The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 27

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for December 27, 2025. On Saturday, the Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon enters Aries. We have strong energy that's determined and dedicated to hard work and producing results.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Saturday is the Six of Cups, a symbol of memory, emotional attachments and the past. You can't repair the past, so instead, use your history as a platform for your future. When you think you've fallen short because you didn't meet your expectations, remember the lessons that teach you how to build a brighter future.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Strength, reversed

Aries, life might get harder than expected today, leaving you feeling depleted. That's one of the meanings of Strength, reversed — feeling tired.

On December 27, it's not the moments where you feel weak that define you. Instead, it's how you handle adversity when it happens.

You learn to be wiser now and know that gentleness with yourself is what restores your energy. On Saturday, let some things wait, as you reassess where your energy should go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your daily tarot card for Saturday is the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, which is about unsettled independence. You're great at being productive and self-sufficient, yet there are times when you feel alone.

It's time to evaluate how you want to live your life, and who you would like to share it with. Asking for support and needing others isn't a sign of weakness. It's actually quite the opposite: a sign of strength.

You are ready to redefine your happiness by balancing long-term stability in your relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups, reversed

Gemini, your tarot card for Saturday is the Seven of Cups, reversed, which is about mental clarity. Sensibility returns to you after a brief period where you felt distracted and disconnected from others.

Today, however, favors simplicity. Options that you thought were confusing now start to narrow down, and you confidently choose the right one.

Even when things aren't perfect on December 27, you find solace in the process.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles, reversed

Financial security feels uncertain today, Cancer, especially around long-term commitments, goals and things you need to tend to. The King of Pentacles, reversed, suggests that on Saturday, you act responsibly but may not get the reward you anticipated.

The lack of reassurance can lead you to tighten control and examine your thoughts about what is sustainable and what isn't worth your time. On December 27, adjust a few of your expectations and see how you can approach your goal to grow your savings, buy an asset, or get out of debt within a more extended period of time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, the Eight of Pentacles highlights steady effort, combining learning, skill-building, and dedication. You're not aiming for applause or approval from others on Saturday — you want to progress and grow.

On December 27, consistency is what matters more than speed. The minor changes and improvements you make now help you see what to focus on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Cups, reversed

Virgo, on Saturday, notice what you are drawn toward and how it fits into your life. The reversed Four of Cups tarot card is about opening your mind and heart to new experiences.

On Saturday, you're emotionally open after a period where you closed yourself off to others. Now, you're interested in exploring new friendships and going beyond an inner life. Your readiness is a guide, helping you know what you desire in this next chapter.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Swords, reversed

Libra, your daily tarot card for Saturday is the Five of Swords, reversed, which is about resolving conflict and moving on from the disappointment and misalignment that made you feel unsettled.

You want to move toward resolution because you desire harmony and peace. Getting along with others matters more to you than proving your point.

Letting go of what transpired in the past is not the same as saying it doesn't matter. Instead, you use the lesson to grow. Your emotional maturity shows you how to turn an enemy or tense situation into an ally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun

Scorpio, the Sun tarot card implies joy and happiness on Saturday, December 27. You're feeling good about the direction your life is headed. You have clarity and peace of mind, and there's room to experience warmth and support from others.

You're ready to share your inner light with others, and not explain why you like things a certain way. Your confidence is rooted in authenticity and honesty, which attracts good energy into your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress, reversed

Sagittarius, your tarot card for Saturday is the Empress, reversed, which is about emotional insecurity and self-neglect. Today, it's easy to feel disconnected from others, but instead of giving in to loneliness, seek emotional fulfillment through good company.

You allow warmth back into your life through shared experiences and seeing the world from the same point of view. Today is about forward progress, and exploring to meet people.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is about hyper-emotional awareness, Capricorn, and much of what you sense needs exploration. Your intuition is speaking to you louder than usual, stirring mixed feelings about what requires focus.

On December 27, being honest with yourself leads to deeper self-awareness. You can become more in tune with what you want, understanding that not everything needs a clear answer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hierophant, reversed

You're questioning your traditions, rules, and beliefs, Aquarius. The Hierophant, reversed, is about traditions redefined, and on Saturday, you're ready to evolve beyond what you are used to doing. The things that once felt stable to you now don't hold the same impact.

On December 27, your independent thinking is what you lean on to redefine how you honor special moments in your life from now to the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance, reversed

Pisces, your daily tarot card for Saturday is Temperance, reversed, which signals a moment of impatience on the horizon. Emotional imbalance asks for attention today. You may be giving too much or be unable to juggle the demands placed on you.

A gentle approach is needed. Making minor adjustments on December 27 allows you to make time for rest and inner peace without too many drastic changes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.