Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For December 29 - January 4 — An Emotional Full Moon In Cancer Rises

Weekly love horoscopes are here for December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026, with each zodiac sign’s love life ending one year and starting a new one on a good note thanks to the incredibly sturdy and intentional energy of the Capricorn stellium. With both Venus and Mars, the planets that represent love and passion, in Capricorn, we’re more interested in the long game rather than empty promises and low effort.

Emotions peak during the Full Moon in Cancer on January 3. While the Capricorn energy keeps us grounded and focused, this nurturing Full Moon is a reminder that it’s OK to also want a lovin, safe space. It’s a highly sensitive time where our deepest needs for security and belonging come to the surface. Whether you're dating or in a long-term relationship, the focus this week is on honesty.

Weekly love horoscopes for December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026:

Aries

Aries, this week is all about finding the balance between your big ambitions and your private life. With Chiron going direct in your sign on January 2, you start feeling more like your confident self again.

If you’re single: You’re confident and grounded this week, and people take notice. There’s no need to chase this week, because people can’t help but see the real you. A chance encounter at a New Year’s Eve party or work event may just lead to someone who values your drive as much as your heart.

If you’re in a relationship: This is a great week to check in with your partner and plan your 2026 goals together. If the Full Moon on Saturday makes you feel a little more sensitive than you’re used to, don’t shy away from asking for a cozy night in — sometimes a quiet evening on the couch is exactly the intimacy you need.

Taurus

Taurus, the Capricorn stellium this week makes you feel more secure in your skin and what you have to offer. The Full Moon on January 3 lights up your communication sector, so if you’ve been holding anything back, Saturday’s a good day to finally let it all out.

If you're single: Your standards are high this week — as they should be. In 2026, situationships and low effort won’t cut it anymore. With all this Capricorn energy in the air this week, you might find yourself attracted to someone a bit older or more established, or someone who challenges your perspective on life. Be open to a conversation that starts deep and stays there.

If you're in a relationship: This is a great week to get out of your routine. Whether it’s a quick road trip or just exploring a new neighborhood, doing something new together is a good way to strengthen your bond. Just be mindful of your words during the Full Moon. You’re more persuasive than usual, so use that power to build your partner up rather than nitpick.

Gemini

Gemini, with so many planets in your eighth house of intimacy this week, things feel pretty deep and a little more serious than you usually prefer. The Full Moon on January 3 might bring up a conversation about values or shared resources, but this is only to make sure you’re both on the same page for the year ahead.

If you're single: You might find yourself reflecting on old patterns this week. This year, though, you’re not simply looking for the next new thing. You’re ready for a relationship with real substance. Don't be surprised if an ex or a past flame crosses your mind this week. It’s just the universe checking to see if you’ve learned the lesson so you can move on to someone better.

If you're in a relationship: This is a week for deep connection. If you’ve felt more like two ships passing in the night lately, the Cancer Full Moon on Saturday helps you reconnect emotionally. It’s a great time to discuss your shared dreams for 2026, especially regarding your home or financial goals. Being vulnerable about your fears will actually make you feel more secure in the relationship.

Cancer

Cancer, this is a massive week for you. With the Full Moon in your sign on January 3, you have some big emotions. While everyone else is focused on their New Year's resolutions, you’re focused on how you feel. The heavy Capricorn energy in your partnership sector means your relationships are showing you exactly what you need to change or celebrate.

If you're single: You are absolutely glowing this week, Cancer, and people are naturally drawn to your warmth. Use this week’s Full Moon to overcome any thoughts that have been trying to tell you that you’re not worthy of the kind of relationship you deserve. You might meet someone this week who feels incredibly familiar, almost like you’ve known them forever. Trust your intuition on this, because it’s extra sharp this week.

If you're in a relationship: All eyes are on your relationship this wee. If there’s been an elephant in the room, the Full Moon will bring it out into the light at some point this week. This isn't necessarily a bad thing — consider it an opportunity for a fresh start. Tell your partner exactly what you need and give them the space to do the same.

Leo

Leo, you might feel a bit more private than usual this week as the Capricorn energy hits your sector of daily habits and wellness. This is a good thing, because for a relationship to work, the everyday stuff has to work too. The Full Moon on January 3 brings a moment of emotional clarity or a dream that gives you important information about your love life.

If you're single: You’re starting to feel more attracted to people who have their lives together. Rather than someone who can simply bring the fun, you want someone who shows up on time and actually does what they say they’re gonna do. Keep an eye out for potential sparks at the gym, the grocery store, or even while running errands.

If you're in a relationship: This week, the little things like cooking dinner together, helping with chores, or just checking in on each other's stress levels go a long way. The Full Moon might make you a bit tired or sensitive this week, so don't feel bad about canceling plans to just cuddle and recharge together.

