Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, January 5: There's No Holding Back Today

Daily love horoscopes are here for January 5, 2026, revealing how the Leo Moon influences each zodiac sign's love life on Monday. As the Moon enters Leo, its creative, bold, and self-confident energy makes you feel excited about your relationship or wanting to start dating again since you're optimistic about the future. The Leo Moon helps you get out of your shell and inspires action in your romantic life. This is a creative, joyous, and positive time. Rather than feeling weighed down by your emotions, you're inspired by them.

As the Leo Moon aligns with Venus in Capricorn, you can tap into this bold creativity to choose the consistent and loving relationship you’ve always desired. Venus in Capricorn is one of the best placements for romance. It helps you secure a stable foundation and show your love in real and tangible ways with a focus on the future. Venus in Capricorn is marriage-material energy, and with the burst of energy from the Leo Moon, you can finally trust your feelings enough to take action.

Love horoscopes for Monday, January 5, 2026:

Aries

Be willing to take a chance, beautiful Aries. The Leo Moon aligning with Venus in Capricorn prompts you to make an unexpected choice about a significant relationship in your life on Monday, particularly someone who is older or highly successful, which you find incredibly attractive.

While this relationship may have stalled or been delayed somehow, on January 5, allow yourself to take a risk in saying how you feel. Don’t assume you already know if you haven’t yet said all that you need to.

Taurus

Let yourself dream, Taurus. You are on the verge of newness in your life. This can be anything from a new relationship to relocating somewhere exotic.

The chapter that you’re beginning now is one that you’ve invested years in, yet that doesn’t mean this is the end. The energy today inspires taking bold action in your personal and home life. Allow yourself to dream, knowing that these visions are a part of what this new chapter is meant to bring to your life.

Gemini

Be certain of what you want, dearest Gemini. While the Leo Moon may bring on a newfound boldness on Monday, be sure that what you go after is actually what you want.

There may be an opportunity today to seize a chance at love, yet it may not be the connection you’ve been investing in. Be cautious with your energy and your choices. While this could bring excitement for some, it also has the possibility of creating greater difficulties in your love life.

Cancer

Make your life everything you want it to be, Cancer. Whether you receive an unexpected check in the mail or an unexpected romantic offer on Monday, you're feeling on top of the world today.

There is a sense of easy abundance surrounding you, which inspires you to make some changes in your personal life, whether that's updates to your appearance, your home, or shifting your schedule around so you can enjoy life. Embrace this time and remember you can make your life everything you’ve always wanted.

Leo

Make the first move, Leo. As part of your healing and growth, you’re often encouraged to hold space for the process and learning the importance of patience.

However, with the Moon in your sign on Monday, you rise to the occasion as you’ll be the one making the first move. This may be in terms of how to progress with a current partner or asking out someone you’ve had your eye on. Trust yourself to make the first move, as this situation helps lead you toward the love you’ve always wanted.

Virgo

Love reaches new depths today, sweet Virgo. The Leo Moon intensifies your desires and emotional connection with your partner. At the same time, Venus in Capricorn is hinting at long-term love.

This energy brings about a deep and beautiful moment in your romantic life that can have you meet the love of your life or realize you’ve already found your forever love.

Libra

Take the advice of friends, Libra. The Leo Moon is in your house of social connections and friendships today. Although this could represent a shift in a relationship from platonic to romantic, it also brings about the need to connect with those closest to you.

If you’ve been unsure how to progress a relationship or where to take your life, it’s time to confide in your friends and hold space for their advice. They may just see the situation clearer than you can.

Scorpio

Scorpio, someone has had their eye on you recently. Although you aren’t always comfortable being noticed, this person has seen who you are and how you live your life.

They come forward on Monday and bring about an offer for an evening out, or one of love. While it may feel unexpected, especially as this person may be a friend or coworker, it’s important to see where it goes. Give it a chance, even if this person isn’t your usual type.

Sagittarius

Reflect on what you want for yourself, Sagittarius. You are in a new place of stability and security, making it easier for you to reflect on what you genuinely want for yourself and remind you of some dreams you have set on the back burner.

Rather than try to stick to what seems logical, let yourself return to these past dreams or that special person, as this is a situation that’s connected to your destiny.

Capricorn

You have the power to transform any relationship, Capricorn. While you are feeling inspired and fulfilled as Venus moves through your sign, on January 5, the Leo Moon brings a turning point in your romantic life.

This energy empowers you to make positive changes in your relationship. Whether you’re now thinking of forever or focused on how to improve your connection, today brings the ability to transform your relationship.

Aquarius

A divine moment in your romantic life arrives on Monday, Aquarius. If you’ve been struggling to feel like you believe in love or in happily ever after actually existing, today brings the turnaround you’ve been seeking.

This helps to confirm your intuition and is an incredible opportunity for the kind of love you’ve only previously dreamed of. Trust in your intuition, listen to the signs, and don’t back down from taking a chance on love.

Pisces

Cross the threshold, Pisces. With the flurry of activity in Capricorn on Monday, you’ve been meeting new people and entertaining exciting offers for romance.

Magic arrives as the Leo Moon aligns with Venus in Capricorn on January 5. You have a chance to cross the threshold from friendship into romance, but it’s one that you must choose.

While you may be afraid of losing your friend or the changes that it could bring to your life, there is a reason that you’re encountering this situation. Let yourself cross the threshold and begin the process of seeing where this relationship can lead.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.