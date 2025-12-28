January 2026 monthly horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign. Welcome to 2026! With Mercury, Venus, and Mars all moving through Capricorn at the start of the month, you’ll find it easier to get back to basics.

Start this month off by making practical moves like cleaning up your budget, unsubscribing from those marketing emails you never read, and setting realistic incremental goals. Focus on the long game and handle your daily responsibilities by tapping into Capricorn’s sense of quiet authority. Starting on January 17, planets begin moving into Aquarius to meet up with Pluto, shifting the vibe from disciplined to revolutionary as you begin looking at your life through a more innovative lens. Shake off old habits that don’t work for you anymore and embrace a more authentic way of living.

Monthly horoscopes for January 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this January, you really feel like you’ve left the things that have been holding you back in 2025. Chiron, known as the wounded healer, goes direct in your sign on January 2, so if you’ve been feeling a bit unsure of your path lately, you’ll notice your confidence returning.

Use the early weeks of the month to focus on your career and the reputation you've been building for yourself. With the Capricorn stellium lighting up your professional sector, your hard work is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

By the end of the month, your focus shifts to the people around you as several planets move into Aquarius and you find yourself networking with people who truly get you.

The arrival of Neptune in your sign on January 26 marks the beginning of a years-long journey of spiritual growth determined to teach you that your intuition is your greatest superpower — trust it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, January is a month of expansion for you. Early on, the heavy Capricorn energy encourages you to finally get going on something for yourself instead of putting it off for things other people have asked of you. The Full Moon on January 3 brings a realization about how you spend your time, helping you cut out busy work and focus on what actually brings you joy.

As the energy moves into Aquarius later in the month, your career takes center stage. You’re being asked to step into your power and perhaps take a more unconventional approach to your work. With Mars and Pluto joining forces in your professional house on January 27, you have the drive to make a major breakthrough. Don't be afraid to lead the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, January 2026 is about getting yourself back in order. The Capricorn energy at the start of the month focuses on your shared resources and deep emotional bonds, so it’s a great time to start prepping for tax season or have a deep conversation with a partner. The New Moon on January 18 offers a fresh start in how you manage your energy and finances, so set some firm boundaries so you don't feel spread too thin.

If you could use some new experiences and fresh ideas, the Mercury-Venus conjunction on January 29 grants your wish with an opportunity for travel or learning. You finish the month feeling inspired and ready to share your voice with a wider audience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the year begins with a powerful Full Moon in your sign on January 3 in the midst of some heavy Capricorn energy that highlights your relationships. This is your sign to finally prioritize your own needs before attending to the needs of others. Being honest about what you need actually brings you closer to the people you care about in the long run.

As several planets move into Aquarius mid-month, start looking at life through a lens of quality over quantity and you’ll find yourself ending the month with a much stronger sense of personal power, especially as you realize you don't need anyone else's permission to be yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, January is a very productive month for you. The disciplined Capricorn energy early in the month is perfect for checking things off your to-do list. The New Moon on January 18 is a great day to start that new habit you promised yourself you’d begin in 2026 or streamline your work schedule so you have more time to do the things that make you happy.

With a handful of planets meeting Pluto in Aquarius mid-month, your partnerships (both romantic and professional) are undergoing a massive upgrade. You’re moving away from surface-level connections and toward something more authentic and powerful. Expect a significant conversation or breakthrough around January 29.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your life feels a bit more playful as the year begins. The Capricorn energy at the start of the month highlights your sector of creativity, romance, and joy. It’s a fantastic time to dive into a hobby or spend quality time with loved ones, especially around the Full Moon on January 3 when a social event reminds you just how much you are appreciated.

As the month goes on, the Aquarius energy ramps up, encouraging you to find innovative ways to take care of yourself. A more efficient way to manage your tasks can save you hours of stress, which is good news for both your mental and physical health. By the time the end of January rolls around, you feel more organized, energized, and very much in control of your environment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Capricorn stellium at the start of the month highlights your roots and family life, making it a great time to organize your living space or connect with family. It’s a good idea to start building yourself a solid foundation to support the big moves you’re destined to make later in the year.

By the time Aquarius season begins on January 20, your creative spark is fully ignited. This is a highly romantic and expressive time for you. If you’ve been thinking about starting a creative side project or putting yourself back out there socially, the final week of January is your time. The Mercury-Venus conjunction on the 29th is particularly lucky for your love life and artistic pursuits.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your mind is racing this month, in a good way. The Capricorn energy at the beginning of the month is perfect for learning new skills and getting back to business after the holidays.

You’ll find yourself much more articulate and persuasive in your daily interactions than you’ve been in a while, especially around the New Moon on January 18, which is an ideal time to reach out to someone you’ve been meaning to catch up with.

As we transition into Aquarius-heavy energy toward the end of the month, look at your family dynamics or living situation from a new perspective. If you feel a sudden urge to make a major change at home, trust your gut and create a space where you can truly be yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money and values are big themes for you in early January. The Capricorn stellium is helping you get your finances in order and realize your true worth. It’s a great time to ask for a raise or re-evaluate your budget. The Full Moon on January 3 brings a financial matter to a close, leaving you feeling much more secure.

As the planets move into Aquarius mid-month, your social life and day-to-day get a major boost. You’ll find it just about effortless to network and meet new people who are all ears for your many ideas.

As January comes to a close, you get some very pleasant news or a fun invitation and end the month with a busy calendar and a very optimistic outlook.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in your sign, you start 2026 with the Midas touch. This is your time to really get things going and show the world exactly what you’re made of.

The New Moon in your sign on January 18 is your personal New Year. Set some bold intentions, because the universe is listening.

As the energy moves out of your sign and into Aquarius later in the month, your focus moves to your resources as you find clever new ways to bulk up your income or manage your money. It’s time to reclaim your financial power and head into the next month with an abundance mindset.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the heavy Capricorn energy at the start of the month moves through your sector of rest and the subconscious, making it a great time for journaling and extra sleep. Use the Full Moon on January 3 to release any old habits or thoughts that have been weighing you down.

Everything changes on January 17 when Venus enters your sign, followed by the Sun and Mercury. This is a massive reset for you as you step into a much more powerful version of yourself.

By the time Mars conjuncts Pluto on the 27th, you’ll feel ready to take on the world — this is your time to shine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, January is all about your connections. The Capricorn energy highlights your friendships and long-term goals. It’s a great time to collaborate with others or join a group that shares your interests.

The Full Moon on January 3 is very good for your romantic life or a creative project. It’s a true full-circle moment when you’ll see just how far you’ve come.

As the energy moves into Aquarius later in the month, you may need a bit more me time. This is a deeply intuitive time when your dreams might be very vivid. Pay attention to your inner voice, because with Neptune, your ruler, entering Aries on the 26th, you’re starting to see how you can turn those little insights into practical, real-world value.

