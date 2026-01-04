Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 5, 2026

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after January 5, 2026, when Uranus retrograde exposes outdated behaviors and shows us that it really is time for change. If we're blocked or stuck in a rut, on Monday, we recognize it and do something about it.

For these astrological signs, January 5 marks the point when persistent difficulties begin to lose their hold. What ends now does so because a key realization finally clicks into place. When Uranus moves retrograde, breakthroughs happen behind the scenes. Problems get resolved because our perspective changes, not because circumstances suddenly explode into action.

On Monday, hard times come to an end for these zodiac signs, who pick up on what's needed for change and make it so. Hardships only slow us down, and truly, we are on a roll.

1. Taurus

The hard times are ending for you, Taurus, because you're starting to make sense of what it is you want out of life. Yet, while Uranus retrograde definitely inspires you, it's still up to you to act on some of those good intentions.

The thing is, you've let the hardships take precedence for far too long. You've gotten used to them, Taurus. Thankfully, this day, January 5, shows you that while this retrograde is in effect, you have a chance to rewrite your fate.

Your internal battle seems to be calming down, mainly because you really believe that you can handle it. Nothing is too big a problem that you can't envision yourself getting around it. So, you make that happen, Taurus. It's time to start living again.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, the hard times come to an end because you decide to be honest with yourself, even about some of the stuff in your life that you find embarrassing. Uranus retrograde highlights an imbalance that has drained your energy.

On January 5, it's time to confront that imbalance with action. You've started to feel like you're being drained, and it's feeling like a burden. So, what do you do? You change it, Libra.

You get right down to the heart of the matter, and you change your life. You are bored to death with the idea of accepting things as they are. Who needs the pain? Not you, Libra, and certainly not you if you can help it. The hard times are over!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Uranus retrograde brings an ending to emotional strain, and for you, Scorpio, this sensation is long overdue. There's only so much you can take, especially considering you are the one in control here.

On this day, January 5, you understand what no longer deserves your emotional investment, and you make a concerted effort to be rid of it. During Uranus retrograde, you finally decide that enough is enough.

Hardships dissolve into nothingness when you reclaim control over your focus. This is your life, Scorpio, and it's to be lived by you. By redirecting your energy towards self-respect, you regain your strength and emotional balance. The hard times are finally over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.