Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, December 14 — A Healing New Era Begins

Love horoscopes are here for December 14, 2025 when Lilith in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces begins a healing new era for each zodiac sign. Lilith helps you understand yourself more deeply, not just in terms of your truth but also in your healing. This can spark an authentic rebellion of the soul as you realize what has been behind your choices and how you define love.

As Lilith trines Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, you will experience a profound power of love around you. Whether this allows you to receive the love of a healthy partner or finally love yourself in the ways you deserve, it’s through love that healing will occur. With Neptune in Pisces for its final weeks in this lifetime, the intense energy encourages you to see what is real and what genuine love is meant to look like.

Love horoscopes for Sunday, December 14, 2025:

Aries

Seek to understand yourself better, dear Aries. While you may be focusing on infusing new energy into your romantic life, it’s also wise to be sure you know what you genuinely want. The energy of Sunday is about self-reflection, whether you’re in a relationship or are single.

The love that you need most right now is the one that you feel for yourself. Love yourself enough to forgive, to heal, and to remember what you have always deserved, even if you haven’t yet received it from another.

Taurus

Take the advice of someone who loves you, sweet Taurus. An important piece of advice comes from someone close to you today. Whether it’s to make a move toward your crush or to realize how you’ve been at fault in lingering issues in your romantic life, it’s sure to provide some valuable insight.

While friends may not always give the best advice, they can often see you in a different light and offer wisdom on your situation. Be open to hearing this perspective on Sunday and be honest with yourself.

Gemini

Allow yourself to do what is best for you, dear Gemini. You are being encouraged to focus on what is best for you at this time. Sunday's energy is meant to help you learn to validate yourself so you don’t make decisions that aren’t aligned with your truth.

Give yourself time to reflect today, and don’t be afraid to break the rules or suggest ways to improve your relationship. This is your chance to create the kind of relationship that works for you.

Cancer

Return to the dream of love, Cancer. Healing is all about balance. It doesn’t mean that you must be overly logical or live with your head in the clouds, but that you can find a space in between.

Sunday’s energy asks that you return to your romantic and sensitive nature. Believe in the dreams that you have for love, and also practice awareness of what you’ve learned about yourself. This will urge you to take a risk in your romantic life on December 14, and it will pay off.

Leo

Give yourself the love you’ve always desired, Leo. While the past year has brought enormous lessons, you’re currently wrapping up some deep themes of healing your inner child.

On Sunday, it’s important to pay attention to giving yourself the love that you always needed when you were young. Instead of looking to others to do this, try connecting with this inner part of yourself and creating a bond that will truly let you start making different choices in your romantic life.

Virgo

Real love will never require avoidance, dearest Virgo. Pay attention to what you’ve been avoiding in your romantic relationship today. Rather than thinking that you need to keep quiet to maintain your relationship, be willing to take a risk in expressing your truth.

The healing power of love on December 14 will come through your romantic partner or the choices you make in how to live your life. Say what has been on your mind on Sunday, and realize that love will never ask you to sweep anything under the carpet.

Libra

Everything you want has arrived, sweet Libra. You are being given a gift today: finally understanding why everything has played out the way it has.

This helps you to make a significant choice in your life that will change everything. Whether it’s choosing to go all in on a relationship or choosing yourself on Sunday, this energy has been building in your life. Remember what you deserve, and refuse ever to make yourself small to fit into someone else’s story.

Scorpio

Your soul knows the way, dearest Scorpio. Neptune in Pisces has been responsible for reminding you of what you want from love. While there have been some painful lessons as you had to face wounds and illusions, you’re now entering a new phase in your romantic life.

Yet, it can only be done by following the truth of your soul. You must be willing to deviate from what is comfortable and allow yourself to embrace your inner truth. Let yourself go after what you want on Sunday, as you are the one who suffers if you don’t.

Sagittarius

Reimagine the highest expression of love, Sagittarius. You are being urged today to challenge your inner narrative and the beliefs that you’ve held about love.

There is a great offer coming in, not just for a relationship, but for the home and life you’ve always dreamed of. However, you must be sure you’re not still expecting it to look a particular way.

What is meant for you won’t look how you thought it would, but it will feel even better than expected.

Capricorn

Heal what is hurting, Capricorn. You are being given the ability to heal any recent heartbreak or disconnections in your romantic life.

Whether this is you being able to receive an apology or being willing to admit where you could have done better, it’s the healing that you’ve been waiting for.

Be sure you’re not placing all the blame on a partner or others on Sunday, but realize that making a relationship work requires both people to grow, including you.

Aquarius

Allow yourself to be loved, Aquarius. When you can let go of trying to have the perfect relationship, you end up creating the space for the love that’s perfect for you.

Sunday will feel like a fairytale in your romantic life as you can receive the kind of love you’ve only dreamed of until now. This will invite you to shift your priorities and create greater space for relationships in your life.

You will finally feel that you are being loved in the ways you’ve always deserved to be.

Pisces

You have to listen to yourself, dearest Pisces. The love that you have for yourself will become the most significant source of your healing. This is what will finally allow you to take a chance on your dreams on December 14 and stop making excuses for why it can’t happen.

Allow yourself to envision the best possible outcome in your relationship, and to take action toward it.

Sunday's energy is about you loving yourself enough to know that you are worthy of all that you’ve ever dreamed of. Now, it’s time to go after it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.