A Major Struggle Ends For These 3 Zodiac Signs On December 7, 2025

On December 7, 2025, a major struggle ends for three zodiac signs. Mercury trine Saturn is a fabulous transit for bringing structure and stability into our lives. This astrological event steadies the mind and turns scattered worries into manageable plans. We feel as if we are finally ready to sit back and relax, knowing that what's to come is good.

The energy of this transit favors discipline, truth, and relief. On this day, the pressure lifts and answers arrive in practical form. We see what needs to be done, and we are capable of doing it.

For three zodiac signs, this transit helps to end a period of struggle that has tested our patience for far too long. Burdens lighten up, and struggles feel far less urgent than they were. We're starting to realize that it will get done, and we don't have to push-push-push.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Mercury trine Saturn sharpens your thinking and gives you the structure you’ve been craving, Gemini. You don't like to admit that you need discipline, and so you often end up denying yourself the change you secretly wish to make.

On December 7, a solution appears that sorts out a problem you’ve been dealing with for weeks. Knowing that you can work it out shows you that it's worth doing again and again. This is how you build confidence and nerve, Gemini.

Struggle ends because you’ve regained clarity. That clarity shows you that all things are possible if you make the effort and try. You've got this!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This transit strengthens emotional resilience and gives you the edge you’ve needed, Cancer. Mercury trine Saturn helps you see the situation with clear eyes, and this kind of clarity boosts your confidence and calms your inner world.

On December 7, you find the answer to a family matter that has been weighing on you, and the results are much better than you anticipated. A conversation with a family member brings long-awaited relief. You feel stronger now that that's out of the way.

You finish the day feeling secure and hopeful. There's a lightness that's returned. Struggle ends because you took it upon yourself to find a way out of it, Cancer. Life feels more manageable again.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The transit Mercury trine Saturn brings order to the mental clutter you’ve been carrying with you, Scorpio. You see the real cause of stress and understand how to address it. On December 7, you feel like you're back in control again.

Important information reaches you on this day, letting you know that there is no longer a reason to feel skeptical or confused. You know what to do, and you trust your own judgment more than ever.

By nightfall, you feel steady and empowered, ready to rock Scorpio-style. Struggle ends because you’ve arrived at the truth, and this helps you continue on as the creator of your own world. Struggle had its day, and now it's time to move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.