Virgo

Virgo, this is one of your best weeks for love all year. The Capricorn stellium is lighting up your fifth house of fun and romance, making you feel much more outgoing and flirtatious than usual. The Full Moon on January 3 makes you extra social, so your friends might play a big role in your love life this week by introducing you to someone or offering some great advice.

If you're single: Get out there this week, Virgo. Whether you’re on the apps or meeting people in person, your charm is off the charts. Look for someone who makes you laugh but also shares your work ethic. A New Year’s party or a group hangout could be where the magic happens.

If you're in a relationship: The energy this week is sweet, supportive, and very romantic. Your partner knows how responsible you are — it’s time to show them how fun you can be, too. Dress up, go to that fancy place you’ve had saved in your maps, and remind each other why you fell in love in the first place.

Libra

Libra, with so much energy in your home and family sector this week, you’re thinking about the long-term potential of your current or future partner. The Full Moon on January 3 lights up your public life, so you might find yourself balancing a lot of social invites with a strong desire to just stay home and be cozy.

If you're single: You might feel a bit more picky than usual this week, but that’s a good thing. You’re looking for someone who fits into your life for the long haul, not just for the weekend. Someone you meet through a family member or a close friend could turn out to be a very interesting prospect.

If you're in a relationship: This is the perfect week to talk about your future living situation or house rules. If you’ve been thinking about moving in together or making a big change at home, the stars are aligned for a productive talk. Use the Cancer Full Moon on Saturday to make sure your partner knows they are your safe space.

Scorpio

Scorpio, communication is your love language this week. With the planets in Capricorn highlighting your third house, a mental connection is just as important as a physical one.

If you're single: Your wit is your best asset this week, Scorpio. Don't be afraid to send that text or strike up a conversation with someone interesting. You’re looking for someone who can keep up with your brain, so spend time at a local coffee shop or bookstore this week.

If you're in a relationship: This is a great week to clear the air. If there’s been any misunderstandings, the Capricorn energy helps you talk through it logically, while the Cancer Full Moon ensures the conversation stays kind. Try to do something local and low-key together. Sometimes a simple walk around the neighborhood is the best way to connect.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week is all about values and self-worth. It’s easy for things to get a little off-track during the holidays, but now you’re very clear on what you deserve. The Full Moon on January 3 hits your intimacy sector, which could bring a make-it-or-break-it moment regarding trust or secrets.

If you're single: You’re realizing that your time is valuable. If someone isn't meeting you halfway, you’re much more likely to walk away this week. This high-value energy is very attractive. When you stop chasing the wrong ones, the right one finally has space to show up.

If you're in a relationship: Conversations about money or boundaries might come up this week, but don't let that scare you. This is the kind of boring stuff that makes a relationship last. Use the Full Moon on Saturday to be honest about your deeper needs. Once you feel financially and emotionally secure, your romantic spark will naturally reignite.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are the star of the show this week with the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in your sign. You are radiating confident energy, which is incredibly attractive. The Full Moon on January 3 falls in your partnership sector, making this one of the most significant weeks of the year for love.

If you're single: If there’s someone you’ve had your eye on, this is the week to make a move, Capricorn. You don't even have to do much, because your presence alone is enough to turn heads this week.

If you're in a relationship: The Full Moon brings a moment of deep emotional realization about your partner this week. You’re seeing the relationship for what it truly is and realizing how lucky you are. Celebrate your bond by doing something that honors both of your individualities.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with the Capricorn energy in your 12th house of the subconscious, you’re processing a lot of behind-the-scenes emotions this week. The Full Moon on January 3 focuses on your daily life and habits. If you want a healthy love life, you have to have a healthy you first.

If you're single: This is a spiritual week for your love life. A dream or a gut feeling about someone turns out to be spot-on, but don’t rush into anything new just yet. Use this week to heal from the past so that you’re ready to go during the stellium in your sign in a few weeks.

If you're in a relationship: Quiet time is your best friend this week, Aquarius. You might not feel like being on for a big New Year’s Eve party, and that’s okay. Be honest with your partner about your need for some space or some low-energy downtime. True intimacy is being able to sit in silence together and feel totally at peace.

Pisces

Pisces, friendship is the foundation of love for you this week. The Capricorn energy is highlighting your social circles, suggesting that a recommendation from a friend could be very significant. You may even realize you have some strong feelings for a friend.

If you're single: Someone in your friend group might be looking at you in a whole new light, or you might meet someone through a hobby or a New Year’s gathering. This week’s energy is very organic, so don’t try to force a connection. The right person will gravitate toward you when you’re just being yourself.

If you're in a relationship: This is a wonderful week for a date night with friends. Socializing as a couple reminds you that you’re a team. During the Full Moon on Saturday, don’t let the surge of creative inspiration or romance go to waste. Write a note, plan a surprise, or just tell your partner how much they mean to you.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.