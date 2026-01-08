The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 12 - 18

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from January 12 to 18, 2026, brings an unexpected turn of events. It only takes one moment to change the direction of your life completely. Although that one moment is usually years in the making, don’t underestimate the importance of one decision. It’s in those moments that the universe is aligning in your favor.

This year started off with a bang, and that energy continues throughout this week. You have the opportunity to seize a new beginning with the Capricorn New Moon on Sunday, January 18. Uranus and Saturn are also in the final stage of their transits, bringing incredible opportunities and a sense of divine timing.

Seizing the moment doesn’t mean that everything is figured out, though. Nor does it mean you feel like you’ve fully transformed into a new phase of your life. But deep within your soul, you feel something shifting. You know that this is an important moment and the catalyst for all that is to come.

Go into the week with awareness and a readiness to say yes to the universe. Allow yourself to take risks when presented with them and don't get stuck on a specific plan or result. You are on a path to manifest luck, abundance, and incredible joy in your life, yet you must trust that the universe always knows better than you do. Some events may be unexpected, but your soul knows that this is everything you’ve always been meant for.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, January 18

Everything is coming together in the best possible way, dear Aries. The Capricorn New Moon rises on Sunday, January 18. You’ve been working with the lucky energy of the Capricorn stellium since the start of the year, but this week is when it finally all comes together.

You’ve been working on launching a new project, getting a new job, or figuring out what your purpose is. With all the work that you’ve put in, you deserve to have a payoff, and lucky for you, it’s finally coming. Use the energy this week to forge the new beginning that you’ve been working towards. Say yes to an incredible new job, finish up your college applications, or release that new idea into the world. This is your week to shine.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, January 18

The time has come to make your dreams a reality, Taurus. On Sunday, January 18, the New Moon in Capricorn rises, bringing a lucky new beginning into your life. For you, Capricorn energy governs luck, abundance, and travel. With this energy being so prevalent since the start of the year, much of your effort has been focused on moving forward in a grounded but exciting way.

This energy peaks with the Capricorn New Moon, allowing you to make progress and take a step toward making your dreams a reality. This is your sign from the universe to release any stagnation in your life and take a chance on having everything you’ve ever wanted. Nothing is stopping you from living the life you dream of.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, January 17

Take a chance on the unknown, Gemini. Venus, the planet of abundance, love, and fulfillment, shifts into Aquarius on Saturday, January 17, igniting a profoundly lucky and adventurous period in your life. For you, Aquarius energy governs luck, new beginnings, and a life you feel connected to.

This week, it's important to keep the qualities of Aquarius in mind. While it’s an air sign like yourself, it is also deeply unconventional. Aquarius encourages you to embrace your free spirit, take a risk, and see where the path goes. It's all about learning through experience. Venus remains in Aquarius through February 10, helping you embrace luck no matter where your heart leads you.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, January 17

You are meant to love your life, Cancer. You deserve to live a life that you love, without fearing that you need to sacrifice one thing to have another. It's time to accept that fact.

On Saturday, January 17, a divine opportunity arises as the Capricorn Sun aligns with Saturn in Pisces. While this can positively impact your romantic life, it’s also about you finally feeling like you have it all. Try to focus on what enters your life or arises during this period, as you will need to say yes to opportunity. Be sure your actions match what you know you deserve. This is your chance to manifest a life that you love.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, January 15

Do what fuels your soul, Leo. There have been a great deal of changes in your career or education since 2018. While not all of these changes were desired, they were necessary. You’re now in an extremely lucky window of time when everything that you’ve been putting in place is finally leading to a destination more beautiful than you could have imagined.

On Thursday, January 15, Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, giving you the ability to choose what fuels your soul without sacrificing your wellbeing or other dreams. Whether you begin working remotely, change your major, or take an internship overseas, this opportunity is both lucrative for your career and beneficial to your entire life.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, January 18

Choose joy, Virgo. It’s important to have a growth mindset, but you also don’t want to get stuck in a cycle of never feeling like what you do is enough. You can recognize that you will never stop growing while also giving yourself the space to appreciate who you are and what you’ve accomplished thus far. Being able to just be is as important as recognizing the next mountain you want to climb.

