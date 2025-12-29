The First Full Moon Of 2026 Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The first Full Moon of the year is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Cancer on January 3, showing us how to have faith in our goals and dreams.

This is a period for reconnecting with dreams we previously abandoned. Capricorn season is already mobilizing us, and this lunation continues to help us grow and transform. Although this is an emotional transit, it feels purifying as we release and learn from past mistakes. The energy this week reflects the closing of one story and the beginning of another.

Aries

The potent Full Moon in Cancer reminds you that home is where your heart is. It's the place where the real you thrives and where you are recharged by the love and care you receive from those who support you. This week, the Moon shows you how to prioritize meaningful projects as you work from your home base.

While Capricorn season has you looking towards the top, you are also reminded that you need to slow down and allow the grounding energy to nourish you. It is possible to unlock topics from the past, reconcile with others, and learn how to tame the impulsive energy. Be present and prioritize self-care.

Taurus

Prepare to have lots of collaborations during the Cancer Full Moon, as this energy allows you to make new friends and strengthen existing bonds. This is also a beneficial period for your professional life, with Mars and Saturn offering you assistance and bringing to light your ambition. It is important not to lose sight of your goals and instead, find ways to strengthen your connection with them.

This could also be a very romantic period, Taurus. Single folks could meet someone within their friend circles, and those in relationships may spend more time with their partner.

Gemini

If you’ve ignored topics pertaining to your finances, this is the lunation that gets you back on track. During Capricorn season, getting the work done is easy, as is beginning the planning phase. If you have been focused on expanding and saving, this transit allows you to see your material possessions and all you have gained over the last six months.

There is room for more with Jupiter still impacting your finances until the middle of the year. Of course, you are reminded not to be reckless and to continue developing practical habits.

Cancer

Showing up for yourself will be the main theme of this transit, Cancer. Make time to focus on what motivates and inspires you during this Capricorn season. The Full Moon in your sign asks whether you want to continue to achieve more success while Jupiter is still in your sign.

This is a period when you could have the desire to upgrade your skills by learning something new. Mercury in Capricorn makes you more meticulous and allows you to make plans to achieve whatever you set your sights on moving forward. It is also a transit that allows you to find your voice.

Leo

For you, Leo, connecting with your dreams is a big part of this lunation. You are learning to take pride in your work, and if you’ve been giving it your all, prepare to receive praise. The Full Moon in Cancer shows you that nothing is set in stone. Even if you’re not where you want to be, there are more opportunities for change.

This is also an impactful transit because it sets the tone for what you will expect during the Jupiter transit in your sign later this year. Cycles are ending, and new ones are beginning as you prepare to embrace the spotlight in the next six months.

Virgo

This lunation teaches you a lot about optimism and believing in yourself, Virgo. This is a period when you are willing to learn from your friends, which helps you feel more confident.

Restructuring the relationship you have with yourself is also part of this transit. During this lunation, you feel more self-assured as you begin to trust yourself a little more. You are entering a new chapter, and this year is all about strengthening your network and leaving behind the friends who no longer serve you. At the same time, you are learning to become your own best friend.

Libra

The Moon and Jupiter meet at the highest point in your chart, showing you how to work well with others and strengthen your leadership skills. The Moon in this position allows you to see your talents and embrace them. You may also need to embrace the leader within.

If you have experienced periods of doubt due to the Saturn in Aries transit from last year, this shows you that you are ready to take on the roles that you may be avoiding. The transit also sets the tone for Saturn’s re-entry in Aries in the next several months. This is the time for you to prepare and put in the work.

Scorpio

As a water sign, this lunation feels thrilling, as it allows you to share some valuable ideas with the people you respect the most. You may put the finishing touches on an ongoing project or feel more connected with your job or major. Creatives connect more deeply with their muses. Overall, this is a time for learning and growth as Jupiter’s energy brings clarity and understanding.

Sagittarius

The Full Moon in the same sign as your ruler, Jupiter, brings an impactful energy, Sagittarius. This allows you to reflect and see how much you have grown over the last six months. Having Juiter in this part of your chart is enlightening but uncomfortable. Know that you have the tools to overcome, to fight for what you believe in, and learn how to trust yourself.

This is a period of release and crafting your new path. Your magnetism is also shining during this time since Capricorn season is empowering. It guides you to find your place in the sun.

Capricorn

The Full Moon in Cancer shows you what matters in the realm of love. If you haven’t been able to express your emotions with your romantic partner, this is the transit that allows you to. The Moon reminds you that the love you receive from others helps you power through when you are facing challenges. This is also a period when you are a lot more mindful of your energy and motivations. Getting to the top is on your mind with Mars in your sign, but it is also important to strike a balance between home and career.

Aquarius

Restructuring your routine is a part of this lunation, as the Full Moon shows you how to work smarter during this period. The Moon in this position is guiding you, showing you why it’s important to be more emotionally intelligent. Working well with others is also paramount, as is understanding how to improve those dynamics in the next several months.

Pisces

This potent lunation has you opening your heart, Pisces. The Full Moon serves as a friendly reminder to incorporate the things that bring happiness and joy to your life. After all, we are getting closer to Saturn’s entry in Aries, which will bring a breath of fresh air to your world. This year brings a new beginning for mutable signs. This means that you will have more moments of rest as you finalize your to-do list. This is also a good time to reconnect with a passion project from long ago.

A.T. Nunez is an Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.