Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, December 29 — Juno Enters Capricorn

In each zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 29, 2025, asteroid Juno shifts into Capricorn, bringing a new seriousness to love. Juno represents marriage, contracts, and agreements, so anything under this energy becomes focused on strength, stability, and success. Juno in Capricorn is the best energy for getting married or for starting separation proceedings.

On Monday, you focus on the foundation, such as how you plan your life together as a couple or how you handle the financial details of ending a relationship. Juno in Capricorn allows you to go all in on whatever you desire and not hold back in conversations. Juno is also the fourth planet to enter Capricorn over recent weeks, with Mars, Sun, and Venus already in this earth sign, which creates a powerhouse of energy. You experience this lucky energy through mid-January, and whatever you commit to is done with your heart.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 29, 2025:

Aries

On Monday, you choose someone who feels good, not just looks good, Aries. You crave a relationship that is mutually influential and loving during Juno in Capricorn. Rather than it just being about love, you’ll want to elevate your success or enhance your social reputation as a power couple.

You’re choosing someone suitable for you. You recognize that a relationship can’t be about how you are seen when you’re with them, but your emotional needs have to be met, too.

Taurus

You can have it all, Taurus. The energy of Juno in Capricorn represents attracting a partner who is mature, grounded, and traditional. While this may be precisely what you want, it fosters an element of adventure in your relationship.

Regardless of how traditional your relationship may be, this energy on Monday helps you to deepen your bond, embrace new experiences and travel together. Don’t be afraid to have it all, Taurus.

Gemini

Loyalty is everything, Gemini. As Juno moves into Capricorn on Monday, your relationship takes on a serious tone. This energy prioritizes loyalty and responsibility over just fun and sparks of attraction.

Explore your commitment to one another, ensuring that nothing you’re doing breaks trust. Start being more upfront about what you want, and remember that honesty is the foundation of love.

Cancer

Embrace your forever love, Cancer. Capricorn represents your house of relationships, love, and dating. While this energy is most beneficial for a new relationship or when you’re single, it still positively impacts your romantic life.

Juno is the goddess of marriage, and in Capricorn, it helps you to commit to the person in your life, as well as attract someone worthy of that commitment. This energy transforms a connection from just a fling into your forever love, and on Monday, you’re showing up for the process.

Leo

Pay attention to the small details, Leo. Juno in Capricorn focuses on how you and your partner live your lives. This makes the details of your routine or how you plan your days crucial to making your connection work.

You’re focusing on ways to improve your relationship, honor any commitments, and work together on the issues that arise. This energy sparks a desire to give back or make a difference in others' lives, so exploring volunteer opportunities on Monday would be a beautiful way to grow closer together.

Virgo

Capricorn governs your house of marriage, Virgo, and with Juno shifting into this earth sign, you may finally receive the proposal you’ve been waiting for.

This energy is increased with the Sun, Mars, and Venus, also in this earth sign, so be clear about what you want. Be ready to talk about marriage, plans and how you envision your life together as the next phase of your relationship starts today.

Libra

Create the stability you’ve always needed, Libra. Juno in Capricorn enhances the energy in your sector of home, family, and long-term love. You need to deepen or attract a connection with someone who is responsible, intentional and honors their word.

While you may have been on the fence about a relationship in the past, this current connection effortlessly gives you what you’ve always needed. Allow yourself to devote yourself to creating a life and home together, and remember that you deserve to feel at ease with love.

Scorpio

Don’t shy away from having hard conversations, Scorpio. Juno in Capricorn indicates a need to discuss what is happening in your romantic life on Monday. While this could involve a new relationship, even if it does, another separation occurs first.

You’ve been working through feelings of needing greater freedom. You're ready to take your life in a new direction, and Juno in Capricorn makes it happen. You’re expressing yourself clearly, and also not shouldering more work or blame than is necessary.

There is something to figure out here, so you finally move forward, and the only way to do that is to have this conversation.

Sagittarius

Any choice you make should come from your heart, Sagittarius. Juno in Capricorn, along with Sun, Mars and Venus in this sign, is creating a powerful wave of luck in your life.

While this helps with your financial stability, you do want to make sure you’re not choosing someone solely because of money. Choose from your heart and not your wallet, Sagittarius. While a relationship improves your financial standing, it can’t be the only reason why you are with someone.

Capricorn

It’s not your partner’s job to make you feel good about yourself, Capricorn. While the person you spend your life with should inspire you, it doesn’t mean that they should be your personal cheerleader.

As Juno joins the collective of planets within your sign, invest in yourself instead of leaving the work to your partner and relationship. This is a powerful time for self-growth, actualizing your dreams, and giving yourself what you need.

Aquarius

Focus on what is unseen, Aquarius. Love is about to get magical for you as Juno enters Capricorn today. Of course, this is intensified as the Sun, Mars and Venus are all active in this earth sign, so don’t underestimate a single moment.

The wave of Capricorn energy is directing you to explore deeper romantic connections, such as a soulmate or twin flame. This energy carries a sense of spirituality, as if you’ve known one another forever.

While love becomes magical during this time, it is also grounded, ensuring you keep growing your connection for years to come.

Pisces

Pisces, as Juno enters Capricorn, you realize the feelings for someone who is already in your life. This person may be a friend or an acquaintance, but it’s clear that you view them much more than that.

These feelings are all part of a new beginning in love for you. While you may feel hesitant to express your feelings initially, try taking a chance. This person has been looking at you in precisely the same way, and you deserve the kind of love where you are best friends, too.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.