3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From December 22 - 28

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance the week of December 22 - 28, 2025. This is the week when caution leads to positive outcomes. There are three red days when you should exercise caution when making decisions, but there are also three perfect days that support wise investments of your time and energy.

On December 23, a Full Day provides supportive energy to complete projects, run errands, and have a strong week for cultivating relationships, creating a business, making agreements, and getting the momentum flowing. December 24, a Balance Day, is perfect for organizing a workspace, getting general things in order, or making decisions that affect marriage or platonic partnerships. Lastly, December 26, is an Initiate Day, helping you sense when to start something new, adventurous and entrepreneurial.

1. Tiger

Tiger, the abundance you attract this week flows from visibility and emotional clarity. You begin to see where to apply your efforts, focus your attention, and allocate your time. You recognize the areas of your life that best serve your purposes and make room in your schedule to get things done.

The momentum and magic for your success arrive on December 23, aFull Day. You stop second-guessing yourself and follow the plan you set for the week. You feel a sense of inner authority, where your actions produce results you learn from and that guide the next steps.

Your strongest day of the week offers achievement and recognition. Wearing charcoal and various shades of black signals power and implies your seriousness. Your most supportive animal sign of the week is the Ox, whose patience and ability to structure time and strategy help you to turn ambition into wisdom.

2. Snake

Your abundance arrives through strategic timing and thoughtful initiation of plans the week of December 22. Snake, you sense when something is ready to begin, even if others haven't noticed or affirmed your intuition yet. This week, you reap rewards and benefits when you trust your instincts. Subtle cues are recognizable because you are alert and aware, you trust what you see and know when or how to act.

Your best day for abundance this week is on Friday, December 26, an Initiate Day. You're supported mid-week, where conversations and opportunities align. Wearing soft taupe helps you make practical choices and stay grounded. Your most compatible sign this week is the Dog, whose loyalty and companionship instill confidence in your progress.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, you remain emotionally grounded this week, attracting opportunities in abundance without force or a need to compromise your desires. You acquire abundance through timing and focus. You know when to be cooperative or to set a boundary, and you remain centered in your thoughts. Distraction doesn't intrude on your ability to focus. What you focus on becomes unexpectedly profitable. Conversations and meetings benefit your aims.

Your strongest day of the week is Wednesday, December 24, a Balance Day. You align harmoniously with others and get much of what you need to be done. Wearing hues of purple, like lilac or lavender, brings a sense of calm and relaxation to your spirit. The most compatible animal sign for you is the Monkey; their adaptability and problem-solving skills teach you how to approach problems from a place of curiosity.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.