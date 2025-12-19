Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, December 20 — A Safe & Secure Era Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 20, 2025, is here. The Moon and Mars unite in Capricorn on Saturday, giving you a chance to take thoughtful action in your romantic life. On the heels of the New Moon in Sagittarius, which occurred on December 19, this energy is potent and may have you choosing to go in a different direction or be blunt about what you want.

While the Moon helps you to understand your emotional space, Mars brings action. In Capricorn, this energy is focused on creating stability in your romantic life through clear intentions. Don’t just go after the love you want. Having a plan for the future will be key today, as you gain emotional safety by understanding your own hopes and your partner’s. The time for just seeing where things go or winging it in love is over; this is the start of true intentions and knowing that having a plan is the first step to finding your forever love.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on the foundation of your relationship, dear Aries. Although the energy today is pretty beneficial for your career, there is a trickle-down effect on your romantic life.

The energy of Moon and Mars in Capricorn may have you wanting to soft-launch your relationship on social media or announce the meeting of someone new. While this is coming from an honorable place, you may want to keep matters private for the time being.

Focus on building a relationship that can last, rather than trying to make it seem perfect on social media.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a new energy sweeping through your life, dearest Taurus. The Moon and Mars in Capricorn on Saturday ignite a period of luck in your romantic life that will carry you through into the new year.

While this is extremely positive energy, you must make sure that you’re not focusing on keeping everything the same. This kind of luck is found in what is new. Whether that is taking your relationship to a new level or meeting someone new, you are being guided to focus on what is ahead.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be patient with yourself, Gemini. Although with Mars on the scene on Saturday, patience may truly feel like a virtue — but it’s still important to go slow in matters of love.

The energy today inspires you to connect with your partner more deeply, but you also have to understand this is a process that can’t be rushed.

Set your intentions and look for ways to spend greater time together or engage in meaningful activities, but don’t treat this as a race you must win.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It is all happening, beautiful Cancer. You are just beginning the luckiest phase of love that you will have all year. The great news is that this will last into the beginning of 2026, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take action now.

With the surge of Capricorn energy just beginning, you must be sure that you’re creating space to focus on your love life. Whether this means opening yourself up to the present or devoting yourself to creating a life with the person you love, you must make space for it.

Be on the lookout for love and know this is just the beginning of a beautiful new era.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take care of details, sweet Leo. The Moon and Mars cross paths in Capricorn today, inviting you to reflect on the changes that you’ve been wanting to make.

With Capricorn energy present, you must be sure that you’re slowing down and looking at the process rather than just focusing on the results. This energy could help you reconnect with your partner or focus on ways to better yourself, both of which are positive steps in the right direction.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are allowed to go after what you want, Virgo. You may have planned to make some big decisions after the new year; however, it doesn’t seem you can wait any longer.

The Moon and Mars in Capricorn represent a significant turning point in your relationship. Regardless of whether you know this person is your forever, or if you’ve been plotting your exit from this relationship, the time has arrived to make a decision.

Allow yourself to go after what you want instead of making excuses about the 'perfect' time.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Devote yourself to what is fulfilling, Libra. The energy today calls you to focus on domestic matters. This may be your relationship, family matters, or themes of your actual home.

While the Moon has you in your feelings, Mars does represent taking action. Instead of feeling like today is your only chance, remember this is just the beginning of a process.

You won’t have to make any decisions until January. For now, it’s enough to find peace within yourself, knowing that you are in the process of finally understanding what you need from love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself time to reflect, Scorpio. The Moon and Mars in Capricorn are the beginning of a powerful portal of energy in your house of communication and sacred understanding. This becomes more intense as the month progresses.

You are being asked not only to avoid advocating for yourself, but also to be open to shifting your perspective. While this is incredible energy, you may not fully see the whole truth in this moment.

Give yourself grace to come to a new understanding, and don’t shy away from expressing yourself to your partner.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love can never be bought, Sagittarius. Similar to happiness, love isn’t something that is dependent on your financial wealth. This is important to remember because this Capricorn Season, you become focused on your finances.

Yet it's equally essential that you recognize you are worthy of love without trying to buy your way into someone’s affections. While money can make life easier in some ways, you are deserving of that special person regardless of the numbers in your bank account.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself the love you desire, Capricorn. This isn’t to say that you won’t have someone special in your life during this time, but you do need to make changes in how you care for yourself.

The Moon and Mars in Capricorn can help increase your confidence. In turn, this can help you realize where you’ve been overdoing it or neglecting yourself.

Use this time to pour back into yourself and remember that love from another is never a substitute for the love you give yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust your vision, Aquarius. The Moon and Mars in Capricorn today bring inspiration to your intuition and have you making bold moves.

This is about you finally honoring your vision for what you deserve and what is meant for you. Whether it involves a particular relationship or you are making choices that are in alignment with your truth, this is the start of a new chapter in your life.

Honor your vision instead of fighting against it and watch how easy life can become.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are loved, Pisces. As one of the zodiac signs that can often be hermit-like, you sometimes forget that people love you. Not just from a romantic stance, but from friends, family, and those in your community.

Rather than continuing to isolate yourself, use today’s energy to reconnect with those in your life.

The energy you receive from friends or your partner will help get you out of the rut that you’ve been in. And if you’re single, there may be new love waiting for you as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.