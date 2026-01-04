Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 5 Reveals What You Need To Know About Monday

Your daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for January 5, 2026. On Monday, the luminaries are in earth and fire energy, so you have drive and motivation with the determination to get things done. The Sun is in Capricorn, focusing on professional success and doing well in your career. The Moon is in Leo, bringing boldness and courage from the heart.

Monday's collective tarot for everyone is the Sun, highlighting the positive mindset required for today. Believe in yourself and cultivate confidence. Surround yourself with positive people and situations that uplift you, because the energy you choose will shape the results you create.

Daily one-card tarot horoscopes for Monday, January 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

Aries, your daily tarot card on January 5 is the Fool, which is about trusting yourself to start over. On Monday, there's the promise of a new beginning on the horizon, and it's inviting you to see what else is out there now that you're no longer looking at the past.

This is your time. You're ready to hit the reset button and wipe the slate clean. Imagine giving yourself a chance to try something you've never done before. Your mind is open to adventures and experiences. Say yes to what the future holds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, the Hierophant tarot card, is a symbol of tradition and spiritual wisdom. On Monday, tap into your inner guide, and you'll realize that the way you've been doing something needs improvement.

You're often resistant to change, especially if you enjoy what you have now and like the results. Still, learning to do things in a new way can broaden your perspective and yield even better outcomes. Make one minor adjustment on Monday and observe what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, your tarot card for January 5 is the Magician, which is about willpower, skill and the many talents you possess. You're on the brink of a discovery, and something you can do that's unique will reveal itself to you.

You're more capable than you realize. Today's perfect for dabbling and testing out a new hobby. Explore an idea that comes to mind and let your imagination take the lead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is about hidden truths, the potential for deception, and your intuitive energy, Cancer. Monday is the perfect time to watch a mystery movie or write a story you've always wanted to put into a book.

On January 5, your creative side is alive with imaginative energy, and you can channel it into stories, art, or music. Allow your artful energy to flow, and enjoy expressing your thoughts for others to read. Your inner world has something worth sharing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

The Sun is one of the most encouraging tarot cards of the deck, Leo. This tarot card is about vitality, favorable outcomes, and personal growth, driven by increased mental clarity.

Monday begins a new, hopeful era for you. You can use this day to test the waters in an area of your life that you feel a little intimidated about and have a good experience — the opportunities you desire open, and the path you need to take appear. You may be pleasantly surprised by how your courage rises above the unknown.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

Your daily tarot card for January 5 is the Hermit, Virgo. Monday is about stepping away from the hustle of life and listening to your inner voice. You may finally get an answer to a question that's plagued you for a long time.

It can be challenging to find time for yourself, but today, carve out a moment to take a deep breath and detach from the world. Give your spirit room to speak.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Libra: The Empress

The Empress invites you to explore your nurturing and maternal side, Libra. You have things in your life that need a little tender care, and you already know what to do to improve a situation.

If you've been hesitant to express your desire to caretake, take a risk today and see how receptive others are to your loving energy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

Scorpio, a new beginning unfolds on January 5 as a chapter ends and a path opens for you to explore. The changes now are positive.

Timing works in your favor on Monday, and even if the experience you face requires an emotional adjustment, you'll soon realize how perfectly divine this moment is for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card is about patience and waiting for the right timing to manifest, Sagittarius. On January 5, your bold and assertive nature may realize that a little bit of space can do wonders for a relationship or situation.

When your nudges you to focus on other things and to let a problem resolve itself, listen. Your intuition can guide you in the right direction, and all you need to do is follow its lead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil

Capricorn, life is full of temptations, and the Devil tarot card is about overcoming vices or habits that function more like a crutch when you want to procrastinate and avoid a confrontational situation. Today's objective is to face what you know you need to address.

On January 5, take the first step. You're much braver and decisive than you initially thought. In fact, what you thought was a significant problem may only be a minor inconvenience that's quickly resolved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

The Star tarot card is about wisdom, insight and sharing your ideas with others, Aquarius.

Today, you discover how a unique experience from your past enables you to be a good friend who provides helpful suggestions during a time of need. Your presence makes a difference and gives hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot

Pisces, your daily tarot card, the Chariot, is about perseverance during a challenging time. On January 5, you discover the power you possess to remain resilient during a time when it feels easier to give up.

Staying steadfast is a worthy endeavor. You realize a victory after a long journey, and the rewards enrich your life in ways that bring you much joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.