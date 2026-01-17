5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting January 19

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from January 19 to 25, 2026. Aquarius season begins on Monday, marking the start of a favorable period for the astrological signs below. This transit represents a new cycle and offers us some much-needed hope.

The Moon in Aquarius reminds us all how to be better friends and why we should make time and be present for our loved ones. The Moon then moves into Pisces on Wednesday, January 21, encouraging us to believe in ourselves. On Friday, January 23, the Aries lunation equips us all with strength and wit to face any surprises with courage.

1. Aquarius

You are entering a new playing field this week with the Sun and Moon both in your sign, Aquarius. This transformative energy reminds you to reach for the stars. Don’t let doubt cloud your vision, and instead start building the foundation for your future.

You’re here to win, and once Mars enters your sign on January 24, you are ready to fight for what you want. Draft the blueprint, take the course, and listen to your mentors. Acquire all of the information necessary to make your plans a reality.

The Moon in Pisces on January 21 brings intensity to your relationships. This is a period to strengthen your existing bonds. This Jupiter-ruled Pisces Moon also helps you build more within your financial sector. As long as you’re doing the work and not slacking off, expect to see the fruits of your labor blossom during the Aries lunation.

2. Pisces

This is a lovely week, Pisces, ushering in calm energy that helps you recalibrate and recharge right before the Moon enters your sign. Don’t take on too many tasks and focus on pacing yourself. Pay attention to details and edit your work with care.

The Moon joins the Sun in Aquarius early in the week, making this a fantastic time to write down your feelings or meditate. With multiple planets in Aquarius, you benefit from listening to your body and pouring love into yourself.

When the Moon shifts into Aries, you become more focused on the material realm. Your relationship with your possessions is a major theme. This is a good time to clean your home, donate items, or rework your spending habits.

3. Aries

This week is filled with opportunities, as the Aquarius energy shows you that your support comes from your friendship circles. If you’ve been doubting yourself, this optimistic transit brings a much more positive outlook. The Moon in Pisces also helps you meet up with friends, connect with your community, or explore your local neighborhoods.

As we prepare for Saturn’s move into your sign next month, you are enhancing your knowledge and skillset. This week, you are gearing up for the voyage ahead, Aries.

Once the Moon moves into your sign on January 23, you feel very curious and inspired to learn something or pursue a new goal. Aquarius season allows you to explore and focus on gaining more knowledge about the world around you.

4. Leo

This week, you are reminded to work hard for what you want, Leo. The Moon in Pisces shows you how to awaken the fighter within. You feel more assured than you have in a while, and things feel especially promising.

The Aries Moon on January 23 helps you reconnect with the adventurer within. You may have a desire to explore. Join a club, read a book, or visit a museum to quench your thirst for knowledge.

The stellium in Aquarius improves the relationships you have with others. Avoid petty drama and focus on diplomacy. With the Moon in Aquarius, you better relate to others. Once Mercury enters this part of your chart, your communication is transformative.

5. Libra

With multiple planets now in Aquarius, this week brings you a rush of romantic energy, Libra. Make time to socialize, as spending time with loved ones feels energizing. The Moon joins the Sun and Venus in Aquarius, bringing new ideas and preparing you for your next chapter. This time is filled with new adventures and an eagerness to learn.

Once the Moon is in Pisces, this is a relaxing period that shows you how to be more patient. It will be easier to get work done, with Saturn helping you be more determined.

Finally, the Moon in Aries feels like a prelude to the upcoming Saturn in Aries transit next month. This is a time for you to witness the magic you hold. Prepare to see your confidence levels rise to new heights.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.