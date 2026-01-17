Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For January 19 - 25 — With 5 Planets In Aquarius, Things Are About To Get Weird

Weekly love horoscopes are here for January 19 - 25, 2026. Mars joins Venus in Aquarius on January 23, and the two planets of love dance together until February 10. When Mars and Venus team up like this (which isn’t often!), they create a powerful force beneficial for meeting someone very significant or taking a relationship to a deeper level. The Sun enters Aquarius on January 19, followed by Mercury on the 20th and Mars on the 23rd, bringing the total to five planets in Aquarius by the end of the week. This is a time to relax a little after the seriousness of these planets in Capricorn, and everything feels a little lighter.

Mars in Aquarius changes up our actions when it comes to love. Aquarius likes friendship first and generally isn’t looking to rush into a relationship and be tied down right away because they value freedom and autonomy too much to jump into a commitment they aren’t sure of. When Mars or Venus is in Aquarius, sometimes we become involved in different or unconventional kinds of relationships. The four planets that enter Aquarius conjunct Pluto this week, which can cause friction and power struggles. Possessiveness and jealousy take a toll on relationships this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for January 19 - 25, 2026:

Aries

Aries, last week's New Moon falling in your 10th house likely brought up some potential issues concerning your work-life balance. This is a good week for some significant conversations to clear that up and discuss shared dreams.

Some difficult Pluto aspects may bring up misunderstandings in friendships or issues around the things you most want to achieve and attain. Your best days to hash things out are January 19, when Mercury trine Uranus opens our minds to new ideas and opportunities for communication, and January 22, a day that boosts creativity and compassion.

Taurus

Taurus, the lingering energy from last week's New Moon may have you leaning toward travel or seeing someone you're interested in who lives at a distance.

Otherwise, watch for jealousies and potential misunderstandings that could come into play this week, either from you or a partner if you have one, especially on the 19th when Venus conjuncts Pluto. This energy makes us prone to overthinking, obsessions, and jealousy.

Gemini

Gemini, the lingering New Moon energy has you focused on finances this week, especially joint finances if you share them.

The way you feel in a relationship is also important this week. Venus and Mars transiting through Aquarius is a very compatible energy for you, and you may be planning a romantic trip.

If you're single, this week you're likely to meet someone who lives at a distance who catches your eye.

Cancer

Cancer, if you have joint finances with someone else, they come into focus this week. It's a good week to take a look at how you are spending or saving as a couple.

Otherwise, watch your communication this week. The Capricorn New Moon that fell in your seventh house last weekend may have stirred up some old issues that you will need to get past this week. Try not to let small things get blown out of proportion.

Leo

Leo, Mars and Venus have entered your seventh house of partners. The Pluto-Venus conjunction could bring up some problems or even jealousy at the beginning of the week. You may experience communication issues or issues around the way you or your partner communicates.

Venus and Mars in your seventh house of partners will put a greater focus on partnerships over the next month, but Mars can also stir the pot, especially when it opposes your Sun.

Virgo

Virgo, the New Moon last weekend fell in your fifth house of love, but it might have created more issues than fun with its conjunction to Mars. If your relationship is solid, this week you get past anything negative that came up.

Your focus on work over the next month may benefit your career, but you will have to watch your work-life balance if you want to maintain a relationship.

Libra

Lucky Libra, the next few weeks should go very well for you because Venus and Mars have entered your fifth house of love.

If you are single, you have a better-than-average chance of meeting someone who ends up playing a significant role in your life.

If you are partnered, things are about to go to a whole new level. Watch the Pluto transits this week, though, which may lead to some disagreements.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus’s conjunction to Pluto at the beginning of the week may cause some suspicion and mistrust, something you are all too familiar with.

This is a week to value depth and honest communication with a partner or love interest and not let your emotions get too tense or over the top.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there is a big focus on communication this week. It is important to keep your thoughts straight in terms of how and what you want to communicate. The week also puts a greater focus on personal self-worth.

Mars and Venus in Aquarius are very compatible with you. You may take many short trips with a partner. If you are single, you're likely to meet someone who is close by this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus and Mars leave your first house of self for your second house of value this week. You have had the planets of love in your sign for a while now, which was a boost for you in terms of not only love but your personal life as well.

Five planets will be in your second house of self-worth by week’s end, and you will be doing some thinking about your own worthiness and how your self-image affects your relationship.

Aquarius

Aquarius, if the New Moon in Capricorn last weekend brought up some negative issues from the past, it's only so you know what you need to release.

Venus and Mars move into your first house this week, which should be a far more positive time. If you're single, you'll meet someone new over the next few weeks. If partnered, things are about to reach an all-new level.

Pisces

Pisces, the energy of Mars and Venus in your 11th house of friends over the last few weeks was likely quite pleasant. Now they are moving to your 12th house, which can be indicative of spending time alone. You may find or be in a relationship you want to keep hidden for a while.

Mars in the 12th can bring up deep-seated issues that are holding you back, so this is a good week to focus on yourself and release any negative past experiences.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.