As the New Moon in Capricorn rises on Sunday, January 18, try to adopt an energy of ease and joy in your life. Let yourself rest and feel like you’ve done enough. Let yourself enjoy your life without thinking of what you could do next to improve it. Let this moment be one of gratitude. You have always been enough, Virgo.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, January 15

Go where you are appreciated, Libra. Leaving what you know is difficult, but staying is often even more challenging. A great deal of energy has been surrounding your home life recently, suggesting that there is something you’re trying to establish or work through. Whether it’s trying to make a relationship work or settle in somewhere new, this process has enveloped your life recently.

Yet, as Venus in Capricorn trines Uranus in Taurus on Thursday, January 15, you finally feel like you can make the changes that are in your best interest. Whether this is moving, changing your romantic life so you feel appreciated, or setting a course for a new direction in your life, you are supported in this new chapter. No matter how scary change feels, know that it is happening for a higher purpose. Go where you are treasured and not treated like an inconvenience.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, January 12

Be ruthless in the pursuit of your dreams, Scorpio. Although you have the power to manifest your best life, you often let obligations hold you back. This is a brand-new year, though, and most importantly, a brand-new you. Stop playing by the rules of others or thinking that there is a prize waiting for you at the end of everything if you sacrifice your dreams.

On January 12, you have the chance to rebel from what is holding you back. Monday's astrological energy helps you finally stand up for yourself in the ways you need to. Yet, this is also a revolutionary time period, helping you to heal and put yourself first, for once. This is your era of finally choosing yourself.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, January 17

Listen to your soul, Sagittarius. On Saturday, January 17, the Capricorn Sun aligns with Saturn in Pisces, helping you take an important step toward the life you want. The Capricorn Sun illuminates your intuition. At the same time, Saturn in Pisces brings in the rewards for all the work you’ve been doing in your personal life since 2023.

You may move into your own place, purchase a home, or finally realize that you want something better for yourself than what you were raised around. This is a deeply intuitive period, though, so you must listen to your inner self. Expect changes around home, romance, and who you surround yourself with, but know that what comes in now is part of the life you’ve always deserved.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, January 18

This is your emotional reset, dearest Capricorn. On Sunday, January 18, the New Moon rises in your zodiac sign, creating the space for an emotional reset and new beginnings. While you’ve been busy celebrating your birthday, you’ve also been moving through a reflective period regarding who you’ve become and where you want your life to go. This culminates with the New Moon in Capricorn, helping you let go of anything from the past and set new intentions for the future.

At this time, you should feel lighter and more able to make progress on what you want the year ahead to represent for you. Try to give yourself some quiet time to explore this space through journaling or a lunar ritual. This is your chance to give yourself a clean slate so that you can welcome in the blessings of 2026.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, January 17

Be open to receiving, Aquarius. Venus, the planet of love, abundance, and beauty, transitions into Aquarius on Saturday, January 17, bringing about an incredible era of possibility. Venus in your zodiac sign helps improve your physical appearance and also your energetic one. This allows you to attract effortlessly and feel like you can manifest your intentions rapidly.

Venus remains in Aquarius through February 10, allowing you to draw new opportunities, relationships, and luck into your life. This is also a part of a building Aquarian stellium that will peak later this month. Dream big and be open to receiving a life greater than you have ever imagined.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, January 13

Broaden your perspective, dear Pisces. On Tuesday, January 13, the Scorpio Moon aligns with Venus in Capricorn, bringing in new ideas, dreams, and people into your life. Since the start of the year, you have been meeting new people and expanding your social circle. This has inevitably also changed your perspective on life.

Under the Scorpio Moon, a new feeling or dream takes root that helps guide you toward a new beginning in your life. This could involve a personal relationship or perhaps a sudden opportunity. Don't stick too closely to any plan and allow yourself to broaden your perspective on what your best life can actually look like.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.