Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Friday, December 12

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 12, 2025, with the Moon entering Libra while the Sun is in Sagittarius. On Friday, the Libra Moon brings balance to the overwhelming amount of fire energy being expressed right now during Sagittarius season. It's easy to feel mentally and emotionally scattered or overwhelmed under this energy, which can hinder productivity. However, Libra's coolness fosters balance.

Friday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Four of Pentacles, which is about accomplishing your goals. Achievement comes with challenges, so this is an encouraging card for today. It means that when you face distractions, regroup and don't worry. These moments are part of your success journey.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, December 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Cups, reversed

Aries, the Knight of Cups, reversed tarot card is about spiritual blocks and emotional immaturity that expresses itself in impulsive decision-making. Acting hastily will prevent you from using your higher power or your inner voice to guide your decisions.

On Friday, detach yourself from things that pull you toward fear and remind yourself to act with courage. When you let your feelings get the best of you, it's much easier to make unwise decisions. To avoid cloudy judgment, step back from impulsivity. Let yourself relax and choose from a place of confidence and inner security.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Swords, reversed

Taurus, your daily tarot card for Friday is the Seven of Swords, reversed, which is about taking responsibility for your actions, especially when they led to a misunderstanding.

It's not easy to admit when you've said something that you feel could have been framed better. Hindsight is 20/20, and reflecting, you realize your part. On Friday, you can help to mitigate lingering tension and remove it to help bring a relationship back into balance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Wands

It's time to celebrate your wins, Gemini, and the Four of Wands is about acknowledging what has worked and what you did well. You have made progress in a key area of your life, and you continue to build your life on solid ground.

On Friday, it's time to acknowledge your contributions to excellence and to decide that with consistency, you can continue to add value to your life and the lives of others you affect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Judgment, reversed

Cancer, your daily tarot card, Judgment, reversed, is about poor logic, which can lead to self-doubt. You can avoid questioning yourself or wondering whether you did the right thing by holding yourself to a higher standard, even in the face of adversity.

On Friday, don't make decisions based on limited information or when you can tell that there is more to a story that you're not privy to. You can wait, ask questions, or hold on to your inner truth and listen to your gut. Not giving in to peer pressure can help you feel wise, and not making choices you're uncomfortable with will lead to inner confidence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

Leo, avoid control issues on Friday by first focusing on what you want the outcome to be. Your daily tarot card, the King of Cups, reversed, warns against manipulation because you want a specific outcome.

You may feel you need to compromise to have what you want with someone. You don't want to give in to the pressure to perform, because it produces results you don't want. Instead, be honest and transparent. Let your authentic side show.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups, reversed

Change can be scary, Virgo. The Eight of Cups, reversed tarot card shows you what you need to improve on Friday.

On December 12, you'll realize where your emotional limitations are, especially in relationships. Partnerships require courage, and you will find lots of reasons why you need to be brave to make your relationship work if you want to.

You may wish for things to change, but not know how to go about acquiring them. Be patient with yourself, and you'll learn what needs to be done as you work things out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords, reversed

Libra, your daily tarot card for Friday is the Two of Swords, reversed, which is about breaking out of a dead-end situation that leaves you feeling stuck in a rut.

On Friday, you may wonder what you need to do to end a situation that holds you back. When you avoid making a decision, you feel unempowered and limited.

You can turn it all around on December 12 by moving toward what's practical and balanced, even if you're unsure what the result will be. You are taking a risk that moves you forward in life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice, reversed

Scorpio, pay attention to unfair treatment. Your sharp sense of perception will pick up on it when it happens. On Friday, your daily tarot card, Justice, reversed, is about legal flaws and unfair treatment that needs to be brought up.

When you realize what is wrong with how others are treated, you won't want to remain silent. Instead, you'll advocate for change and be successful.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, Nine of Swords, reversed, is about financial problems that have the potential to improve, but right now don't seem to be getting better. Sometimes things look much worse than they are, and it takes investigating the details to find out the extent of the problem.

You may have to get a professional or a friend to help you on Friday, but with time and care, you can reach a place where you feel better about your financial situation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, your daily tarot card, the Five of Cups, reversed, is about seeing the good in adversity. There is a lesson to be learned during a tough time, but you may not be able to see what it is just yet. Instead, you are focusing on what's going on.

But on Friday, there's a window of opportunity that promotes clarity. If you become curious, you will see it. Emotional distance gives you improved perception.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands

It's time to set a new goal, Aquarius. Your tarot card for Friday, the Three of Wands, is about expansion and growth. If you have an area of your life that you'd like to see evolve, think about what you need to make your dreams happen.

Make a list of the people you need to know and write down the various skills you need to learn to make it happen. Put together a plan and start as soon as you have an idea of your first step.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Be careful, Pisces. The Nine of Pentacles reversed is warning you about assuming your success is secure. You may become too quick to take a project or deal as done.

Review all that you've done so far in a key area of your life, ranging from the financial aspect to the minute details. Double-checking your systems can help you fix problems you missed and ensure that everything is as it should be before you sign it off as done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.