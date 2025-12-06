Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, December 7

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for December 7, 2025. The Sun, Moon and Mercury are in Sagittarius, so we are dealing with blunt, bold and honest energy on Sunday. This is the time to look in the mirror and to be totally and completely honest with yourself about the way you handle your dreams. If you have held yourself back, and your fears have prevented you from enjoying more out of life, you will know today.

Saturday's collective tarot card for everyone is Temperance, which is associated with Sagittarius. It means patience and deliberation when it feels impractical to stay where you are. Don't feel like change means you have to do something right now. Plan. Think out a strategy and plan to reach your success.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups

Aries, your daily tarot card, the Seven of Cups is about beautiful illusions that become so easily lost in the fantasy of them all.

It's rarely wrong to let your creative thinking flow, but there is a point on Sunday where you have to address reality and accept things for what they are. Stay true to your dreams, Ram, but remember to keep at least one foot on the ground.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Swords, reversed

Have discerning ears, Taurus. There may be swarms of rumors and gossip circulating on Sunday, according to the Page of Swords, reversed, but trust the facts.

Heresay dies down after a while, but truth tends to be found once the dust (and tongue wagers) find something new to talk about. On December 7, go to the source and get the information you need for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Tower, reversed

Gemini, if you ever needed a reason to be patient, your tarot card for Sunday is here to help. The Tower, reversed, is about delays and situations that feel unmanageable and slightly chaotic coming to an end.

You may be going through an unpredictable situation, but on December 7, circumstances could change just as quickly as they started. Before you react, wait. A pause can be all you need to get past a moment you wish had not happened at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Death

A major change is coming, Cancer, and at first, you may long for things to remain the same. On Sunday, the Death tarot card is about endings that you didn't plan for, but happen naturally on their own.

It's human to wish that your life could remain predictable because change is uncomfortable. However, when a new beginning starts, it needs room to grow. Give room to what could be on December 7, allow what will happen to be free of resistance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Wands

Leo, your tarot card for Sunday is the Ten of Wands, and it symbolizes overwork and doing much more than you really feel is necessary to handle. A conversation with a boss or coworker about your schedule may be necessary, or if you're doing much of the housework, with a partner or professional who can help you.

Whatever you decide to do on December 7, the message is to speak up and let others know how you feel. You may seem to be handling everything wonderfully, and no one knows.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups, reversed

A little bit of respect goes a long way, Virgo. The Two of Cups, reversed, indicates disrespect has entered your relationship, implying that you are feeling jaded, upset and maybe even mistreated.

Don't allow negative emotions, especially when you feel someone has been unkind, to linger. You want to speak up for yourself. You can teach someone how to treat you better, and it starts with addressing the problem head-on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles, reversed

A tough chapter will soon be behind you, Libra. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about ending hardships ranging from financial to emotional, particularly after a breakup.

Divorce or a partnership split can have a far-reaching impact on your life, and it takes time to rebuild. On December 7, you turn the corner in your life and feel the weight of problems start to lift.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, be careful not to let your intense nature push you into activities you don't want to do on Sunday. On December 7, pick your own path and think before you commit to activities today. You might prefer the quiet of your home or the rush of trying new things instead of staying in with a friend.

Fear of missing out or peer pressure is easy to give in to, and you don't want to allow yourself to be fed a narrative that says you have to do what everyone else does (unless that's what you want).

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

It's good to be hopeful, Sagittarius, even during the bleakest of times. Hope is the meaning of the Star tarot card, and on Sunday, it's up to you to find it in the things that happen in your life.

If you open your heart to expectancy, you'll see how the universe tends to honor that act of faith by sending signs that foster faith and hope.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Cups

Capricorn, on Sunday, your tarot card, the Ace of Cups, symbolizes a fresh start. You may be ready to hit the reset button now and wish that 2026 were already here. It's natural to start over again in a new year; however, there's nothing to stop you from doing so now.

You can choose to see this moment on December 7 as an opportunity to make new choices. Your future depends on a series of things, not a single incident, so don't be afraid to start now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

Think about how you define success, Aquarius. Your daily tarot card, The Chariot, is about reaching a goal after a long journey, but the win is sure.

You may be in the steep climb of a long-term project and thinking that it's fine where you are. Life may appear more effortless if you stop now and move on. But on December 7, the message from The Chariot is: do not give up. Keep going until you finish what you've started; you'll be glad that you did.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, it's never too late to learn a new skill. In fact, the Page of Pentacles is about lessons that come later in life, and you are ready for them.

On Sunday, choose a hobby or activity that sharpens your mind, stimulates your senses and challenges you to overcome your comfort zone. Instead of staying where you are, allow yourself room to grow, using a new project as an excuse. Enjoy an arts-and-crafts project that takes an hour, or sign up for a class.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.