Everything Falls Into Place For These 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On Friday, December 12

Starting on Friday, December 12, 2025, everything falls into place for three zodiac signs. The Libra Moon brings harmony, balance, and a renewed sense of emotional steadiness. This is the kind of energy we could all use, and fortunately, it's available in large quantities during this lunar phase.

This energy invites cooperation, clarity, and an easy return to center. When the Moon moves through Libra, opportunities often arise through relationships, especially when it comes to close friendships.

On this day, interactions flow more smoothly, and decisions feel easier to make. Life puts supportive people in our paths, and we, as a group, move together for the purpose of good. Good fortune moves quietly at first, then it takes us all the way home.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Moon shifts into Libra on Friday, bringing some much-needed clarity to a situation that has had you feeling mighty uncertain. You feel calmer and more capable of making a choice that supports your wellbeing now, Cancer. This change invites fortunate outcomes.

On December 12, an exchange of ideas between you and a close friend brings exactly what you need. Someone’s support, insight, or presence helps move things in your favor. You feel like you're being nudged toward a solution that previously felt way too confusing to deal with.

By the end of the day, good fortune becomes a reality, and it's one you can believe in. You sense momentum building again, and it's something you've needed, Cancer. This movement and action allow everything to fall into place seamlessly.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

The Moon moves into your sign on Friday, restoring your sense of balance, Libra. This is something you've been in dire need of these days, as everything around you seems to be in turmoil. That's typical of the season, so trust in the universe to restore equilibrium shortly.

You see what needs attention and what needs release, and this keen sense of your surroundings draws good luck your way. During this lunar transit, your intuition for timing is sharper than usual, so be sure to listen to it.

On December 12, you attract positive outcomes simply by being grounded and present. By the end of the day, you feel uplifted and encouraged. Everything falls into place with ease, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Libra helps you approach things with a calmer, clearer mindset, Sagittarius. You now see how to restore balance to a situation that felt uncertain and possibly even weird. This lunar transit opens the door to luck and progress.

On December 12, you receive good news that steers everything in your life in a positive direction. Something aligns in a way that feels surprising, yet still very much deserved.

You understand the importance of this moment. On this day, the good fortune is unmistakable. You feel supported by life again, Sagittarius. Possibility expands right in front of you, and it's all good. There is so much for you to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.