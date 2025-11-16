Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, November 17 — An Important New Era Begins

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 17, 2025 reveals how the Libra Moon squaring Jupiter retrograde influences relationships on Monday. The Libra Moon seeks peace and balance in your relationships. However, as it squares retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, there will be a need to embrace growth and development. Without leaning into what is arising, you could stall growth or even face a disconnection with your partner. Only by embracing this opportunity to express your feelings will you cultivate a better relationship and more profound love.

The Libra Moon adds a gentle softness to your heart. This energy helps you understand the kind of relationship you desire and where anything may be out of balance. Yet, the square it forms to retrograde Jupiter suggests that action will need to take place. This isn’t about blocking what you want or restricting you, but forcing you toward the next step. With Jupiter currently on its own retrograde journey in Cancer, you are doing a deep dive into your emotional needs as well as those that connect to commitment, home, and family. This is an opportunity to explore your new feelings and view emotions as a point of growth, rather than fearing what they might bring.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, November 17, 2025:

Aries

You are ready to take this relationship to the next level, Aries. Whether you’ve been in love for some time or have only newly found your soulmate, you are ready to progress this relationship.

The Moon in Libra will be putting you in touch with your deepest feelings, but it’s the work of retrograde Jupiter that will help you explore topics for moving forward with your partner.

Don’t be afraid to say what you really want, as today, you just may get it.

Taurus

Take time to understand yourself, Taurus. You don’t need to fast-track your path or feel pressure to decide on a relationship in your life.

Rather than focusing solely on love, try to take some time to understand yourself better. You may not be in a relationship that fosters your continued growth, so before making any big decisions, it’s better to figure that out now, rather than later.

Gemini

Be sure you are in alignment with your partner, Gemini. While the Libra Moon is lighting up themes of forever with your current partner, Jupiter is bringing up some reservations.

This isn’t meant to deter you from investing in this connection, but you do need to ensure that you’re both aligned. You’ve undergone a significant amount of personal change recently, which has impacted your values.

Use today as a chance to discuss shared values with your partner, as you must ensure that they understand who you’ve become since you first got together.

Cancer

You are what you’ve been searching for, Cancer. Although you want and deserve an incredible love, you are beginning to see that it was the relationship with yourself that you’ve been searching for.

No one else can fill you up in the ways you seek if you haven’t first done that for yourself. Today invites you to pamper yourself and enjoy the life that you’ve built for yourself. You deserve your own love above all else.

Leo

Try to reimagine the best possible outcome, Leo. As much as you feel like you know what you want, there is an aspect of your belief system that is still holding you back from the love that is meant for you.

Try to explore your fears or the basis of your beliefs today. You are meant for something bigger than you previously have settled for, but you need to stretch your mind and get in touch with your intuition before you accept less.

Virgo

There is a difference between helping and hindering someone that you love, Virgo. Although you are one of the helpers of the zodiac, you often can take charge, not realizing until later that you’re mothering or fathering your romantic partner.

This doesn’t lead to the strong and reciprocal love that you require. Try to be very aware of the help you’re offering today, especially if it’s financial. Don’t be afraid to let your partner figure it out for themselves.

Libra

Losing balance is required to find it, Libra. Balance is a natural trait and desire of your zodiac sign, yet you must be willing to see it as a process and not something that is fixed.

To find the balance you seek, you first must lose what you previously thought was balanced. This means letting go of controlling the narrative, surrendering to the flow, and being willing to say what feels difficult. This is only a stepping stone, Libra, but it is one that your future self will thank you for.

Scorpio

Change is a positive, Scorpio. Being comfortable with change also involves adopting a growth mindset.

You must allow yourself to honor the change of mind you’ve recently had. This is regarding how to move a relationship forward or initiate a new beginning in your romantic life.

While you thought you were working for one thing, today you suddenly realize you want something different, and that is okay. Allow yourself to make this shift and recognize that it’s a natural part of the process.

Sagittarius

Go slowly, Sagittarius. You’ve recently realized that you have feelings for someone who was previously a friend, coworker or just a social acquaintance.

This person and your feelings have taken you by surprise, especially since you could have seen yourself with them forever.

You don’t have to completely hold off on sharing your feelings, but you do want to go slow. Your routine is to go all in too fast.

This time, let yourself enjoy the smoldering burn of a building connection. There is no reason to rush anything; instead, let it unfold as it's meant to.

Capricorn

Your partner deserves softness, Capricorn. While you can tend to approach your romantic life with the same attitude that you do in your professional sector, today you want to pay close attention to this.

Your partner doesn’t need you to take charge or tell them what to do; they need you to be soft and understanding. Focus on holding space for them, rather than pushing them to do what you want. This may also be an opportunity for you to share how your own feelings have evolved, allowing you to start improving this relationship.

Aquarius

Do what is best for you, Aquarius. You will feel optimistic about your relationship and its direction today.

This in itself is an opportunity for you to become comfortable with there actually not being a crisis that you have to work through.

To help you, try to focus on doing what is best for yourself, rather than overthinking your relationship. Direct your energy toward planning something with friends or a quiet night in for yourself.

Doing what is best for you is what will help you avoid creating an issue to focus on.

Pisces

Be honest about your intentions, Pisces. If the last few years have taught you anything, it's that you are free and encouraged to create the romantic relationship that is right for you.

When you can let go of the stereotypes and pressure to have your love like everyone else’s, then you can finally create what is best for you.

Today, you are being urged to be honest about your intentions. Don’t try to fit yourself into a mold or do what you think your partner wants you to do.

Instead, be honest about what you’re looking for and trust that if it’s meant to be, it will work out.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.