6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance On December 27, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance on December 27, 2025. Saturday lands with the kind of electric charge you feel in your stomach before you check your bank balance, send an email, or hit purchase.

On this Metal Horse Destruction Day, wealth arrives through letting something go. Say goodbye to an expense you don’t need, a belief that money is difficult, or a habit that quietly drains your energy. Clearing space creates flow today, almost immediately.

Advertisement

With Wood Snake year, Earth Rat month, and the Horse sitting in the day pillar, abundance favors boldness, motion, and re-routing. Think of this as a declutter-your-life-and-watch-the-universe-fill-the-gap energy. For these animal signs, wealth today is not just cash, it’s relief, room, permission, and upgrades that make life easier in ways you can feel in your chest.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Something improves on Saturday as soon as you decide you’re done tolerating situations that drain you. Wealth finds you the moment you stop bending over backward to make everything work perfectly. You might cancel a subscription, renegotiate a price, or realize you’re carrying costs that don’t serve the future you’re building.

There’s power in closing doors today. Unfollow accounts that trigger comparison, say no to plans that cost more than they’re worth, or maybe end a routine that feels heavy. Once you do, abundance shows up in noticeable ways. Prosperity comes through subtraction first, then expansion. And trust me, big stuff is coming in fast.

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Money today feels tied to honesty with yourself. You may have been saying “I’ll deal with that later” about something financial — paperwork, taxes, budgeting, a conversation about shared expenses. Facing it brings relief and unexpected reward. Sometimes abundance is the feeling of, I finally handled that.

If you’ve been thinking about increasing your rates, applying for something better, or taking a skill more seriously, today’s energy supports it. A tiny risk could change the trajectory of the next few months. You’re allowed to want more comfort. You’re allowed to ask for more than the bare minimum.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Wealth for you Saturday shows up through simplicity. You might wake up wanting life to feel less chaotic with fewer tabs open, fewer decisions, fewer people needing something. If you lean into that instinct, your finances could benefit quickly.

Sorting your space, clearing receipts, deleting apps, or reviewing spending might reveal something you’ve missed or money you forgot about. You could even find value in something you own and realize it’s sellable or tradeable. Prosperity sneaks in on December 27 right when life feels lighter. One choice makes everything breathe better.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your ideas might feel sharp on Saturday, like you can see the business side of things more clearly than usual. A monetization angle appears where before you saw only effort. If you’ve been sitting on a plan, creative project, or skill, December 27 favors treating it like potential income, not just a hobby.

Wealth flows when you confidently share what you’re good at. You might notice someone respond, ask for a quote, or show interest when you speak up. Don’t wait for permission. Money listens when Roosters speak from competence instead of courtesy.

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your abundance arrives on December 27 when you stop overcomplicating something and choose the practical path instead. Sometimes wealth is the option that isn’t glamorous but gets you ahead like taking the gig even if it’s small, selling something instead of saving it just in case, or saying yes to the opportunity that’s here instead of the one you hoped for.

You may come across a mentor, tool, or system that fast-tracks your goals. If you act on it, the payoff could be big. Saturday is less about dreaming big and more about acting on what’s already in front of you.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

Money today seems linked to emotional generosity, but not in the way you might think. When you give with intention by helping someone, gifting something meaningful, or offering support without resentment, the return is swift and tangible. Not karma as a concept, karma as a deposit.

You could also receive a gift or bonus out of the blue. If someone offers help, don’t talk yourself out of accepting. Receiving is part of your abundance lesson right now. You deserve the generosity.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.