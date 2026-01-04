5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On January 5, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on January 5, 2026 during the four-planet stellium in Capricorn. The closeness of Venus to the Sun helps provide supportive energy, prompting a good day.

The Sun offers visibility and power. Venus focuses on value, pleasure and money. When these two planets are tightly connected in Capricorn, you build your life with strength, courage and integrity. If there is something you need to do, your motivation finds its stride, and you get what you want. Success doesn't always happen, but on days like this, opportunities show up, and these astrological signs are ready for them.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, with the Sun and Venus together in your sign, you care about what you're working toward and pull your energy in the right direction. You're not wasting time or energy on distractions. Instead, you're investing in yourself.

There will be no more mixed signals between intent and action on January 5. Your mind is made up, and your decisions feel solid. You don't second-guess what you want to do today. You know. You see what's worth investing your time and energy into, and you go for it.

2. Cancer

On January 5, your results align with your intention, Cancer, and you are likely to focus on love and partnership. Small but thoughtful acts that you do for a loved one are meaningful and felt. You speak and feel heard, and you can tackle tough topics like finances and hidden expectations.

Typically, you have to collaborate with others and their schedule so you can have time to focus on your own priorities. However, today brings less chaos and more peace. You feel relaxed and know that things work out for you.

3. Aries

Aries, today is a great day for your career, because anytime the Sun aligns with Venus in Capricorn, it means you manifest money. Your effort becomes visible to someone in the public sphere. It could be a current boss or a company that's interested in collaborating with you.

You may receive an offer you can't resist that pays more money than you're making now. You realize that it's time to go, even if it feels like a risky decision to you. You see how effort aligns with recognition, and you want to be treated with the respect you're not getting now.

4. Libra

Libra, for the longest time, you only had one wish, and that was for everyone to be at peace and harmony in your home and in your community. While there are still problems in the world, you get the benefit of emotional stability that comes from today's Sun conjunct Venus transit.

On January 5, you see things for what they are. Your practicality allows you to support others regardless of what's happening at the moment. You trust your judgment and know that certain things aren't meant to last. You focus on what is and put your faith in the process.

5. Gemini

On Sunday, January 5, the Sun's conjunction with Venus brings attention to your shared resources, Gemini. You gain clarity around a financial agreement that's already in place, and if there's a need for adjustment, you make it. People act honestly and with integrity.

You feel positive about what you do, and your expectations are met. You see why things didn't work out in the past. Instead, your timing is perfect now for finances and your relationship, and the payoff comes from all matters working in your favor.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.