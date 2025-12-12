Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, December 13

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 13, 2025 while the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Libra, which brings a bit of tension in what you want to accomplish. Part of you will feel like pursuing adventure and personal freedom on Saturday, but you also need to remain connected and part of a social situation.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Saturday is Temperance, which is about waiting and being patient with yourself and others. Pace yourself and refuse to accept forced outcomes. Steady choices will help you balance your desires with the wants of the people you care about.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Saturday, December 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about your talents, Aries, and one of those skills is how you think. On Saturday, you have to decide what you believe as you pick and choose to accept what others think of you. You can even elect to reject all opinions if that's what you feel you have to do.

Use your freedom of thought on December 13. You can ride the waves of trends, but there is power in your independent thinking. If you give your mind the chance to wander, you might even be surprised by where your imagination will lead you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands

The first step to having more is seeing that it’s there to be found, Taurus. The Two of Wands wants you to kindle belief and hope about the future, and get planning.

Use the approaching New Year to let your mind soak in the question, “What’s the difference between me and my best life?” The answer might be more straightforward than you think.

The resolution might not be to book a flight out of the country. It could be as small as keeping the promises you make to yourself daily or doing one thing that scares you each day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Devil

You have things that you would like to change, Gemini, but you might be placing all the pressure on the wrong place: yourself. On Saturday, you might be thinking that change depends on you, but that’s only one side of the coin.

Maturity, at this point in your life, is realizing the power of your environment. Instead of solely relying on willpower on December 13, craft your environment to be something you don’t need to work against to make the right choice.

Remember, if a flower isn’t blooming, you consider its habitat. You don’t always blame the plant.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles brings the spotlight onto your leadership abilities. Don’t forget who you are, Cancer. You may have thoughts of doubt or insecurity, but be careful not to identify with them on Saturday.

On December 13, remind yourself that you aren’t your thoughts, Cancer. Hold on to the evidence of how you are capable and the challenges you didn’t think you would overcome, but did.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

As the year is closing, Leo, make it a point to think about what you're proud of yourself for accomplishing this year. At first, it might be hard to pinpoint all of your growth because you are continually raising the bar, but it is there.

You might even want to gather with your friends and partake in the Accomplishment Cake trend on Saturday. Decorate a cake with minor signs that say what you are most proud of.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Swords, reversed

As a person grows in power, it’s essential that they also grow in compassion, Virgo. The thing is, intellectual strengths have great potential. But, on Saturday, they can only be as good as love is maintained.

As you have the privilege of developing yourself, don’t forget where you came from. It might be easy to judge people on December 13, but they may just be less far along than you. Instead of judging them for where they are, believe in their growth, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles

The thing about long-term gratification is that for some time, it will look like you are empty-handed. In these sowing seasons, Libra, remember that you reap what you sow and karma is a teacher.

But while you’re in it, Libra, you might as well fall in love with the process. Who said your life has to pause when you’re in a waiting season? There's nothing holding you back on Saturday.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups is encouraging you to look inward on Saturday, Scorpio. A lesson that has been knocking on your door is trying to emerge. So, shut off your social media, open your journal, and quiet your mind.

Slowing down might feel contrary to what you need to do right now, Scorpio. But really, it’s the thing that will speed everything up. What is the point of rushing ahead if you are going in the wrong direction?

Take a moment to slow down on December 13. Reflect and ensure that everything is in line before you press go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Swords, reversed

You want your heart to heal, Sagittarius. The good news is that on Saturday, the Five of Swords, reversed, delivers the message that a resolution will come soon.

If you’re going through a hard time in a relationship, though it might not be easy, you soon find the relief you are looking for. Although it might look different from what you expected, you will be relieved to have resolved it so you can move forward and heal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you experiencing issues with a group project, Capricorn? The Page of Swords, reversed, signals you might feel slight chaos in matters of work and cooperation on Saturday.

If you’re going through troubles on December 13, don’t be afraid to be the first peacemaker. Right now, harmony and achieving your project may be more important than any particular person being "right."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Cups, reversed

Something that scares you is coming up for healing on Saturday, Aquarius. Not vaguely, but specifically the dreams that make you shake in your boots. And if you fear being seen, you'll feel exposed.

The Eight of Cups, reversed, signals that you want to move forward, but inhibitors like fear or attachment to what is comfortable are holding you back. On December 13, you have it in you, Aquarius. Know which is scarier for you: change or always staying the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups reminds you of the immense power of relationships in your life, Pisces. On Saturday, you feel very in love and excited by what this blooming romance could mean for your future.



But remember, love doesn’t have to be romantic, Pisces. Your platonic friendships can be just as nurturing to your spirit as a partner. Love is love, so make sure to fill up your love cup in some way or another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.