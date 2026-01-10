Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 11 Reveals What You Need To Know About Sunday

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for January 11, 2026 with what you need to know about Sunday, while the Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon enters Scorpio. The Capricorn energy keeps you focused on reputation, while Scorpio's energy enhances meaningful exchanges.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is Justice, inviting you to do an honest review of your commitments and power exchanges. Consider how efforts are shared and what's working, explore genuineness in relationships, and aim for equity and fairness with others.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, January 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands

You're ready to take initiative and work on a project you've put on hold, Aries. The new year has you thinking progressively. With your daily tarot card, the King of Wands, emphasizing leadership rooted in vision and responsibility, you're prepared to act with intention and get started on an important project on January 11.

Areas where this energy is best used involve your career, and perhaps you'll work closely with a boss or another authority figure. By feeling a greater sense of determination toward a goal, you reflect personal conviction that instills trust in others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, the Six of Pentacles tarot card helps to define and measure the balance between wealth and poverty. On January 11, you recognize an imbalance in a relationship or business partnership that you've quietly tolerated.

You are ready to address and seek fair treatment. A subtle change in your behavior restores ease without an unpleasant confrontation. You'll see sincere improvement in mutual respect.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is about honest communication and being open to asking questions, Gemini. On January 11, sharing and expressing curiosity help conversations unfold.

On Sunday, your aim is exploration. Instead of gathering information for the sake of learning, focus on what you don't understand or feel is unnecessarily vague. Work with others and have open conversations to try and understand what's happening.

Don't jump to conclusions or assumptions on Sunday. Instead, let the process show you what you need to know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Cups

Cancer, your daily tarot card for Sunday, January 11, is the Queen of Cups, which is about emotional intelligence and self-respect. You're much more perceptive today.

True power isn't when you react strongly to information, but knowing whether or not you should say anything at all. You honor your emotional limits and decide to put yourself first, rather than compromise yourself by people-pleasing for the sake of peace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

The Three of Wands tarot card encourages patience and long-term vision, Leo. On Sunday, you will not want to sit around waiting for life to happen. Instead, you'll want to position yourself to create a certain outcome.

Something you set into motion earlier is beginning to show signs of life, even if it's not totally apparent right now. January 11 favors refinement, not trying to grow or hold back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

Virgo, your daily tarot card for Sunday, January 11, is the Eight of Pentacles, symbolizing apprenticeship and studious effort.

You are offered an opportunity to learn something from a teacher, mentor or friend. Turn your attention toward mastery and conquer what you set out to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, the Justice tarot card symbolizes fairness and a yearning for equality. It also represents court proceedings.

On January 11, you find yourself measuring the truth and trying to sort through vague details. What's uncertain gets clarified, and what lacks definition finds structure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card is about endings that lead to beautiful beginnings. A fresh start is on the horizon, Scorpio.

You may still experience some sadness over what was originally lost to make room for the new, but on January 11, you sense that your growth is a natural progression of your improvements and success. You're no longer negotiating with the past because you've stepped beyond it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Sagittarius, your tarot card for January 11 is Temperance, which encourages you to be patient and level-headed.

Sunday rewards moderation, not rushing into something to finish it. Use your ambition wisely and steadily. You know that time, patience, and endurance help you to build inner strength.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Ten of Pentacles is about long-term abundance. Every practical choice you make on January 11 supports your vision and the life you want.

Your future is rooted in decision, not by chance. You envisioned what you wanted, and it came to pass.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords is about direct thinking and decisive action, Aquarius. On January 11, your mental clarity helps you to avoid hesitation and move beyond overthinking, worry and self-doubt.

On Sunday, speaking with conviction helps you gain the confidence you need to move with determination.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, your daily tarot card for January 11 is the High Priestess, which denotes inner wisdom and quiet discernment. On Sunday, take a moment to listen to your inner voice.

Quiet fortitude sets the tone for how you connect with your higher power. Insights deepen your understanding of what you need to do and why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.