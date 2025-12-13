3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On December 14, 2025

On December 14, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe sent through Mars square Neptune, which reveals the places where we’ve been operating on autopilot. Mars square Neptune is pretty intense energy that blurs the lines between what we want and what we fear. But if it does what it's here for, then many of us will walk away fully transformed.

December 14 puts us to the test, but it's a test we unconsciously asked for. The truth is, we want to change, and we're silently asking the universe to help us out if possible. Well, for these astrological signs, it's possible, that's for sure. Old illusions begin to fade on Sunday, and with that release comes the chance to rebuild from a more realistic place. Something meaningful shifts within, guiding us toward a more purposeful direction.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On Sunday, Mars square Neptune brings your attention to a dream or desire you’ve been pushing aside, Aries. You’ve been unsure whether to act or retreat, but today's energy helps you understand what’s been holding you back, making things seem a lot more possible for you, Aries.

On December 14, an intuitive nudge helps you see the truth behind your hesitation. This gets you going both mentally and physically. You recognize that fear has been disguised as uncertainty, and once you see it, you’re no longer controlled by it.

Sunday marks the beginning of a transformation based in self-trust. You feel ready to take a bold step toward what you want, Aries, and your heart knows exactly where to go.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Mars square Neptune has you questioning a story you’ve been selling yourself. On December 14, you feel something isn't right. This bit of knowledge doesn’t fit anymore, and today's energy shows you the gap between who you are and who you’re becoming. And, it's a total revelation for you, Gemini.

On December 14, something almost psychic enters your life and shows you what needs to change. You feel pulled away from confusion and distraction. Clarity hits hard on Sunday, and now, it's the only thing you want.

You transform by letting go of expectations, both the ones you have of yourself and what others place on you. This is the start of a more grounded, confident version of you.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You’ve been working hard, Capricorn, but something hasn’t felt right about it all. It's as if something isn't quite aligned with your intention. That's where Mars square Neptune comes in to show you what's been missing.

On December 14, you receive a hit of insight that helps you recalibrate your approach towards both work and life. You're not someone who misses the point, so when the point comes around to tell you that you need change on Sunday, you're on it.

The universe helps you break free from the outdated mindset that’s been slowing your progress. Your transformation begins the moment you choose to be yourself rather than what others expect of you. You step forward with renewed purpose on December 14, Capricorn, and it feels right.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.