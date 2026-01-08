Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 9 Reveals What You Need To Know About Friday

The tarot horoscopes have a message for each zodiac sign on January 9, 2026. The Sun in Capricorn will connect with Mars, bringing incredible power to your day. You can achieve what you set your mind to, and if you align your actions with your vision, rewards and results will follow.

Friday's collective tarot card is the Emperor, which is ruled by Mars. The Emperor is about practical action and structure. Pick a direction you can commit yourself to, and let your follow-through prove your seriousness.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords tarot card highlights your Aries-level sharp focus and drive today. Your mind is energized with ambitious ideas.

You're ready to do whatever it takes to reach your goals. Your determination gives you an advantage, especially when you've had an item on your to-do list for too long.

On Friday, your greatest success will be after you narrow down your big why. You see how what you do matters beyond this moment. When your passion and logic work together, it's a powerful combination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups, reversed

Taurus, the Two of Cups, reversed turns your attention to a relationship dynamic that feels slightly in conflict. A problem deserves a closer look to help you understand what you need.

Struggles and problems can bring you closer and help you to feel more appreciative and respectful of what you share, especially if the conflict hadn't happened.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands represents energetic, adventurous energy. You're receiving this card, Gemini, as a sign to schedule a break soon and get out there and play.

You naturally already like to be the main character, and this card comes to your aid, helping you never experience a dull moment. You want to travel, and it's good to write a list of where. Friday is the perfect time to plan a future trip and make it happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

Cancer, your thoughts hold endless power; they create so much of your experience in this life. The Eight of Swords is about fast-paced activity that keeps you trapped in a negative mental loop.

This tarot card reminds you of your capacity to be soft and compassionate as you are for others. Self-love on Friday soothes the burden of problems and your internal voice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Pentacles

Leo, when you receive the Five of Pentacles tarot card, it means that you're strong enough to get through a very hard time. Friday can bring you something to overcome, but you have everything you need inside of yourself to do what you need to do.

If you experience a financial hardship, loneliness, or loss that you didn't anticipate, worry won't linger for too long because you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

You'll sense what to do to come out stronger. You overcome pride if you need to ask for support. Deep down, you know this moment is for your personal growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles is a tarot card of legacy. It can represent a full-circle moment in which what you do lasts for a long time, impacting the well-being of those around you.

Virgo, you find strength and comfort knowing that you're not alone. Your confidence grounds you and sets a solid foundation for the rest of this month.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups symbolizes a new beginning in love and encourages you to courageously work through anything that holds you back from enjoying this special moment.

Libra, spiritual or emotional healing reminds you that the past doesn't have to hold you back from a better future.

You've dreamed about unconditional love, and a true, pure possibility is there for you, even if you didn't get what you wanted from someone else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands

Scorpio, your daily tarot card for today is the Eight of Wands, which is about quick changes. Luckily for you, on Friday, a struggle comes to an end, and it will surprise you how fast closure arrives for you.

You discover how you don't have to work hard for every problem or worry that something won't resolve if you don't push hard for it to do so. Sometimes, things happen naturally, and all you have to do is let the universe take care of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords tarot card is about curiosity and a desire to learn from others. Your love for improving, growing, and gaining wisdom is ignited in a major way on Friday.

Sagittarius, you sense a surge of new, creative ideas, and you'll want to talk about them with a friend, in some type of mastermind or group setting. Instead of feeling stuck, your mind will be busy envisioning various scenarios and things that you'd love to try.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

Capricorn, your creativity helps you to pull through a tough time on Friday. The Tower tarot card is about uncomfortable circumstances that can happen suddenly, but also end as quickly as they begin. This is where your patience and sharp thinking come into play for a win.

You know that not all problems mean destruction or disaster. Instead, it's a chance to learn a lesson. You learn how strong you are and how life can be unpredictable in an exciting way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

Aquarius, you have decided that you won't stop until your miracle happens. Your sheer determination will get you far this month.

The Chariot tarot card affirms your confidence and encourages you to persevere. You believe you are worthy of what you're after, and let your failures and wins speak for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups is about wishful thinking or fantasies. Pisces, your tarot card on Friday challenges your beliefs about what is possible. You know that big dreams are hard to reach, but you find the secret that encourages you to stay true to yourself and move forward.

You're where you want to be now. You evaluate where you are today and how to use the tools you have available. The insight you gain helps you to accomplish what you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.