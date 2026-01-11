The First New Moon Of 2026 Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The first New Moon of the year is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from January 12 to 18, 2026. The New Moon rises in Capricorn on January 18, encouraging us not to give up.

This is a time for completion and new beginnings. Mars is still in Capricorn, so we have the opportunity to put the finishing touches on a current project or start a new one before Aquarius season begins. The energy this week highlights what we have accomplished thus far and shows us what we can still achieve.

Aries

This powerful New Moon brings you a new lesson plan and more structure, Aries. This lunar influence shines a light on your ambitions and professional goals for the next six months. The transit also reflects how well you are working with others and if you’re asking for the help you need.

Capricorn season represents a fresh start for the collective, especially with Mars also in this sign. Working hard becomes a lot easier, so make time for what is important to you. If you’ve been away from the limelight, this is your time to be more confident and reclaim your place in the sun.

Taurus

While this New Moon challenges your belief system, it also shows you the impact of the Jupiter transit six months ago. Evaluate what you have learned in this time, as well as how you have adapted and what you want to continue expanding and building upon.

The focus here is on perfecting your skills and allowing them to transform. Capricorn season pushes us all to discover our power and potential. Yet, this is a friendly reminder that the lessons and inner transformations won’t stop when Aquarius season begins.

Gemini

This New Moon puts the focus on your past and the direction you want to go in the future. After all, this transit is all about closing cycles. The Moon in Capricorn pushes you to discover new things about yourself and the world around you. It shows you your self-worth and the magic you hold within.

Expect to see changes in your relationship dynamics as you allow people who are more aligned with you into your life. If you are in a relationship, this is a good time to evaluate the strength of your connection and consider how to improve it. As we get closer to Aquarius season, you start to feel more empowered and illuminated.

Cancer

This New Moon mirrors you, Cancer, so this is a good time to reconnect with yourself. After the Full Moon in your sign, this lunar influence helps you unlock a new chapter because it sets your sights on bigger dreams. With this Moon in Capricorn, it also helps you become a lot more disciplined with your learning.

As you become more accustomed to taking on leadership roles, your compassion is especially crucial, especially in the professional or academic sectors. Your patience and diplomacy are essential as well. You’re learning that you need support from others to continue climbing the ladder.

Leo

For you, Leo, this week's astrological energy is all about taking care of yourself, especially if you’ve been your own worst critic. Yoga, journaling, or meditation might help recalibrate you, as well as spending time with friends.

The New Moon in Capricorn shows you how to be more disciplined with your routines and more open to adjusting them when needed. The lunation demands that you strengthen your foundation and dream big. You are preparing for the new cycle that begins later this year when Jupiter enters your sign.

Virgo

This New Moon transit carries a very flirtatious energy, as it adds elements of joy and love into your life. If you are single, expect to meet someone you are interested in during this six-month window. If you’re in a relationship, this transit boosts your connection.

Overall, you are evolving and understanding what it takes to be a good friend and partner. Consider what sacrifices you are willing to make and how you are showing up for others. You may desire to travel or learn something new from the comfort of your home, as Mars aspecting your sign encourages you to spread your wings and reach new heights.

Libra

The Capricorn New Moon is a relaxing transit, focused on your dynamics at home, Libra. Take time to recharge and prioritize finding a balance between your home life and career. This is necessary before Saturn’s return to Aries next month.

This Moon also equips you with the knowledge needed to make the changes you desire in the professional sector. Capricorn season has you focused on the future, and this lunation supplies you with more resources.

Reconciliations also feel powerful at this time. You may want to uncover your family history or connect with your ancestors. Your history and story hold meaning and are a source of motivation that pushes you forward.

Scorpio

New ideas are prominent during this transit, with the Capricorn stellium connecting you with your mind and imagination. You feel propelled to begin a new project or pick up an old one you previously lost interest in.

This week, you have the courage to connect with your thought process and finally start that artistic endeavor you’ve been dreaming of. For those who need inspiration, the New Moon helps you meet people who inspire some new material. It's time to get out of that creative slump.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, the New Moon in Capricorn is all about practical matters, including your desire for long-term security. While you are the free spirit of the zodiac, Capricorn season has you craving stability. Take a realistic look at your resources and assess how you can use them to better support your long-term goals.

This is a good time to set grounded intentions, especially when it comes to your career goals, finances, and work ethic. This lunar influence encourages you to dream big, but also to map out a clear plan to achieve those dreams.

Capricorn

The New Moon in your sign is all about you, Capricorn. This is the time to focus on yourself, your goals, and your dreams. It is also a good time to rebuild the relationship you have with yourself.

Work on controlling your temper and managing your time, since Mars makes you a lot more impulsive. While this may be an emotional transit, the Capricorn Moon brings you down to earth and reminds you to give yourself the nourishment you need. This is a period of healing and self-discovery as you continue to navigate your season. However, after this transit, you will feel a lot more prepared to take on new challenges.

Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, the Capricorn New Moon encourages you to evaluate your finances and spending habits. Capricorn season asks us all to display some maturity. If you didn’t have a plan, this is a good time to initiate one for the next six months.

The transit also has you focused on protecting your boundaries and limiting the access some people have to you. Your season is right around the corner, so now is the time to shift your interactions with others. If friends aren’t reciprocating your actions, this is a good time to have those discussions, especially with Venus now in your sign.

Pisces

The Moon in Capricorn is reflecting the impact that Saturn has had on your sign over the last several years. Mutable signs, like yourself, are closing a chapter. This transit also reflects the beginning of a new cycle with Saturn entering Aries next month.

Over the next six months, you get a clean slate to start fresh and shift your attention to something new. What do you want to accomplish? What would you like to learn? What adventures do you want to take? Once you are freed from the hold of Saturn, you have much more freedom to explore and grow.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.