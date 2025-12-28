5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 29, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on December 29, 2025 when the Moon leaves Aries to enter Taurus where it is exalted. A Taurus Moon is interested in comforts involving earthy pleasures like high-quality food, social experiences, and material wealth.

Under this energy on Monday, it's easy for the astrological signs with great horoscopes all day to live life well throughout the day. There are fewer Interruptions so you can make time for your physical needs, such as going for a walk or hitting the gym. Your efforts work out for you, and you don't have to push to make life happen.

1. Virgo

You'll move through the things you want to complete more efficiently on Monday, Virgo. Tasks that typically take a while don't seem to require as much effort. Your scheduling and errand-running make time fly. You find time for yourself at the end of the day.

Virgo, you are responsible, but don't hesitate to indulge in a bit of self-care as a reward. With the Moon in Taurus on December 29, you look to the future and consider your next holiday trip or places you want to see in the new year.

2. Libra

Libra, you love it when the timing is right, and you find what you've been looking for on Monday. Resources that you need to take a project to the next level or start a new endeavor seem to appear magically, grounded in intention.

On December 29, your thoughts and desires get picked up by the universe because your energy and vibrational frequency are where you need them to be. You become a connector for all the good things you want to bring into your life. It's an effortless task, and you feel confident in exuding this type of energy.

3. Scorpio

You love it when you have space to do the things you want, Scorpio, and on Monday, you find all the room you need to think, run your errands, and work on your goals and dreams for the future. You don't feel interrupted or pulled into situations that don't match your vibe.

On December 29, it's much easier for you to take responsibility without thinking that a mishap is personal. You handle finances and get personal things done. Today, Scorpio, you keep to yourself and move quietly, but effectively.

4. Sagittarius

You're able to handle the pace of the day on December 29, Sagittarius. Travel time, commutes, or transitions between plans feel manageable rather than rushed. You don't have to choose between a conversation and taking time to do something just for you. You'll feel confident that you get things done.

Rather than switch things up, stick to the original plan. You know what you like and how to get it. You want to be in control, and now a loose end gets resolved.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, December 29 is good for you because you're able to work the way you know you're supposed to. The things you rely on, such as your workflow, scheduler, or routines, all remain as they need to be on Monday.

Capricorn, you're not a zodiac sign that chases novelty. Instead, you live in the moment. You don't get to spend this time again in the same way. Yet, at the end of the day, you feel strong, capable and resilient.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.