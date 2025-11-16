What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 17, According To Monday's Tarot Horoscopes

There's a message for each zodiac sign on November 17, 2025, from the tarot, but first, let's see what's happening in astrology. The Sun is in Scorpio, so it's time to research, ponder deeply, and think about what you can control and what you can't. The Moon will leave fair-minded Libra to enter Scorpio as it prepares for the New Moon transit on the 19th. Now is the time to put your knowledge to use as you prepare for the next chapter of your life that finishes the year strong.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Three of Pentacles, reversed, which advises you to take a pause and reflect on what you need to do to improve your life. Consider what you need to do monetarily, creatively, and spiritually. Let's find out what else is in store for you beginning on Monday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time to look at your partnerships. You can pick a good teammate in life who elevates you and helps you to get to the next level. But, there are times when you take a risk and choose unwisely. The next thing you know, you're being held back from your growth or worse, going backwards.

Look beneath the excuses or reasons. Consider your childhood or what you were once taught to believe about yourself. The Moon and Sun in Scorpio provide you with a double dose of determination to get to the root cause of why you do the things you do to heal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today marks a new chapter in your love life. Do you want to be with someone with whom you can be sincere and not be judged? Do you wish to be closer and grow more intimately connected through the sharing of secrets, desires, and wants?

You may be embarking on a new season of romance with your current partner or meeting someone new. The Moon in Scorpio invites you to evaluate what you want from a relationship. Set healthy boundaries and consider negotiating commitments.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, something needs restructuring, and you are ready to apply your savvy skills to get the job done. The Three of Pentacles, reversed, advises you to refine your daily routines. What is it about your current systems that are working or not doing as well as you'd like them to?

Start small. Consider clearing your workspace and decluttering to set the energy in the right direction. Do your routines feel scattered? Do you know where your things are and can easily find them? Regroup and get organized.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may have a clash of energy between your creative potential and an overwhelmed mind. With the holidays approaching, you may be thinking about what you need to accomplish before the year ends.

The Moon in Scorpio will generate strong emotions, and it's a good time to work through them. The Three of Pentacles, reversed, makes this the perfect time to write, journal, or engage in creative activities that help you process your thoughts and feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this month, Scorpio season has exposed areas of your home life that aren't up to par. You have been longing for a change, and the upcoming New Moon will help you to set things into motion.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you not to assume anything right now. Life may feel too topsy-turvy for you to have conclusive information. You have the courage you need to accomplish what you want. Change starts at home, and it's time for you to focus.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's time for you to focus on mental clarity and create an environment that fosters thinking and pondering about the topics you love to learn about. The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is warning you against overthinking.

Worry may set in and cause you to ponder about things you can't control. You may wish to nitpick, but try not to be overly critical. Instead, focus on what you can control and let the world manage its own problems.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as the Moon leaves your sign today, you may feel a change in your emotional energy. Changes can cause you to feel slightly off-balance, but you can see where your emotional needs are lacking and aim to fulfill them over the next few days.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to ground yourself in practical activities that help you to remain grounded and focused. Be careful not to people-please to avoid being uncomfortable. Try not to allow outside activities to distract you from the personal work you need to do for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, just days before the New Moon and the Sun leaving your zodiac sign, you are ready to hit the restart button in your life. Life may feel a little bit more intense, especially as you prepare for a download of new information that will carry you through the rest of your birth year.

This is the time to set new intentions. Be wise when considering what you want to accomplish before your next birthday. In six months, during Taurus season, you'll be ready to let go of a part of your identity that you feel is necessary right now. Don't be afraid of change, but instead, embrace it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, during the week of a New Moon in Scorpio, you may feel less like your bold self and want to turn your attention internally for personal reflection and spiritual growth. Scorpio season often helps you to see the things in life that aren't working for you.

Subconsciously, you may have sensed specific problems already, but you find it easier to face the situation head-on. During the Three of Pentacles, reversed, let quiet moments linger and use this time for writing and envisioning what the next chapter of your life will be once the Sun enters your sign.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there are a few things you need to focus on right now, and much of your energy may lead toward the relationships you are working with to complete end-of-the-year projects.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, can symbolize working with family or coworkers, and today, collaborative energy is at its peak.

What needs refinement or revision? This is a good time to evaluate roles and what's working. Remove the problematic areas and troubleshoot for improvements.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are standing at a crossroads, and this journey may involve changes to your career. The Sun and Moon in Scorpio bring strong emotions to what you want to accomplish in this lifetime.

You may feel like others are evaluating your life, work ethic, and contributions; perhaps you will be considered for a promotion or additional responsibilities soon.

Today's message from the Three of Pentacles, reversed, encourages you to think before making big moves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are so sensitive, and when you feel deeply, sometimes that can trigger self-doubt. Because the Moon and Sun are in a water sign, your emotional awareness grows, and you can connect more intuitively with your inner truth.

The Three of Pentacles reversed encourages you to engage in inner work that enhances your confidence and self-awareness. Meditate and envision what you're capable of. The insights will flow to you easily today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.