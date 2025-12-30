The 2026 Scorpio Horoscope Is Here: Big Changes In Money, Career, Health & Love

Scorpio, you’re known for keeping your cards close to your chest, but in 2026, the universe is staging a massive intervention to get you noticed. Don’t worry, it won’t happen all at once. You have plenty of time and support to prepare once Saturn enters Aries, your sixth house of health and day-to-day routines, on February 13. You can’t conquer the world if your daily habits are a mess, so use the first half of the year to get things in order.

The headline for your year is Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, entering Leo on June 30, moving directly into your 10th house of career and public reputation. This only happens once every 12 years, and it’s very good news for your professional life.

In 2026, you are redefining what power looks like for you. You don’t have to control everything to be powerful. By the end of the year, you’ll likely find yourself in a position of authority that feels both earned and authentic.

Scorpio 2026 horoscope

Best & most challenging months for Scorpio in 2026

Best months for Scorpio in 2026

These are the months when the astrological energy is working in your favor:

May: The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 is a powerful moment of emotional release. Use this time to shed an old version of yourself and step into your power.

August: With the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12, this month brings a big break at work.

November: The New Moon in Scorpio on November 9 is your personal New Year. This is the best time all year to do something that is purely about your own vision.

Most challenging months for Scorpio in 2026

During these months, you may have to navigate a few more curveballs:

February: Saturn enters Aries on February 13, which might make your daily to-do list feel twice as long. Stay disciplined and try not to let the small stuff overwhelm you.

July: Just as your career starts taking off, Mercury goes retrograde. Expect some delays in professional communications or travel plans. Patience is your superpower until July 23.

October: Venus goes retrograde in Scorpio on October 3. This is a deeply internal time where you might question your appearance, your values, or your worth, but don't make any major physical or financial changes until the planet goes direct in November.

Money & abundance for Scorpio in 2026

You’re gonna need to keep a close eye on your bank account in 2026, Scorpio. Uranus enters Gemini, your eighth house of shared resources, taxes, and debt, on April 25, which can bring sudden, unexpected shifts in your financial landscape. While this can be a good thing, like a surprise inheritance, a partner's income changing rapidly, or a big investment win, remember that easy come is often easy go.

The career boost from Jupiter in Leo suggests a raise or better earnings, but Uranus in Gemini warns you to stay flexible. This isn't the year to put all your eggs in one basket, but by the end of the year, you’ll feel more financially empowered because you’ve learned how to diversify and trust your intuition when it comes to your money.

Work & career for Scorpio in 2026

Your career really takes off in 2026, Scorpio. With Jupiter moving into your 10th house on June 30, the world is finally seeing you for the powerhouse you are. If you’ve been looking for a promotion or a new job, the second half of 2026 is your time.

However, Saturn is in Aries this year, so cutting corners won’t work out in your favor. Your success this year is directly tied to your ability to manage your daily workflow, especially as you take on more responsibility. Don't be afraid to take up space and own your accomplishments this year — you've spent enough time in the background.

Health & well-being for Scorpio in 2026

With Saturn, the planet of discipline, moving through your sixth house this year, you are being asked to treat your body like an absolute temple in 2026. Saturn doesn’t like quick fixes, so you’re better off making small, incremental lifestyle changes that you can stick with for years to come, like regular sleep, consistent hydration, and daily stretching. And don’t forget to pay attention to your stress levels!

You have a lot on your plate this year, so the best thing you can do in 2026 is automate things where you can. Whether that’s a meal-prep service or committing to a pre-scheduled gym class, do anything that won’t cause decision fatigue. You’ll need the mental energy to handle your progress at work.

Love & relationships for Scorpio in 2026

Scorpio, in 2026, your relationships get a lot more stable. For the past few years, Uranus has been causing chaos in your partnership sector. But as it moves into Gemini on April 25, the focus shifts from who you’re with to how deep you can go.

You’re a deep zodiac sign that would rather never have small talk again, so you’ll be happy to hear that there’s no shortage of real intimacy in 2026 — the kind that makes you feel safe sharing your secrets and your future without fear. This is a year for all-or-nothing connections, which is exactly how you like it.

If you’re in a relationship: The shift of Uranus into your eighth house of intimacy suggests that you and your partner might be navigating big changes in your shared resources in 2026, whether that’s buying a home, combining finances, or managing a major life transition together. This is a validating time to see that your partner is truly in your corner as you chase your big career goals.

If needed, use the Venus retrograde in your sign in October to revisit how you express your needs. Make sure you aren't falling back into old patterns of silently testing your partner. By the end of the year, your relationship will have transitioned through any growing pains into a much more mature partnership. You can grow alongside each other while you’re growing individually.

If you’re single: Quality over quantity in 2026, Scorpio. With all the professional growth you’re doing this year, you need someone who can really support you, not someone who distracts you with petty drama. This year, it’s OK to be picky about who gets access to you. You deserve someone who can handle your depth.

With your 10th house of career so active this year, you’ll likely meet someone at work or maybe even on LinkedIn — someone you respect and admire for their own drive, and vice versa.

If there’s an ex you can’t shake, that changes around the Full Moon in your sign on May 1. Put those boundaries up and don’t be afraid to block anyone if need be, because you’ll need to the emotional energy to attract someone who actually matches your new high-vibe frequency. When Venus retrogrades through your sign in October, you might find exes popping back into your DMs. The universe is testing whether you’ve really moved on — don’t fall for it!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.