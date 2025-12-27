Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from December 29 - January 4, 2026. This week, there is only one day to exercise caution, but the rest of the week you can enjoy your progress, start setting plans, and build your future.

December ends on a positive note. December 29 is a Success Day, when you receive rewards for the work you've done all month. Then you get a second dose of auspicious energy on December 30, with rewards and success continuing to pour into your life. Use these two days to progress a relationship, take a first step toward a project, or implement a plan. Wednesday is open for you to run errands or get busy work done.

You can complete lingering projects or activities on January 1 and start your resolutions on January 2 and 3, which are also good days to remove obstacles from your life. On January 4, you'll be busy. Use this time to start a business, draft a plan, or meet with a mentor. Here's what else is in store for all animal signs this entire week.

Dog

Design: YourTango, Canva

Dog, this week you magically find yourself in the right place at the right time, especially on Wednesday. You'll feel more confident about your social role and the plans you want to make for the start of the new year. There's a quiet shift in how you carry yourself, and others notice.

Your best day of the week is December 31. Your lucky color is steel blue for calm confidence. Your most compatible sign is the Rabbit, because they help you keep things peaceful while still moving forward.

Dragon

Design: YourTango, Canva

You're entering a week where your dreams feel easier to access, Dragon. Success and receiving days early in the week help you to get clarity on what's worth building next. You feel like the year ends with answers instead of questions, which is a rare and welcome gift.

Your best day of the week is on Monday, December 29. Your lucky color is evergreen for grounded power. Your most compatible sign is the Monkey, because they help you move fast without getting overwhelmed.

Goat

Design: YourTango, Canva

This week brings you some emotional renewal, Goat. You are more willing to say yes to what supports you and no to what drains without guilt. Don't be surprised if a relationship improves now more than it has in several weeks because the energy is shifting in your favor.

Your best day of the week is Thursday, January 1. Your lucky color is soft cream for emotional steadiness. Your most compatible sign is the Pig, because they remind you that rest and warmth are productive too.

Horse

Design: YourTango, Canva

You learn how to work smarter and more effectively to avoid burnout this week, Horse. You start the week off strong, and by the time Tuesday arrives, you'll know exactly what you want to commit your energy to. You're stepping into January with a more precise map and a sense of what you need to do and when.

Your best day of the week is Friday, January 2. Your lucky color is warm amber for courage and focus. Your most compatible sign is the Tiger, because they help you stay bold and intentional.

Monkey

Design: YourTango, Canva

You end the year on a high note, Monkey, and you get the breakthrough you've wanted at the start of the year. You experience success on the first two days of the week, which helps you feel successful. You get a win, and you experience some verbal recognition for the work that you've accomplished this week.

Your best day of the week is Monday, December 29. This is the kind of progress that makes you feel proud of yourself. Your lucky color is champagne gold for visibility and opportunity. Your most compatible sign is with the Rat, because they are innovative and efficient.

Ox

Design: YourTango, Canva

Ox, you start the month of January strong. You'll feel like you're much more in control than you were in December. Ideally, you'll hit the reset button and start over again without holding on to the past. Mid-week, focus on removing barriers to your success. Be careful not to waste money, energy, or time. You'll be surprisingly hopeful about how simple life can be by the weekend.

Your best day of the week is Friday, January 2. Your lucky color is deep mahogany for stability. Your most compatible sign is the Rooster, thanks to their focus and diligence.

Pig

Design: YourTango, Canva

You get the best gift you could ever ask for this week, Pig: emotional closure. You find the type of relief from the past that helps you establish new priorities and establish clearer boundaries. You end old patterns without creating sadness or drama.

Your best day of the week is Thursday, January 1. Your lucky color is rose gold for peace and emotional strength. Your most compatible sign is the Goat because they offer reassurance and loyalty.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango, Canva

Rabbit, you soften this final week of the year and enter the new year with significantly more confidence. Your energy draws others' attention, and you make connections naturally. You do what you want and gain a sense of accomplishment. Each conversation you have leaves you feeling understood and supported.

Your best day of the week is Wednesday, December 31. Your lucky color is mint green for calmness and mental clarity. Your most compatible sign is the Dog, because of their loyalty and emotional safety.

Rat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Rat, you are finally building what you want to enjoy this week. You are set up powerfully for success in January. On Friday, you begin something you sense can last. You won't feel overwhelmed; instead, what you do will become more manageable.

Your best day of the week is Friday, January 2. Your lucky color is purple for mental strength and spirituality. Your most compatible sign is the Dragon, because they help you stay ambitious without losing your balance.

Rooster

Design: YourTango, Canva

You receive what you've earned this week, Rooster, and your ambitious energy helps you gain more support from others. Your economic situation can improve as you receive a long-awaited answer to a financial problem you struggled with before the new year.

Your best day of the week is Tuesday, December 30. Your lucky color for mental clarity is blue. Your most compatible sign is the Dog for their calmness and steadiness during times of adversity. They help you focus on what matters to you and avoid distractions.

Snake

Design: YourTango, Canva

Snake, you close out an emotionally draining chapter and step into January with a clearer mind and spiritual instinct. You notice that you're less reactive and more discerning. You know your power and sense how to use it. Before the week is over, you discover the truth without fear.

Your best day of the week is Saturday, January 3. Your lucky color is green for intuition and confidence. Your most compatible sign is the Rooster, because they help you refine your plans and turn your ambitions into reality.

Tiger

Design: YourTango, Canva

You enter the new year after a powerful finish to 2025, Tiger. You'll feel the energy you've been lacking start to return, helping you feel motivated and prepared to act. You won't rush into things that you are unsure about. What enables you to feel confident is realizing who you are, and that fuels your action.

Your best day of the week is Sunday, January 4. Your lucky color for courage is red. Your most compatible sign is the Horse, because their joyfulness balances out your raw, ambitious energy. You see beyond the moment and look forward to what happens next.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.