The 2026 Pisces Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

Pisces, 2026 is a year that you put a stop to replaying old choices and start living a life that makes you feel proud of what you do and who you are. Your tarot card of the year, Judgment reversed, reminds you that self-criticism is a harmful habit that you can overcome with self-awareness. When you hear your inner critic start talking, be honest with what you hear. Take what you know you need to improve, and work on it. The other untrue things can be released.

You are associated with two planetary rulers: Neptune and Jupiter. In January, Neptune enters Aries, where it will be for the next 14 years. The heart of this fire sign can mean creative fire. Jupiter enters the fire sign Leo on June 30, 2026, which expands your luck, particularly in the area of health. This is an excellent time to build the life and body you want. Take the time to explore what works for you. This is the perfect year to establish new routines.

Pisces 2026 tarot horoscope

January 2026: Ten of Pentacles

January themes: stability, values, long-term vision

The Ten of Pentacles is about long-term stability and the plans you need to make to ensure you have what you need. January turns your attention to what feels sustainable, Pisces, especially in your finances, family dynamics, and daily life.

The security you've tried to create, but without results, becomes clearer to you this month. You take time to redefine what security means to you. You'll find it much easier to determine what you need once you know what you're aiming for.

February 2026: Page of Swords, reversed

February themes: reflection, restraint, inner dialogue

The reversed Page of Swords focuses on mixed signals and what you say before you have thought things through clearly. In February, you may feel pressured to act or do things you have not had time to process.

Addressing haste can help you avoid problems that lead to scattered thinking or a lack of commitment. Pause before responding to questions this month. Instead of trying to be there for everyone, make decisions that feel right to you.

March 2026: Knight of Pentacles

March themes: consistency, patience, reliability

March rewards consistency, Pisces. The Knight of Pentacles is about discipline and repetition leading to results. The small things you do each day create positive outcomes.

This month, you realize which routines work for you and stick to them. You get to enjoy the fruits of your success in money, health, and your work.

April 2026: Wheel of Fortune

April themes: change, timing, acceptance

The Wheel of Fortune is about timing, sudden pivots, and learning to work with what changes rather than trying to control its outcome. April may bring something across your path unexpectedly or reveal to you what needs work to stabilize it.

You get a firm reality check this month, Pisces. If you remain open-minded and flexible, you'll see how life unfolds naturally in a way that benefits you. Adapting quickly puts you in a better position than where you were earlier in the year.

May 2026: Ace of Wands

May themes: inspiration, initiative, renewal

You get a burst of energy in May, Pisces. The Ace of Wands is about fast-paced, quick energy with a need for a do-over. This newfound creativity shows up in romance or a passion project.

Waiting for the perfect moment feels less relevant to you this month. You gain confidence from the sheer power of your emotion, and your desire to enjoy life to the fullest is enough to create momentum.

June 2026: The Sun

June themes: joy, visibility, confidence

The Sun tarot card is about confidence, Pisces. In June, you experience optimism, and your mood lifts. You have clarity about what you want to accomplish this month.

Your friendship circle grows in June, and your relationships feel supportive and unburdened by complications. You put yourself out there socially and emotionally. Happiness becomes a motivating factor for you.

July 2026: Five of Swords, reversed

July themes: reconciliation, peace, emotional maturity

July helps you see where you've mistakenly spent time or energy in conflict that could be best given elsewhere. The reversed Five of Swords is about choosing peace over conflict.

You see how you have spent energy explaining yourself when you could have dedicated your efforts to your dreams. This is the month where you take your power back and choose to be productive.

August 2026: Four of Swords

August themes: rest, recovery, reflection

Doing less is accomplishing more during the month of August, Pisces. Avoid burnout by prioritizing recovery and letting yourself enjoy what you've accomplished by this time of the year.

The reversed Four of Swords is about getting your sense of peace and calm back and doing less. You are at a place in your life where breaks provide purpose, and focus sharpens when you avoid pushing yourself to overperform.

September 2026: Nine of Swords, reversed

September themes: relief, release, mental clarity

The reversed Nine of Swords tarot card is about letting go of any guilt that holds you back from your happiness. In September, you discover the areas of life where you feel emotionally stuck and address worry or anxious feelings.

September helps you to breathe again, especially if you experienced any intense interactions. You may have noticed that some concerns weren't based on what you can change or control. Instead, you learn to surrender.

October 2026: The Empress

October themes: nurturing, abundance, self-worth

October supports comforts that make your life sweet. The Empress is about the embodiment of self-worth, nurture and creativity, so this month, embrace things like home-cooked meals, beautiful aesthetics, love, and creative work.

If you have treated your needs as an inconvenience, it's time to start investing time in yourself. Prioritize and make time for self-care in October.

November 2026: Six of Pentacles

November themes: balance, reciprocity, fairness

The Six of Pentacles is about fairness and the balance between individuals who give and take equally from one another. November shows you which relationships, work situations or financial agreements are truly mutual.

You stop overextending yourself this month, Pisces, and you play life smarter. Choosing what is convenient, you aim for action that creates a sense of equality for your own stability and peace of mind.

December 2026: Nine of Swords

December themes: awareness, reflection, emotional honesty

December's Nine of Swords is about fear, and this month, it's best to evaluate what worries you about the future. When you feel uncertain, honestly reflect on what concerns you.

Doing an emotional inventory at this time helps you close the year with an understanding of what you learned and provides a solid foundation for what you want to build on going forward.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.