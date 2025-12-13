5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On December 14, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on December 14, 2025. On Sunday, Mars spends its last day in the sign of Sagittarius, so its longing is to be free.

When Mars squares Neptune in Pisces, there's a desire to rest and relax. There's no need to push things right now. Instead, enjoy what you have and see where life leads you. If you have hoped for a day filled with creative potential, Sunday is it. Keep a notepad or your voice memo handy. A lot of great ideas are coming your way, and you don't have to work hard to find them.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, today you trust your instincts in a way that feels natural to you, making it so easy to have a great day on Sunday. The Mars square Neptune transit helps you to step out of control mode, and you enter the realm of intuitive mastery. You don't have to try to manipulate or cajole.

On December 14, don't worry if someone won't do what you want or follow your advice. Instead, things flow effortlessly as they need to. You think of a person's face, and their name appears on your phone, calling you. An email hits your inbox, and you automatically sense the right time to look. Your oneness with the universe happens, and it's just as you hope it would be.

2. Aries

Aries, you have the best day on Sunday because you slow down rather than acting on impulse. Since Mars is your ruler, its square to Neptune encourages you to rest and relax. You would rather connect with your imagination and let your mind wander to possibilities.

Sunday reminds you that strength isn't always found in doing, sometimes it's in not doing anything at all. December 14 is a day of rest and pleasure, and you naturally align with your deepest desires.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, with Sunday being the last day of Mars in Sagittarius, it's the perfect time to relax and breathe. You are OK with not having the answers today. Tomorrow is another chance to chase a dream or pursue a goal. December 14 is made for emotional presence and avoiding stress.

Instead, you want to rest and enjoy time with friends. You are at ease with a day filled with pauses and reflection. Your horoscope shows this is the perfect day for you because you aren't measured by how much you perform, but by just being yourself.

4. Pisces

The world slows down for a moment, Pisces, and you feel present and observant. Sunday is about trusting yourself to let things happen and not rushing into one thing or another. Instead, you allow the universe to move organically, helping your imagination to come alive. Your emotions feel clear, and your mind is sharp.

December 14 is the perfect day for writing, doing art, listening to music or cleaning the house. You feel spiritually connected to friends, family, and even unfamiliar places you visit because you are in a state of trust and surrender.

5. Sagittarius

On Sunday, you remember why you are doing the things you do in your life, Sagittarius. In fact, you start to develop a strong sense of purpose, which eases your mind. There's no room for anxiety when you are confident about what you are doing and why. An intriguing sense of calmness envelops you and helps you to feel secure in yourself.

During your December 14 horoscope, you feel guided by what you know, and it's much easier to listen to your intuition as a result. There's time for reflection, and all is good. You are happy with how your life is, and there's no reason to think the future will be better. You're on the path you're meant to be on.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.