The 2026 Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings
The Aquarius 2026 tarot horoscope is about being honest with yourself and knowing what needs to change. Your tarot card for the year is The Devil, Aquarius, which is about attachment and patterns that keep you stuck, even when you know better. Instead of ignoring your problems this year, address and solve them one small step at a time. By replacing them with better habits, you align more authentically with your integrity and character.
Your planetary ruler, Uranus, starts the year retrograde in Taurus before stationing direct on February 4. At the start of the year, focus on refining your home life and bringing peace to chaotic situations. Later in the year, Uranus leaves Taurus and enters Gemini on April 25, where it will be until August 3, 2032. Uranus in Gemini improves your romantic life, which can be channeled into your passions and interests. You fall in love with your life this year, Aquarius, and start building the future you always imagined you could create.
Aquarius 2026 tarot horoscope
January 2026: Queen of Cups, reversed
January themes: boundary repair, sensitivity
The reversed Queen of Cups is about emotional overload. You enter the year realizing that you have given much more to people and situations than you should have. You experience intense feelings associated with the imbalances that don't bring happiness. You decide to address the problem and aim for healing.
This month, detach from outer control and attach to your inner compass. Performing an internal reset now helps you, even if it's a small intention set with the idea that this is the year you change your life for the better.
February 2026: Death, reversed
February themes: delayed endings, stuck cycles
February highlights what you've tolerated out of habit, Aquarius. The reversed Death tarot card is about a situation that's gone well beyond its end date.
You don't like addressing the unknown, especially if it's been an area of fear for you in the past. Yet, you notice when you circle the same situation, hoping this time life will be different. It won't, but your clarity will grow until you make a decision and change your circumstances.
Create space in February for something better to reach you. Once you do, you end the month free and clear for a fresh start.
March 2026: The Magician, reversed
March themes: scattered focus, poor timing
The reversed Magician is about scattered energy impacted by poor planning and timing. In the past, you tried to reach a goal but lacked the proper knowledge and tools. In March, evaluate what you're doing to ensure that there is no repeat of prior efforts without something to show for it in the future.
Instead of multitasking and trying different things, focus on one thing and prioritize it. Give it your best attention and avoid overpromising. When you work with what you have, progress becomes real again, and you learn and grow from each failure.
April 2026: King of Wands, reversed
April themes: ego friction, impatience, control issues
April tests your confidence, Aquarius, especially if you're the one who is always thought to be prepared with a game plan. The reversed King of Wands is about ego-driven decisions, impatience and leadership.
When things feel uncertain, move with steadiness. Your actions speak for themselves, and this month, you withhold your thoughts and opinions until you have given a situation careful thought. Respecting yourself more helps you to lead with consistency, and people appear to respond better to your inner strength.
May 2026: Nine of Pentacles, reversed
May themes: self-worth tests, dependence
The Nine of Pentacles, when reversed, focuses on self-worth, dependence, and the uneasy feeling that you're behind. In May, start choosing new routines that support growth and self-improvement.
Learn new tools for problem-solving around money problems, time restrictions, and personal matters. You develop an improved mindset that helps you focus on confidence-building activities rather than on what's happening around you.
June 2026: Knight of Wands
June themes: action, risk-taking
June brings you some of your energy back, Aquarius, and you regain momentum. The Knight of Wands is about confidence and strategic risk-taking before your fears talk you out of doing the things you want to do.
In June, pursue travel and various interests in your career or education. You may start to date or develop a deeper bond with a partner. Your life goes in a new and improved direction. You stop feeling like life is happening without you, and instead, feel like you're in the driver's seat, determining the journey.
July 2026: Eight of Swords
July themes: overthinking, self-limitation
The Eight of Swords is about overthinking and the various mental traps that make you feel stuck. July is about overcoming self-limitations and accepting that life will come with moments of intensity.
What matters is that you grow through the challenges. Ask yourself what assumptions you make and whether or not you adapt quickly when challenges trigger fears.
August 2026: Queen of Wands
August themes: confidence, creative leadership
August helps you to get your spark back, Aquarius. The Queen of Wands is about confidence and exuding magnetic energy that's warm and subtle. You own your presence this month without apologizing for it.
Focus on your social life and hobbies in August. Step forward and do things differently. You start to feel comfortable being alone and find it easier to focus your time and attention on the things you enjoy doing.
September 2026: The High Priestess, reversed
September themes: ignored intuition, inner doubt
The reversed High Priestess draws attention to ignored intuition and why you second-guess yourself. Various distractions can drown your inner voice. September asks you to trust yourself and not look to others for approval.
If you often ask for opinions out of habit or because you fear your own thoughts are wrong, it's time to stop. Your instincts grow stronger and sharper when you stop trying to talk yourself out of what you already sense.
October 2026: Two of Cups, reversed
October themes: communication strain, uneven effort
October puts your relationships under a bright light, especially interactions that keep excusing the imbalance of power and energy. The reversed Two of Cups is about miscommunication and feeling like your effort isn't being matched by the people you invest your time and energy in. This month, reset the terms of your engagement with others.
You embark on heart-to-heart talks where clarity comes into focus and patterns are addressed. You stop engaging with various connections on your own, and you learn to focus on authentic partnerships.
November 2026: Three of Cups
November themes: friendship support, celebration
The Three of Cups focuses your attention on friendships, community involvement and support, and a feeling of being celebrated rather than tolerated. November is a better month socially, and it can restore your faith in people if your heart felt heavy at the end of October.
Let yourself say yes to invitations that feel easy and good. November becomes a strong month for collaboration, especially with female friends who share your goals. By placing yourself around people who exude the right energy, your motivation returns significantly.
December 2026: Seven of Wands, reversed
December themes: lowered defenses, strategic retreat
December encourages you to choose what projects and relationships deserve your effort and let the rest fall away. The Seven of Wands, reversed, is about lowered defenses, and you realize not all battles are meant to be fought. Sometimes retreat is the best answer to war.
Aquarius, in December, you finally reach a place in your life where you don't want to dwell on non-productive activities. Instead, you choose your friendships and activities based on wisdom and productivity, closing out the year stronger than it started.
Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.