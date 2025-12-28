Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 29, 2025

After December 29, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Chiron retrograde highlights the emotional patterns that have run their course, letting us know that the time is now to shut certain things down. It brings awareness to wounds that no longer define who we are, and perhaps never did.

This retrograde supports release and recovery, and lets us know that the hard times are finally at their end. For three zodiac signs, strength returns along with a sense of possibility that easily replaces the fatigue we've been experiencing. We've been through a lot, and now, we've reached the other side.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying something that you'd consider to be a royal burden for longer than you admit, Cancer. On December 29, it may just be time for you to set down that heavy weight. Chiron retrograde gives you room to breathe.

You realize you don’t have to keep bracing for the worst. The emotional storm is losing its momentum, and you feel safer and more comfortable in your own skin now. That alone is a breakthrough, Cancer.

Something you feared would never resolve is finally looking like it's shutting down. So, now there's really nothing to worry about. Don't knock yourself out, Cancer. The hard times have finally come to an end.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been wrestling with a problem that felt like it had no workable solution, Virgo. It truly seemed to have gone on forever. Chiron retrograde points out a detail that you previously overlooked. That's exactly what brings you the perspective shift you need to make that burden go away once and for all.

The obstacle doesn’t vanish instantly, of course, but it loosens its grip. You now see a way forward that actually makes sense. You recognize that you’ve been much too hard on yourself. Why drive yourself crazy, Virgo?

You need to accept the idea that not everything is meant to create hard conditions for you. Don't get used to the idea of being burdened, Virgo. Reject it, and watch how fast your smile returns.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On December 29, a period of exhaustion eases up, and you start to see that it's just not worth it. You've been putting a lot of energy into something that doesn't feel all that sincere, and you've started to see that maybe your heart really isn't into it after all.

Chiron retrograde helps you understand why things have felt so blocked. On this day, you realize that all it really takes to break free is a change in your mindset. That's it. You've created a condition that results in you feeling burdened. It's time to let it go, Sagittarius.

You are exhausted from putting in energy that results in you feeling bored by the end product. Release it, and free yourself while you're there. You have better battles to fight, so why waste time and energy on this one? Chiron retrograde to the rescue.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.