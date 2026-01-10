Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For January 12 - 18 — The First New Moon Of 2026 Is Here

Weekly horoscopes are here for January 12 - 18, 2026, a week that begins with the Scorpio Moon energizing us and allowing us to take the lead. The Sagittarius Moon on the 14th adds an element of optimism and makes us more persistent with our goals.

Venus enters Aquarius on the 17th, showing us the importance of friendship and community. Finally, the New Moon in Capricorn on the 18th teaches us how to start our blueprint, connect with our planner, and make our dreams a reality. Capricorn season serves as a prelude to all the dynamic Cardinal transits that await beginning next month.

Weekly horoscopes for January 12 - 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, connecting with your vision becomes possible this week through the Scorpio Moon, driving and motivating you for more achievements.

You are on a roll this Capricorn season and receive even more support from others when Venus enters Aquarius on Saturday. When the Moon is in Sagittarius on January 14 and 15, new ideas surge thanks to friends and colleagues. You receive encouragement at home, giving you the bravery in order to continue to write your story.

The New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 prepares you to face more obstacles and shows you why crafting a new plan could be important when you don’t get the results you desire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, an exciting week begins with the Moon in Scorpio encouraging you to meet new people. If you're in a relationship, it's a good week to spend more time with your partner.

Venus enters Aquarius this week, making it easier to make alliances and trust others. Preserving the positive connections that you have made could help you progress as more doors begin to open for you.

Starting on January 14, the Sagittarius Moon rekindles your inspiration, making you more comfortable connecting with your imagination.

Over the weekend, the earthy New Moon in Capricorn adds an element of transformation as you continue to uncover the missing pieces before Aquarius season begins.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, as an air sign, the most notable transit for you this week will be Venus’ ingress in Aquarius. Starting on January 17, this energy makes you more motivated to travel, learn, and meet new people.

The Scorpio Moon at the start of the week makes it easier for you to incorporate more structure into your routines. Afterward, the Moon in Sagittarius shows you what elements may be missing within your relationships. It's a good time to reconcile and bring healing to those connections that mean the most to you.

If you’ve been too stuck in the past, the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 will help you find courage in the present so you can move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Scorpio brings some exciting energy at the start of the week, with Scorpio energy reenergizing you and bringing alignment to your relationships. Prepare for more opportunities to connect with your inner artist as you receive some motivation.

On January 14 and 15, the Sagittarius Moon turns your focus toward yourself as you start understanding yourself more.

Capricorn season is helping us to begin our new chapter, and the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 ensures this. The Moon in this sign shows you how to be more attentive and compassionate within your relationships. The love and care for others will show them to see the beauty that shines within you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Scorpio Moon brings balance and grounding this week. It kickstarts new ideas as you receive a boost from the people who care about you.

This message continues during the Sagittarius Moon midweek, when you are asked what you desire to complete or create during the next several months. You are starting a new cycle this month where you plant the seeds needed to continue to move up and thrive in your world.

There is a potent New Moon in Capricorn this week, reflecting brand new opportunities in the professional or academic sector. This is a period to shift your mindset and embrace the changes and beginnings that await.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your independence is a theme connected with the Scorpio Moon at the start of the week. As we get closer to Aquarius season, you may see how your story continues to change, especially with Venus entering Aquarius this week.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, your family history may be on your mind as you develop more curiosity regarding uncovering your roots. The home sector is important for you this week, and you may also be more inclined to focus on managing an ongoing to-do list.

On January 18, the New Moon in Capricorn brings some joy and fantastic opportunities for socializing and incorporating fun in your life as long as you’re not avoiding your responsibilities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Scorpio Moon helps you recalibrate and focus on your financial sector. For those who have been impulsively spending or being reckless with their finances, the week provides some insight and positive plans for the future.

A new journey begins with the Sagittarius Moon, allowing you to shift your mindset and embrace new concepts. Connecting with others feels therapeutic during this lunation.

On January 18, the New Moon in Capricorn provides a lot of support, and with Venus entering Aquarius over the weekend as well, you may be more willing to reflect on the past while evaluating what needs to be changed for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in your sign early in the week helps you face any personal conflicts or struggles with a lot more clarity. Capricorn season is empowering us all, and with your ruler, Mars, in its exaltation, you are strengthening your armor.

On January 14 and 15, the Moon in Sagittarius can help you move on from anything that is holding you back as you focus on closing chapters before the New Moon in Capricorn.

The hard work you have done and the fruits of your labor over the last six months become evident with the New Moon on January 18. People will recognize your accomplishments and hard work at this time. However, for those who wish to accomplish more or make changes, anything is possible when Venus in Aquarius makes you much more disciplined.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Scorpio Moon starting things off this week, resting and prioritizing your needs are your major goals.

Once the Moon is in your sign midweek, you may reflect on the lessons that Saturn in Pisces has taught you over the last several years. Be mindful of your energy levels and make sure you are balancing your time effectively.

The Moon in your sign might also push you to explore new creative or educational ventures just in time for the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18. Being more compassionate and understanding with others may also be part of this lunation, especially if you've been extra focused on your goals. This is an excellent time to collaborate with others, be a mediator, and show others more empathy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Jupiter connects with the Moon this week, warming your heart and making you more emotionally available.

Prepare to be more willing to collaborate with others during the Moon in Sagittarius on January 14 and 15. The quick pace of this lunation may spark periods of happiness. You are learning from others and they are learning from you.

When the New Moon in your sign occurs on January 18, get ready to reach for the stars. You will have plenty of support and guidance with Venus now in Aquarius. This is a transit that will have you believing in yourself and what you have to offer. You are also reminded not to limit yourself and to continue fighting for your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this is an action-packed week that feels very thrilling, especially with Venus entering your sign on January 17. This energy makes you feel brilliant and confident, and others are charmed by your presence.

At the beginning of the week, the Scorpio Moon has you climbing for the highest levels or positions in your professional sector. As the Moon shifts into Sagittarius midweek, it helps you to connect with your muses.

More breakthroughs become possible during the Capricorn New Moon on January 18, as it sets the foundation for what you could expect in the next six months. But before you decide to embark on a journey or take on more responsibilities, this lunation has you considering your energy levels. Rest and recharge if needed, because the Sun is almost in your sign.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you're learning to make compromises during the Scorpio Moon early in the week. The energy this Capricorn season makes you more approachable to others. If you are presented with problems, you will find solutions easily with the Sun and Mercury illuminating you. Jupiter continues to give you plenty of support, and with the trine to the Scorpio lunation, you're more optimistic.

The Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moon brings learning experiences that can catapult your plans for the next several weeks. Because this energy will focus on the highest part of your chart, the potent message continues to echo through the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18, which focuses on career and expansion. Saturn in your sign provided the building blocks, and now you are designing your path over the next six months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.