simplicity and avoid diluting your focus.

Midweek, money comes your way. You receive support from friends and a person of high social standing. This is the time to be direct about what you need, and avoid hinting or vague requests. In love, honesty is your most attractive trait. Your lucky color is red. Your lucky number is 9. The sign you're most compatible with is the Rat.

6. Snake

Design: Your Tango via Canva

Snake, you're mentally sharp and emotionally protected this week, and your time management becomes a superpower. Monday and Tuesday scheduling conflicts can hinder focus, but by Wednesday, things stabilize, making it easier for you to commit to a plan with fewer blocks or obstacles. Midweek clears out what blocked your momentum. An appointment could get moved, or a meeting changed. This event frees up time and feels fortunate and timely.

Late week brings favorable news. You make a meaningful connection with a new associate or reconnect with an old friend. Stay selective about how you schedule your evenings so that if a spontaneous date is extended, you have time to go. Your lucky color is blue. Your lucky number is 7. The sign you're most compatible with this week is the Ox.

7. Horse

Design: Your Tango via Canva

Early this week is a perfect time to initiate something new in love, work, or your social life, especially if you resist it out of fear. You are learning to expand and deepen your courage. During this season of growth, expect days when you feel the need to slow down and conserve your energy. You'll know not to overpromise or overschedule. The objective is to avoid burnout.

By the week's end, something exciting opens for you, and it feels aligned with your big dream. You remember why it's so important to be selective with your commitments. As you keep your schedule open, opportunities begin to line up. Your lucky color is orange. Your lucky number is 5. Your compatible sign is the Tiger.

8. Goat

Design: Your Tango via Canva

The week of January 19 - 25, you want to experience gentleness and some emotional softness. The universe requires structure now, so your routines, relationships and work require stability, space and safety. A few moments of boredom could entice a change, but these lulls in life are secretly building your inner confidence and trust in stillness.

Midweek helps you address emotional clutter, especially the kind that creates hesitancy or second-guessing. By the end of the week, you feel supported, attractive and willing to ask for what you want without hinting or being indirect. Your lucky color is ivory. Your lucky number is 2. Your most compatible sign is the Rabbit.

9. Monkey

Design: Your Tango via Canva

This week brings romance into your life. Starting January 19, you experience an uptick in flirtation, surprises, and lucky timing for love. With options, try to avoid scattering your energy and interests. You'll be invited to socialize more, and your quick mind will enjoy the dynamics.

On Wednesday, you can be tempted to overshare. Choose inner confidence and calmness, even if it feels distracting. By the weekend, you enter a receptive energy state where you get the attention, affection and opportunities you need. Your lucky color is forest green. Your lucky number is 3, and your compatible sign is the Ox.

10. Rooster

Design: Your Tango via Canva

The week begins with you getting your life in order. Little details take priority, and you use your persistence to your peak advantage. Early this week, you see an opportunity to tighten up your schedule. There's an improvement that will save you time, and a few loose ends can be tightened to create an improved vibe.

Later in the week is your peak visibility time. You can acquire a job interview or a date night with a current partner or someone new. It's easier to get a yes answer from someone with whom you need to be on the same page. In love, you let someone impress you without making them earn your attention. Your luck color is yellow. Your lucky number is 10. Your most compatible animal sign is the Dragon.

11. Dog

Design: YourTango via Canva

You learn to carry what's yours and leave what isn't where it belongs. The week of January 19 - 25 is about loyalty and protectiveness. These are both areas where you excel. Midweek is for working through your emotional connections, paying special attention to clearing money leaks. If you pay for it but don't find it useful, it may be a habit you've outgrown.

Midweek, a friend provides you support that you need and want. You feel happiest when met with consistency. You choose steady engagement and avoid drama in both online and in-person conversations. Your lucky color is lavender. Your lucky number is 11. Your compatible sign is the Monkey.

12. Pig

Design: YourTango via Canva

Pig, this is a restorative and romantic week, with emphasis on your love life. You're inclined to act protectively over your soft side. You protect and reinforce your emotional boundaries early in the week, paying special attention to red flags. Rather than overgiving, you test what's chemistry and a genuine connection.

Midweek, your soft energy sweetens, and you move into receive timing. You are complimented or given gifts by an admirer. Your kindness and warmth are emphasized by your ability to attract love. At the end of the week, your heart feels lighter. Standards go up, and your ability to interact with others feels safe and secure. Your lucky color is deep rose. Your lucky number is 12. The animal sign you're most compatible with is the Tiger.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.