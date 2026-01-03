Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, January 4, 2026

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, January 4, 2026 when the Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Leo. If you needed a sign from the universe to take a bold step forward on a goal you want to reach, the luminaries are signaling to tap into your courage and make your dreams happen.

Sunday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Wands, which represents fire, adventure, and action. This fast-paced energy favors action over innovation or overthinking. It's a sign not to wait for life to be perfect to take action. When an opportunity comes up, take initiative — and if one doesn't, create it.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

Aries, your daily tarot card for January 4 is the Fool, which is about new beginnings, leaps of faith and trusting in the moment.

Something new is calling you. There may be no guarantees that your idea will work, but you don't need to know everything in advance. On Sunday, what matters is believing in yourself. Timing is now, and it's perfect.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Wands

On Sunday, January 4, the Ace of Wands invites you to start something exciting, Taurus. Consider what sparks your imagination today. You don't need a complete plan in place; you need to want to start.

Feeling bored or uninspired has created a gap in your life, but that's about to end. Pay attention to what excites you. Passion is information, and a little bit of it can lead you where you're meant to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is about forward motion, determination and victory through willpower. You're asked to focus on what deserves your attention rather than diverting it elsewhere.

When you commit to what you want, things start to move quickly. Pick a direction, and progress will come from your consistent effort and interest. Go for what you desire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength

Cancer, your daily tarot card for Sunday is about courage and inner confidence. You're finally learning that you don't have to push or prove anything to move forward.

The most powerful thing you can do today is respond with calm intention. Reacting emotionally only causes other problems. Self-trust grows when you realize you can handle situations without losing yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands tarot card is about fast progress, green light moments and taking action. Things are finally picking up for you, Leo.

You start to feel optimistic and appreciate the chance you have to take something you want and turn it into a reality. It's not every day that an opportunity comes to you when you aren't searching for it. When the universe takes action, don't second-guess it. Allow yourself to enjoy the flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands

Virgo, the Queen of Wands, is about self-belief, magnetism, and confident leadership. On Sunday, you're reminded that you don't need anyone's permission to take up space.

When it's your time to move forward, listening to your heart is what matters. Today is about trusting your instincts and showing up authentically, even when you're unsure about how your actions will land.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: King of Wands

On Sunday, the daily tarot card for your zodiac sign, Libra, is the King of Wands. The King symbolizes power, and Wands is about decisive action.

You've spent enough time weighing your options, and now you're ready to commit to the one that aligns most with who you want to become.

Others look to you for direction or clarity, so lead with purpose. Don't let people-pleasing keep you from doing what you know you need to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Wands

Scorpio, your tarot card, the Page of Wands, is about bold ideas and experimentation. You don't have to know everything or be an expert to explore a new journey.

A path opens, and you're ready to start a conversation or test the waters and see how you feel. You're learning by doing, and that's one of the best ways for you to grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands tarot card is about committing to a path and choosing which direction you need to take.

You already know you want more from life, and on Sunday, you get to define what more means for you. Today favors planning with intention, doing and not impulsive escapes. Your following move matters, and you must make it count.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Judgment

Capricorn, your tarot card for today is Judgment, which is about stepping into purpose and answering a call to action. Something you have postponed is now ready for you to complete and start a new chapter.

You aren't working to fix the past, but preparing for the future. By tying up loose ends today, you get peace of mind and closure, freeing your time and energy for bigger and better things.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is about confidence after taking action. Your public image starts to take shape when you walk in self-belief and do something you feel you must do.

You finally see progress where you once felt unseen, but this isn't about external validation. You are learning to believe in yourself again. Your success reinforces your confidence instead of making you anxious about maintaining it. Enjoy your win.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

Pisces, your daily tarot card is the Sun, which is about vitality, clarity and joyful confidence. Something in your life feels lighter and less restrictive today.

Even if life isn't perfect yet, you lean into what brings you joy and energy. You're not investing in areas of life that are distracting.

Instead, your interests are fuel for your future. You prioritize what genuinely makes you feel alive, and even then, other things start to align more easily.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.