4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed By The Universe On December 27, 2025

On December 27, 2025, four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe. The Aries Moon increases motivation and helps us take decisive action. It supports breakthroughs by dissolving any mental blocks and helps us rid ourselves of fear-based thinking. On this day, we stop overthinking and start owning our power.

Saturday's astrological energy wakes up the system and gets us going. We're no longer hesitating. We're on the move. For four zodiac signs, this lunar moment opens the door to full throttle momentum, and shows us that blessings are ours if we have the guts to receive them.

1. Aries

The Moon in your sign puts you in a position of strength, which always feels well-deserved in your book, Aries. December 27 brings a blessing that arrives through self-initiative. You take the reins, and you get things done.

Something you take charge of pays off quickly. In this way, you right a wrong, and all things are suddenly understood again. Nobody gets hurt.

You make a decision based on instinct as opposed to doubt, and that single move opens a fortunate path forward. You feel like yourself again, ready to take on the next stretch with purpose and confidence. You have redirected your fate, and you're going with it.

2. Leo

December 27 shows you that progress is about to take place and that a certain situation you're in is about to change for the better. The kicker is that how it happens is somewhat of a surprise. The Aries Moon supplies the power, but you supply the reason.

Your fiery Leo energy blends well with this strong lunar influence, giving you an emotional edge that helps you see opportunity where you once saw obstacles. The path is ahead clear, and you are on the move.

Your blessing comes in the form of renewed excitement and wonder. You feel inspired again. It's not such a terrible thing to not know exactly where it all lands. In fact, it's kind of fun.

3. Libra

The Aries Moon works on your relationships, Libra, and helps you understand that a few kind words may just save the day. On December 27, your blessing looks like you and another person really getting to know one another.

This lunar phase encourages you to act rather than wait. Say what you want to say to this person and don't worry about how you come across. You've already impressed them, and now it's time to finesse them with kindness.

You’ notice that even a small gesture on your part leads to a positive response that shifts the dynamic in a meaningful way. This leads to a real connection. You're in synch with someone else, and it feels beautiful.

4. Aquarius

The Aries Moon stimulates your imagination and has you thinking about what you want to do next, Aquarius. You feel a surge of wild and crazy energy, and it's got you feeling creative. You want to begin, but you don't know where to start.

All you know is that on December 27, the Aries energy has you feeling like you're heading towards some kind of massive breakthrough, and you can't wait to get to it. It may be the end of the year, but you're feeling revitalized already.

Your blessing is that you feel great about the future, no matter what comes your way. You trust in the idea that if you think positively, then positive intentions create your path. Your attitude is brilliant, and it keeps you happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.