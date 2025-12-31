The 2026 Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

The Aquarius 2026 tarot horoscope is about being honest with yourself and knowing what needs to change. Your tarot card for the year is The Devil, Aquarius, which is about attachment and patterns that keep you stuck, even when you know better. Instead of ignoring your problems this year, address and solve them one small step at a time. By replacing them with better habits, you align more authentically with your integrity and character.

Advertisement

Your planetary ruler, Uranus, starts the year retrograde in Taurus before stationing direct on February 4. At the start of the year, focus on refining your home life and bringing peace to chaotic situations. Later in the year, Uranus leaves Taurus and enters Gemini on April 25, where it will be until August 3, 2032. Uranus in Gemini improves your romantic life, which can be channeled into your passions and interests. You fall in love with your life this year, Aquarius, and start building the future you always imagined you could create.

Aquarius 2026 tarot horoscope

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

January 2026: Queen of Cups, reversed

January themes: boundary repair, sensitivity

The reversed Queen of Cups is about emotional overload. You enter the year realizing that you have given much more to people and situations than you should have. You experience intense feelings associated with the imbalances that don't bring happiness. You decide to address the problem and aim for healing.

This month, detach from outer control and attach to your inner compass. Performing an internal reset now helps you, even if it's a small intention set with the idea that this is the year you change your life for the better.

Advertisement

February 2026: Death, reversed

February themes: delayed endings, stuck cycles

February highlights what you've tolerated out of habit, Aquarius. The reversed Death tarot card is about a situation that's gone well beyond its end date.

You don't like addressing the unknown, especially if it's been an area of fear for you in the past. Yet, you notice when you circle the same situation, hoping this time life will be different. It won't, but your clarity will grow until you make a decision and change your circumstances.

Create space in February for something better to reach you. Once you do, you end the month free and clear for a fresh start.

Advertisement

March 2026: The Magician, reversed

March themes: scattered focus, poor timing

The reversed Magician is about scattered energy impacted by poor planning and timing. In the past, you tried to reach a goal but lacked the proper knowledge and tools. In March, evaluate what you're doing to ensure that there is no repeat of prior efforts without something to show for it in the future.

Instead of multitasking and trying different things, focus on one thing and prioritize it. Give it your best attention and avoid overpromising. When you work with what you have, progress becomes real again, and you learn and grow from each failure.

Advertisement

April 2026: King of Wands, reversed

April themes: ego friction, impatience, control issues

April tests your confidence, Aquarius, especially if you're the one who is always thought to be prepared with a game plan. The reversed King of Wands is about ego-driven decisions, impatience and leadership.

When things feel uncertain, move with steadiness. Your actions speak for themselves, and this month, you withhold your thoughts and opinions until you have given a situation careful thought. Respecting yourself more helps you to lead with consistency, and people appear to respond better to your inner strength.

Advertisement

May 2026: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

May themes: self-worth tests, dependence

The Nine of Pentacles, when reversed, focuses on self-worth, dependence, and the uneasy feeling that you're behind. In May, start choosing new routines that support growth and self-improvement.

Learn new tools for problem-solving around money problems, time restrictions, and personal matters. You develop an improved mindset that helps you focus on confidence-building activities rather than on what's happening around you.

June 2026: Knight of Wands

June themes: action, risk-taking

June brings you some of your energy back, Aquarius, and you regain momentum. The Knight of Wands is about confidence and strategic risk-taking before your fears talk you out of doing the things you want to do.

Advertisement

In June, pursue travel and various interests in your career or education. You may start to date or develop a deeper bond with a partner. Your life goes in a new and improved direction. You stop feeling like life is happening without you, and instead, feel like you're in the driver's seat, determining the journey.

July 2026: Eight of Swords

July themes: overthinking, self-limitation

The Eight of Swords is about overthinking and the various mental traps that make you feel stuck. July is about overcoming self-limitations and accepting that life will come with moments of intensity.

Advertisement

What matters is that you grow through the challenges. Ask yourself what assumptions you make and whether or not you adapt quickly when challenges trigger fears.

August 2026: Queen of Wands

August themes: confidence, creative leadership

August helps you to get your spark back, Aquarius. The Queen of Wands is about confidence and exuding magnetic energy that's warm and subtle. You own your presence this month without apologizing for it.

Focus on your social life and hobbies in August. Step forward and do things differently. You start to feel comfortable being alone and find it easier to focus your time and attention on the things you enjoy doing.

Advertisement

September 2026: The High Priestess, reversed

September themes: ignored intuition, inner doubt

The reversed High Priestess draws attention to ignored intuition and why you second-guess yourself. Various distractions can drown your inner voice. September asks you to trust yourself and not look to others for approval.

If you often ask for opinions out of habit or because you fear your own thoughts are wrong, it's time to stop. Your instincts grow stronger and sharper when you stop trying to talk yourself out of what you already sense.

Advertisement

October 2026: Two of Cups, reversed

October themes: communication strain, uneven effort

October puts your relationships under a bright light, especially interactions that keep excusing the imbalance of power and energy. The reversed Two of Cups is about miscommunication and feeling like your effort isn't being matched by the people you invest your time and energy in. This month, reset the terms of your engagement with others.

You embark on heart-to-heart talks where clarity comes into focus and patterns are addressed. You stop engaging with various connections on your own, and you learn to focus on authentic partnerships.

Advertisement

November 2026: Three of Cups

November themes: friendship support, celebration

The Three of Cups focuses your attention on friendships, community involvement and support, and a feeling of being celebrated rather than tolerated. November is a better month socially, and it can restore your faith in people if your heart felt heavy at the end of October.

Let yourself say yes to invitations that feel easy and good. November becomes a strong month for collaboration, especially with female friends who share your goals. By placing yourself around people who exude the right energy, your motivation returns significantly.

Advertisement

December 2026: Seven of Wands, reversed

December themes: lowered defenses, strategic retreat

December encourages you to choose what projects and relationships deserve your effort and let the rest fall away. The Seven of Wands, reversed, is about lowered defenses, and you realize not all battles are meant to be fought. Sometimes retreat is the best answer to war.

Aquarius, in December, you finally reach a place in your life where you don't want to dwell on non-productive activities. Instead, you choose your friendships and activities based on wisdom and productivity, closing out the year stronger than it started.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.