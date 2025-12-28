5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 29, 2025

Written on Dec 28, 2025

zodiac signs best horoscopes December 29 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: CoffeeAndMilk from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro
Advertisement

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on December 29, 2025 when the Moon leaves Aries to enter Taurus where it is exalted. A Taurus Moon is interested in comforts involving earthy pleasures like high-quality food, social experiences, and material wealth. 

Under this energy on Monday, it's easy for the astrological signs with great horoscopes all day to live life well throughout the day. There are fewer Interruptions so you can make time for your physical needs, such as going for a walk or hitting the gym. Your efforts work out for you, and you don't have to push to make life happen. 

Advertisement

1. Virgo

virgo zodiac signs best horoscopes december 28, 2025 Design: YourTango, Canva

You'll move through the things you want to complete more efficiently on Monday, Virgo. Tasks that typically take a while don't seem to require as much effort. Your scheduling and errand-running make time fly. You find time for yourself at the end of the day. 

Advertisement

Virgo, you are responsible, but don't hesitate to indulge in a bit of self-care as a reward. With the Moon in Taurus on December 29, you look to the future and consider your next holiday trip or places you want to see in the new year. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, December 29

2. Libra

libra zodiac signs best horoscopes december 28, 2025 Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Libra, you love it when the timing is right, and you find what you've been looking for on Monday. Resources that you need to take a project to the next level or start a new endeavor seem to appear magically, grounded in intention. 

On December 29, your thoughts and desires get picked up by the universe because your energy and vibrational frequency are where you need them to be. You become a connector for all the good things you want to bring into your life. It's an effortless task, and you feel confident in exuding this type of energy.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In January 2026

3. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs best horoscopes december 28, 2025 Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

You love it when you have space to do the things you want, Scorpio, and on Monday, you find all the room you need to think, run your errands, and work on your goals and dreams for the future. You don't feel interrupted or pulled into situations that don't match your vibe. 

On December 29, it's much easier for you to take responsibility without thinking that a mishap is personal. You handle finances and get personal things done. Today, Scorpio, you keep to yourself and move quietly, but effectively.

RELATED: Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month In All Of January 2026

4. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs best horoscopes december 28, 2025 Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

You're able to handle the pace of the day on December 29, Sagittarius. Travel time, commutes, or transitions between plans feel manageable rather than rushed. You don't have to choose between a conversation and taking time to do something just for you. You'll feel confident that you get things done. 

Rather than switch things up, stick to the original plan. You know what you like and how to get it. You want to be in control, and now a loose end gets resolved. 

RELATED: Daily Horoscopes For Monday, December 29: The Moon Enters Taurus

5. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs best horoscopes december 28, 2025 Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Capricorn, December 29 is good for you because you're able to work the way you know you're supposed to. The things you rely on, such as your workflow, scheduler, or routines, all remain as they need to be on Monday. 

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
5 Zodiac Signs Destined For Financial Success In 2026

Capricorn, you're not a zodiac sign that chases novelty. Instead, you live in the moment. You don't get to spend this time again in the same way. Yet, at the end of the day, you feel strong, capable and resilient.

RELATED: 6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity On December 29, 2025

Advertisement
YourTango

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today

Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.

Loading...